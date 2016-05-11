Texas County Courthouse – April 6, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

March 2017 — James L. Rumsey and Jill R. Rumsey to Jared Sheppard and Madelyn Sheppard, part of S 27, T 30, R 11.

March 2017 — Herbert R. Cook and re Mable Cook, deceased, to Todd Rasmussen, lots 7-9, all located in block 2, Hamilton’s Second Addition, Licking.

March 2017 — Pamela Sue Hale to Licking R-VIII School District, part of lots 1 and 2, both located in block 1, R. L. Hayes Addition, Licking.

March 2017 — Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Lawrence Chatman and Megan Chatman, part of S 6, T 32, R 11.

March 2017 — Arthur C. Williamson Jr. and Bryce C. Williamson to Abigail Elizabeth Williamson, Susan Kim Cochran and James Mark Cochran, beneficiaries, part of S 26, T 30, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — Eugene E. Missel and Martha L. Missel to Eugene E. Missel and Martha L. Missel, trustees of the Missel Family Revocable Living Trust, part of S 2, T 29, R 10.

March 2017 — Billy Joe Roberts and Carol S. Roberts to Sharon Ann Roberts, beneficiary, part of S 32, T 11, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — William L. Meenan to Dean Capowski and Brandon Luc Capowski, part of S 21, T 33, R 11.

March 2017 — Anthony Wayne Ramsey II and Robin Rice to Michael Burnett, part of lot 4, Collier’s Second Addition, Licking.

March 2017 — Ronald Wade and Connie Wade to John R. Gray and Sheila D. Gray, part of S 20, T 33, R 11.

March 2017 — Michael Klotz, a/k/a Mike Klotz, to Roy A. Ogden and Michelle C. Ogden, part of S 7, T 32, R 8.

March 2017 — Doris Cooper, trustee under a revocable living trust agreement, to Tanner Beasley, part of S 21, T 29, R 7.

March 2017 — Jerry L. Smith and Deborah L. Smith to Jerry L. Smith, Deborah L. Smith and Bradley D. Smith, part of S 22, T 29, R 10.

March 2017 — Charlotte E. Lands and Dennis W. Lands to Kristen Hoffman and Clinten Lands, beneficiaries, part of S 24, T 29, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

March 2017 — Jake E. M. Schwartz and Emma C. R. Schwartz to Emma C. R. Schwartz and Chris Q. Schwartz, part of S 17, T 33, R 9.

March 2017 — Loretta Foster to Michael A. Kitchens, part of S 17, T 28, R 9.

March 2017 — Royce Butkke, f/k/a Robert Royce Buttke, to Royce Butkke, part of lots 1 and 2, both located in block 2, Second Fair View Addition, City of Houston.

March 2017 — Jacqueline Wawrzyniec and re Walter Wawrzyniec, deceased, to Heather Curry, beneficiary, part of S 2, T 28 RT 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

March 2017 — Scott Miller, Melissa Miller, Kyle Miller, Janean Miller, re C. L. Miller, deceased, and re Martha Miller, a/k/a Martha Ann Miller, to Mike Huffman, part of S 28, T 31, R 9.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

March 22, 2017 —Dennis James Lewis, 32, of Licking and Mary Theresa Glotfelty, 42, of Houston.

March 22, 2017 — Harry Thomas McClements Jr., 43, and Denise Elaine Weinberger, 46, both of Houston.

March 22, 2017 — John K. Miller 19, of Greentop, Mo. and Maryann C. L. Schwartz, 21, of Licking.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following driver was issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Darin John Archuleta.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

Ryan Lynn Booker — Count one: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Count two: Robbery, second degree. Count three: Discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, motor vehicle or building/habitable structure, prior offender. Count four: Assault/attempted assault, law enforcement, corrections officer, emergency personnel, highway worker, utility worker or probation or parole officer, other than deadly weapon or dangerous instrument/physical injury, second degree. Serve 15 years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, with credit for time served, court costs.

Brandon S. Breeden — Domestic assault, third degree, first or second offense. Serve 30 days in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, with credit for time served.

Stephen Buskey II — Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates: $22.50 fine plus court costs.

Michael A. Coats — Non-support. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, pay child support as ordered, $50 per month toward arrears, court costs.

Anthony P. Dickman — Receiving stolen property. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, 30 days shock with credit for time served, board bill, restitution, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seven days shock, financial management class, court costs.

Joseph C. Dietrich — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs.

James D. Gallamore — Width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, $379.50 fine plus court costs.

Mark Douglas Griffith — Driving while revoked/suspended. Serve three years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

Kevin L. Hackworth — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation.

Jodi Hardwick — Theft/stealing less than $500. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, 48 hours shock with credit for time served, board bill, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, financial management, seven days shock, court costs.

Alexander Lange — Stealing leased or rented property. Serve 90 days in Texas County Jail, concurrent, with credit for time served, court costs.

Devin Wiekhorst — Elder abuse, third degree. Serve 60 days in Texas County Jail, the execution of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, surrender nursing license, seven days shock, court costs.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Sable Aylen Bell, $20.50; Patricia A. Benoist, $20.50; Donna Lee Cade, $20.50; Dennis W. Caraway, $20.50; Anthony Francis Caruso, $80.50; Cheyenne Ranae Clark, $20.50; Nicholas James Gredell, $30.50; Donald K. Horne II, $20.50; Daquan Jesse Jones, $30.50; Chloe June Mesey, $55.50; Cierra Marie Robinson, $55.50; Logan David Schmitz, $80.50; Betty Louise Sternaman, $20.50; Caleb E. Turnbough, $55.50; Benjamin Paul Wells, $55.50; Roger Neil Willhite, $80.50; Brittany Michelle Williams, $55.50; Michael Richard Zimmerman, $20.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Drew Christopher Boyle, Charles Dalton Jones, Brian William Keaton, Lavonda Lucille Kinnaird, Norman Lynn Kinnaird, Alexandria Nickole Lambe, Samuel Dwight Simmons Jr., Vicki Lynn Spencer, Cheyenne Lea Stoner, Robert Wayne Vaughan, Alfred Winston White.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

Albert L. Bonfanti — Passed vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road: $80.50 fine plus court costs.

Daniel G. Meeks — Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint: $10 fine.