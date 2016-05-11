Texas County Courthouse April 20, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

March 2017 — George Allen Lincoln and Bonnie Sue Lincoln to Tim C. Davis, part of S 28, T 29, R 10.

March 2017 — Tim C. Davis to Jeff Stigall and Michelle Stigall, part of S 3, T 28, R 11.

March 2017 — Eugene DeWitt and Carole DeWitt to Bridgritte DeWitt, beneficiary, part of S 18, T 29, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — Robert Eugene DeWitt and Carole Anne DeWitt to Bridgritte DeWitt, beneficiary, part of S 5, T 30, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — Robert Eugene DeWitt and Carole Anne DeWitt to Bridgritte DeWitt, beneficiary, part of S 12, T 29, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — Rhonda Davis to Kimberly K. Davis, beneficiary, part of S 1, T 30, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

March 2017 — Delmar Peachee and re Mable Peachee, deceased, a/k/a Mabel Peachee, to Carolyn Sue White, Tippy Lee Peachee and Pamela Jo Brown, part of S 2, T 28, R 11.

March 2017 — Bonnie Jones, f/k/a Bonnie D. Marquis-Boutte, and John David Jones to Ronald K. Hayes, lots 6-9, all located in block 2, town of Raymondville.

March 2017 — Glen D. Cary and Rebecca L. Cary, trustees of the Glen David Cary and Rebecca Lee Cary Revocable Trust, to Glen David Cary II and Randee Noelle Cary, part of S 11, T 30, R 10.

March 2017 — Richard Grove and Susan Grove to John Zajkowski and Sheila Zajkowski, part of S 6, T 29, R 9 and part of S 1, T 29, R 10.

March 2017 — Progressive Ozark Bank to Chance Drake, lots 3-5, all located in block 3, Holt Subdivision and part of S 7, T 30, R 9, Houston.

March 2017 — Joseph Stonaker and Marian N. Mclin to Noah Clayton Ferree, Robert Earl Ferree and Nancy Susanna Bartel Ferree, part of S 21 and 28, both located in T 29, R 9.

March 2017 — Mark Alan Hinkle and Antrece Wright to Ryan A. Blair and Marissa P. Blair, part of S 21, T 33, R 11.

March 2017 — Deanna R. Smith, trustee of the Deanna R. Smith Revocable Living Trust, to Ronnie Nickels and Christine Nickels, lots 1-3, all located in block 2, town of Raymondville and lots 4 and 5, both located in block 2, Hibbs Addition, town of Raymondville.

April 2017 — Kenneth L. Campbell and Carolyn S. Campbell to Clarence Ernie Jones, part of S 26, T 32, R 10.

April 2017 — Roy Kinder and Carrie Kinder to Adam Dunlap and Amanda Dunlap, part of S 7, T 32, R 8, part of lots 10 and 11, Collier’s Third Addition, Licking.

April 2017 — Joseph Beltz and Nancy Beltz to Joseph W. Beltz and Nancy I. Beltz, trustees of the Joseph W. Beltz and Nancy I. Beltz Joint Trust Agreement, part of S 16, T 28, R 8.

April 2017 — Joseph Beltz and Nancy Beltz to Joseph W. Beltz and Nancy I. Beltz, trustees of the Joseph W. Beltz and Nancy I. Beltz Joint Trust Agreement, part of S 32, T 29, R 9 and part of S 4 and 5, both located in T 28, R 8.

April 2017 — Joseph Beltz and Nancy Beltz to Joseph W. Beltz and Nancy I. Beltz, trustees of the Joseph W. Beltz and Nancy I. Beltz Joint Trust Agreement, part of S 31, T 28, R 7.

April 2017 — Joseph Beltz and Nancy Beltz to Joseph W. Beltz and Nancy I. Beltz, trustees of the Joseph W. Beltz and Nancy I. Beltz Joint Trust Agreement, part of S 31, T 28, R 7.

April 2017 — Harold Williams Petro to Ronald Loyd Dodd Jr. and James Michael Dodd, beneficiaries, part of S 10, T 28, R 12. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

April 2017 — Beverly A. Openshaw, trustee of the Walter W. and Beverly A. Openshaw Revocable Trust, to Walter Nick and Beverly Openshaw Qualified Spousal Joint Revocable Living Trust, Beverly Openshaw, trustee, part of S 1, 2 and 12, all located in T 31, R 12 and part of S 31, T 32, R 11.

April 2017 — Wilma Stark to Cody Stark, part of S 13, T 29, R 7.

April 2017 — Steven M. Wagner and Eleanor M. Wagner to Caleb Brown and Tabitha Brown, part of S 26, T 28, R 11.

April 2017 — Susan L. Bennett to William J. Anderson, part of S 7, T 30, R 9.

April 2017 — William J. Anderson and Teresa Anderson to Teresa Anderson, beneficiary, part of S 7, T 30, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

April 2017 — Joyce Belshe to Susan L. Skyles and Leslie N. Peede, beneficiaries, lot 11, with exception, block 1, Sunset Terrace Addition, City of Houston. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

April 2017 — Michael Edward Lunbeck and Bonnie L. Lunbeck to the Lunbeck Joint Irrevocable Trust, Michael Travis Lunbeck, trustee, part of S 2, T 29, R 10 and part of S 17, T 29, R 9.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

April 8, 2017 — Austin Thomas Baker, 26, and Tyanna Nicole Bisker, 21, both of Lake Saint Louis, Mo.

April 8, 2017 — Bryant Lee White, 26, and Kimberly Donella Hadley, 26, both of Cabool.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Joel Erasmo Ambrioso, $45; Bobby Blair, $122; Jacob Higginbotham, $150; Jeffrey Lee Kearns, $129.50; Michael Cain Mitchell, $150; Dean Melvin Ragan Jr., $295; Shanon Layne Replogle, $129.50; Bonnie Sue Shackter, $129.50; Tanika Nicole Williams, $95.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine unless otherwise indicated: Gina M. Dodson; Thomas Whitney Murphy, $20; Jasper Dale Robbins, $20; Shyanne Sloan, Kristen Lee Vogel.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Rochelle Lynn Pierce, $204.50; George Francis Steffen, $204.50; Charles Allen Thompson, $204.50; Tankia Nicole Williams, $379.50.

Raymond Baker — Assault, second degree. Serve two years in Department of Corrections, consecutive, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Douglas Alan Bonner — Passing bad check. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, pay $731.39 to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney, seven days shock.

Dean Jay Capowski — Violation of education requirement for a child. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, seven days shock.

Albert Clinton Croff — Passing bad check, less than $500. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, restitution of $138.91 to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney, financial management.

Amber Nicole Dicarro — Count one: Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second or subsequent offense, $150 fine plus court costs. Count two: Failure to register motor vehicle, $50 fine plus court costs.

Gina M. Dodson — Count one: Driving while revoked/suspended, second or subsequent offense. Serve 48 hours in Texas County Jail. Count two: Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $50 fine plus court costs.

Corey Fitzpatrick — Burglary, second degree. Probation revoked; serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

Travis Haughton — Count one: Deliver/attempt to deliver/possess/deposit/conceal gun/knife/weapon/other at correctional facility, city/county jail or private prison/jail. Count two: Violence to an employee of department of corrections or to an inmate by an inmate. Count three: Armed criminal action. Serve 10 years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jacob Higginbotham — Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense: $300 fine plus court costs.

Verner Hill — Count one: Driving while revoked-suspended, second or subsequent offense. Count two: Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, prior offender. Serve six months in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, concurrent.

Crystal G. Holloway — Two counts: Animal trespass, $25 fine, each count plus court costs.

Joshua Wayne Holt — Delivery or possession of item at a county/private jail/correctional center which prisoner is prohibited from receiving. Serve 20 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

John C. Novello III — Endanger correctional employee, visitor, another offender by attempt/knowing cause person to come in contact with bodily fluid(s). Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, consecutive, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Michael R. Peterson — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Michael S. Skouby — Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Shyanne Sloan — Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense. Serve 48 hours in Texas County Jail.

Harry Stewart — Endanger correctional employee, visitor, another offender by attempting/knowingly cause person to come in contact bodily fluid(s). Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, consecutive, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Johnathan Taylor — Violence to an employee of department of corrections or to an inmate by an inmate. Serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections, consecutive, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jerry Allen Tharp — Sex offender present/loiter within 500 feet of park with playground/pool, first offense. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Joseph L. Treacy — Theft/stealing, less than $500. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, restitution to Water Company, seven days shock.

Justin M. Wilcox — Three counts: burglary, second degree. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation.

Bobby Wayne Williams — Count one: Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, prior offender. Count two: Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. Count three: Theft/stealing, less than $500. Serve six months incarceration, concurrent.

Kenton Yarnell — Statutory rape, second degree. Serve six years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: David Rhea Davis III, $55; Jeffrey Ray Dooley, $30.50; Amber Dawn Duff, $55.50; Amanda K. Edwards, $55.50; Joe Emmett Good, $20.50; Shirley Hill Gustafson, $55.50; Barbara J. Mainer, $55.50; Amber Lynn McMahon, $155.50; Robert Dewayne Pearson, $55.50; Wanda B. Shoults, $80.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Evan Dale Atkins, Aaron Michael Atkisson, Desert Deonna Atkisson, Joshua Lee Dixon, Omer Everett Edington III, Alejandro Michael Flores, Rita Faye Gold, Nancy Patricia Gonzalez, Amy Elizabeth Shearer, Gary Lynn Tune.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

Rita Faye Gold — Count one: Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint; $10 fine. Count two: Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat; $20.50 fine plus court costs.

Samuel S. Trevino — Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife: $24.50 fine plus $93.50 court costs.

Gary Lynn Tune — Failure to register motor vehicle: $30.50 fine plus court costs.