Texas County Courthouse

LAND TRANSFERS

February 2017 — Richard H. Ichord III and Wanda L. Ichord, co-trustees of the Richard H. Ichord III and Wanda L. Ichord Revocable Living Trust, to Jeffery Thomas Richardson and Loran Amy Richardson, part of S 13, T 30, R 10.

February 2017 — Dieter C. Desch, trustee of the Joint Revocable Trust Agreement of Dieter C. Desch and Nancy E. Desch, Nancy E. Desch, deceased, to Bonnie Mitchell and Albert Bagget, part of S 17, T 31, R 9.

February 2017 — Sylvia Bates, re Lawrence Bates, deceased, to Sylvia J. Bates, trustee of the Sylvia J. Bates Family Living Trust, part of S 23, T 32, R 8.

February 2017 — William Gauck and Gayle Gauck to Matthew Morgan and Rebecca Morgan, part of S 21, T 33, R 11.

February 2017 — Herbert Lindsay to M. Greg Cook and Derek S. Cook, part of S 8, T 31, R 9.

February 2017 — Michael E. Morton to Ronnie Evans, part of S 21, T 31, R 9.

February 2017 — Mary Martha Shriver to Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association Inc., Branch #28, part of S 11, T 28, R 11.

February 2017 — Bruce D. Temen and Karen L. Temen to Rhonda L. Parsons, part of S 1, T 28, R 11.

February 2017 — Heather Reagan, Tiffany Rene Barbre, Ronald D. Haywood Sr., deceased, and re Joan Haywood, a/k/a Barbara Joan Haywood, to James Craig Dixon, trustee of the James Craig Dixon Revocable Trust, Elizabeth Jeanne Dixon, trustee, James Casey Dixon and Crystal Dixon, part of S 35, T 28, R 11.

February 2017 — John B. Sandusky to John B. Sandusky and Eva Davis, part of S 6, T 32, R 11.

February 2017 — Harold D. Sullins and Sharon Kaye Sullins to Andrea L. Dukeman, Keith D. Sullins, Ricky D. Sullins and Rodney L. Sullins, beneficiaries, part of S 4 and 9, both located in T 32, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

February 2017 — Dennis Lindsay, Shari Lynn Lindsay, a/k/a Sheri Linn Lindsay, to Russell William Friend II, re Michael D. Friend, beneficiary, part of S 10, T 33, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

February 2017 — Dennis Lindsay and Shari Lynn Lindsay to Freda H. Lindsay and Dale C. Bailey, beneficiaries, part of S 10 and 11, both located in T 33, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

February 2017 — Jeff Stigall and Michelle Stigall to Clyde Helmick and Lisa Helmick, part of S 1, T 28, R 11.

February 2017 — Dessie M. Beasley, trustee of a revocable living trust, re Bill E. Beasley, deceased, to Carl M. White and Sonya A. White, part of S 32, T 30, R 9.

February 2017 — Carl M. White and Sonya A. White to Angela Lisle and Allison Williams, beneficiaries, part of S 32, T 30, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

February 2017 — Dessie M. Beasley, trustee of a revocable living trust, re Bill E. Beasley, deceased, to Michael W. Beasley, part of S 35, T 30, R 9.

February 2017 — Michael W. Beasley to Jason Beasley and Josh Beasley, beneficiaries, part of S 35, T 30, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

February 2017 — Dee L. Emmett, a/k/a D. L. Emmett, trustee of Dee L. Emmett Living Trust, to Dee L. Emmett and Elnora Ilene Giddens, trustees of the Dee L. Emmett Living Trust, lot 8, Westridge Estates, City of Houston.

February 2017 — J. Harrison to Susanne Eisenberg, successor trustee of Trust H1020C, part of S 3, T 32, R 11.

February 2017 — J. Harrison to Susanne Eisenberg, successor trustee of Trust H1020C, part of S 1, T 29, R 10.

February 2017 — J. Harrison to D. Pelfresne, part of S 36, T 30, R 10.

February 2017 — Marc Lee Fiquet, Louis Albert Fiquet III and Renee Fiquet Freeman, successor trustees of the Kathleen M. Kelly Fiquet Revocable Living Trust, to Allen Thompson and Judy Thompson, part of S 1, T 30, R 9 and part of S 36, T 31, R 9.

February 2017 — Allen Thompson and Judy Thompson to Renee Thompson Lauderdale, beneficiary, part of S 1, T 30, R 9 and part of S 36, T 31, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

February 2017 — Pamela J. Sunstrom to Keith Robert Fallon and Cynthia Louise Williams Fallon, part of S 36, T 30, R 9.

February 2017 — Keith Robert Fallon and Cynthia Louise Fallon to Randy Bryson and Carol Bryson, part of S 36, T 30, R 9.

February 2017 — Bee Rock Land, LLC, Howard Wood, manager, to Ray Brown and Faye Brown, part of S 30, T 31, R 7.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Jesse L. Bloom, $25; Jason R. Ellis, $25; Dawn Elaine Hayes, $129.50; Albert M. Keller, $25; Stephen Chandler Lee, $95; James Michael Penrod, $95; Jeremiah Michael Robison, $129.50; Whitney Nicole Williams, $25; Christine Lee Wright. $129.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine unless otherwise indicated: Carl Eugene Albright, $20; Karen Janean Mings; Carl I. Ratterree, $20; Jared Tyler Sheppard, $20; Whitney N. Williams, $20.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Tyler Dale Butler, $133.50; Joanna Lynn Davis, $204.50; Ryan E. Davis, $179.50; Gregory R. Potter, $83.50; Jared Tyler Sheppard, $204.50.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Hunter C. Johnson, $22.50; James Michael Penrod, $22.50; Jared Tyler Sheppard, $45.

Brandon Joe Adams — Count one: Unlawful use of a weapon. Count two: Non-support. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Marcia Bailey — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, 30 days shock, 15 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, REACT, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Kenneth Belcher — Two counts: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Probation revoked, serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count three: Driving while revoked, suspended, second or subsequent offense. Count four: Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Serve 30 days in Texas County Jail, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Bethanie Lynn Bilderback — Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail except with a written prescription. The imposition of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, 30 days shock, 15 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, REACT, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Thomas Donovan Cain — Assault third degree. Probation revoked, serve 50 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

Joseph Harris — Assault, second degree. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Colten Michael Harrison — Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer: $45 fine plus court costs.

Sherelle Dee Hathaway — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation, REACT, 30 days shock, 30 days shock in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

May Darlene Hicks — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of a synthetic cannabinoid. Probation revoked, serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Zachary Wayne Holt — Driving while revoked-suspended. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Deajane E. Jaramillo — Burglary, second degree. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, courts costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jared A. Lamonita — Distributing controlled substance to a minor. Serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections, courts costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jessica Lynn Metty — Stealing related offense, third offense. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, courts costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

James Robert Olson — Statutory sodomy, first degree. Serve 10 years in Missouri Department of Corrections, courts costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

James Michael Penrod — Count one: Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, $53 fine plus court costs. Count two: Operating motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window: $22.50 fine plus court costs.

James Peterson — Violence to an employee of department of corrections or to an inmate by an inmate. Serve five years consecutive to current sentence in Missouri Department of Corrections, courts costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Shawn D. Sharp — Count one: Property damage, first degree. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, courts costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count two: Domestic assault, third degree, first or second offense. Serve 15 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, courts costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Tina L. Turner — Count one: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Count two: Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or operator who authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Probation revoked, serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections, courts costs and Crime Victims Compensation

Kerri Lynn Von Holten — Two counts: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Richard Newton Wells — Receiving stolen property. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, 30 days shock, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: James L. Cline, $55.50; Kim Charnley Dunn, $80.50; Christopher Cory Fields Jr., $20.50; James M. Floyd, $20.50; Jessica Lynn Hall, $55.50; Janis Alborn Kirk, $20.50; Aaron I. Lapp, $55.50; Duncan Clark Mattingly, $55.50; Reynolds Brandi MC, $55.50; Robert Kenneth Oaks Jr., $80.50; Janet Lynn Pelaquin, $20.50; Zachary W. Pillsbury, $20.50; Erin Nicole Spieth, $20.50; Chad William Tipton, $55.50; Brian Michael Vantassel, $55.50; J. Matthew Woodcock, $20.50; Michael Andrew Wright, $55.50; Sandra Jean Zagroba, $55.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Hayley Ann Dodd, Jessica Beth Dresher, Joshua Raydon Harrington, Sharon Marie Morrison.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Melvin Scott Kaut, Tyler Jon Laker.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Sharon Marie Morrison, John Gerald Tarkowski.

Jason Glen Terrill — Operating motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window: $30.50 fine plus court costs.