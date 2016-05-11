Texas County Courthouse April, 27, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

April 2017 — Philip Buchanan, a/k/a Philip Blaine Buchanan, and Linda Buchanan, a/k/a Linda Rachelle Buchanan, to David A. Rust and Amanda Rust, part of S 7, T 30, R 9.

April 2017 — Linda S. Paul-Peters to Chelsea J. Peters and Sean R. Peters, beneficiaries, part of S 27 and 28, both located in T 29, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

April 2017 — Lori G. Macpherson to Carl D. Johnson and Cheryl L. Johnson, part of S 22 and 27, both located in T 29, R 12.

April 2017 — Freddie L. Adey and Patricia L. Adey to Freddie L. Adey, trustee of the Freddie L. Adey Trust under Agreement, and Patricia L. Adey, trustee of the Patricia L. Adey Trust under Agreement, part of S 16, 17, 20 and 21, all located in T 31, R 9.

April 2017 — Ronnie Atterberry and Joyce Atterberry to Aaron Atterberry and Holly Atterberry, part of S 16, T 33, R 11.

April 2017 — Ronnie Atterberry and Joyce Atterberry to Ronnie Atterberry and Joyce Atterberry, part of S 16, T 33, R 11.

April 2017 — Shannon Harris to Emily L. Harris, beneficiary, part of S 18, T 30, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

April 2017 — Michael B. Wagner and Marcia Wagner to Michael Joseph Wagner, re Tanya Wagner, re Cameron Wagner, re Braydon Wagner and re Jazlyn Wagner, part of S 10 and 15, both located in T 28, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

April 2017 — Jason W. Akers and Beth A. Akers to Big Piney Land Company, LLC, part of S 25, T 32, R 8.

April 2017 — Robert Sexton and Breta Sexton to Robert Lafavor and Tona Lafavor, part of S 12, T 28, R 11.

April 2017 — Robby G. Cross to Naomi Nadean Maiden, lots 11 and 12, with exception, located in block 2, Oak Crest Addition, City of Houston.

April 2017 — BJ Cash, a/k/a Billy Joe Cash, a/k/a Bill J. Cash, a/k/a B. J. Cash, and Rebecca Cash, a/k/a Rebecca A. Cash, a/k/a Becky Cash, to Christopher M. Cash and Carson J. Cash, beneficiaries, part of Shady Ridge Parcel 30, located in S 9, T 28, R 9, Shady Ridge Parcels 30 and 43, both located in S 10, T 28, R 9 and parts of S 28, 29, 33 and 34, all located in T29, R 9 and parts of S 27 and 30, both located in T 28, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

April 2017 — Brett D. Bruner and Laura B. Bruner to Richard D. Chastain and Chandra R. Sullins, part of S 19, T 32, R 8.

April 2017 — Fred H. Witte and Judith A. Witte to Terry L. Snelling and Sylvia l. Snelling, lot 8, and part of lot 7, both located in block 12, old survey, Rock Wall, block 12.

April 2017 — William H. Agee and Doris J. Agee, trustees of the Agee Revocable Living Trust, to Travis M. Sanders and Shannon Sanders, trustees of the Travis M. Sanders and Shannon Sanders Revocable Trust, part of S 3, 4 and 9, all located in T 30, R 8.

April 2017 — Travis M. Sanders and Shannon Sanders, trustees of the Travis M. Sanders and Shannon Sanders Revocable Trust, to Clarence Dale Boren and Karen Sue Boren, part of S 3, T 30, R 8.

April 2017 — Duncan Smith and Tara Smith to Ronald D. Wright and Madison O. Wright, part of S 20, T 29, R 11.

April 2017 — Daniel K. Fontanez and Tamara L. Fontanez to Jeffrey J. Prunty and Sarah J. Prunty, part of S 4, T 30, R 8.

April 2017 — Sally Ann Holland to Melvin Dewain Skiles Jr., part of S 25 and 26, both located in T 32, R 8.

April 2017 — Melvin Dewain Skiles to Melvin Dewain Skiles Jr. and Sally Ann Holland, trustees of the Frances Alberta Skiles Irrevocable Supplemental Needs Trust, part of S 25 and 26, both located in T 32, R 8.

April 2017 — Richard W. Stringer, a/k/a Richard Stringer, and Mary Frances Stringer, a/k/a Mary Francis Stringer, to Richard W. Stringer and Mary Frances Stringer Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Richard W. Stringer and Mary Frances Stringer, trustees, part of S 1, T 28, R 11.

April 2017 — Mary Frances Stringer and Richard W. Stringer, trustees of a trust agreement, to Richard W. Stringer and Mary Frances Stringer Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Richard W. Stringer and Mary Frances Stringer, trustees, part of S 20, 21 and 29, all located in T 29, R 10.

April 2017 — Bobby G. Caskey, trustee of the Bobby G. Caskey Trust Agreement, to Robert L. Fulton and Kyleen Annette Fulton, trustees of the Fulton Family Revocable Living Trust, Robert L. Fulton Revocable Living Trust and Kyleen Annette Fulton Revocable Living Trust, part of S 3, T 29, R 12.

April 2017 — Timothy J. Homer to Colton Tanner Scheets, a/k/a Colton T. Scheets, and Chyenne Nicole Scheets, a/k/a Chyenne Scheets, part of S 4 and 5, both located in T 29, R 8.

April 2017 — John Hood, a/k/a John W. Hood, and Stefanie Hood, a/k/a Stefanie L. Hood, to Lone Pine Investments, LLC, part of S 7, T 32, R 8.

April 2017 — Gary Wayne Brown and Kathy Gail Brown to Darrin Leon Brown and Richard Dennis Brown, part of S 27 and 34, both located in T 32, R 9.

April 2017 — Don E. Kelly and Janis L. Kelly to Earl Renegar and Mary Renegar, part of S 22, T 29, R 9.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

April 14, 2017 — Cody Gene Eickhoff, 30, and Nichole Lyn Cannon, 27, both of Dunkerton, Iowa.

April 17, 2017 — Michael Anthony Wallace, 22, and Sierra Elaine Franklin, 22, both of Raymondville.

April 18, 2017 — Michael Lee Moore, 25, and Autumn Kaylene Hicks, 22, both of Mountain Grove.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Tarrah L. Blevins, $129.50; Norman Nathaniel Griffin III, $94.50; Mike Wayne Johnson, $99.50; Clayton Ross Salyer, $147.50; Wade Oneil Sanders, $25; Thomas Lee Stanton, $129.50; Marilyn Sue Surritte, $179.50.

The following driver was issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Thomas Lee Stanton.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Clifton Levi Collins, $133.50; Vivian Cullers, $329.50; Mark Ashley Griffin, $179.50; Thomas Lee Stanton, $204.50.

Robert Bartley — Distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance. Probation revoked, serve five years in Department of Corrections.

Jay A. Gann — Driving while revoked/suspended. Serve four years in Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation, 20 days shock, defendant must get driver’s license.

Randy Lee Hale Jr. — Two counts: Violation of education requirement for a child. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, 48 hours shock, seven days shock to be used at probation officer’s discretion.

Amanda M. Maglone-Layton — Burglary, second degree. Probation revoked, serve five years in Department of Corrections, concurrent.

Laraea Deanae Moncrief — Count one: Receiving stolen property. Count two: Fraudulent use of credit/debit device, more than $500. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jalen M. Rucker — Count one: Tampering with a motor vehicle, first degree. Count two: Receiving stolen property. Probation revoked; serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, consecutive.

Christal Nicole Spencer — Hindering prosecution of felony. Probation revoked, serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

Cody James Westmoreland — Count one: Burglary, second degree. Count two: Receiving stolen property. The imposition of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation, pay all costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Tristan Avery Blake, $155.50; Jason W. Fain, $30.50; Mark A. Howard, $155.50; Amanda Rae Martin, $20.50; Colton Michael Miller, $55.50; Etta C. Phillips, $20.50; Debra Deanne Prisco, $155.50; Tabby Mae Reed, $55.50; John Burton Stockstill, $55.50; Amanda Kristine Stockton, $20.50; Jamila Reynette Tanner, $55.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Tyler Allen Bean, Tiffany Nicole Breeden, Sasha Nicole Cornelius, Jessica Beth Dresher, Sierra Elaine Franklin, Andrew Lynn Shoults, Dylan Joe Story, Michael Anthony Wallace, Joshua Lee Wantland, Jerry Ray Weaver.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Jessica Beth Dresher, Andrew Lynn Shoults.

George W. Hart IV — Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Michael Anthony Wallace — Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Kara Jo Wright — Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window: $30.50 fine plus court costs.