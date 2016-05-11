Texas County Courthouse for December 22, 2016

LAND TRANSFERS

December 2016 — Jerald Freeman to John Fox and Ronda Fox, part of S 8, T 33, R 8.

December 2016 — Howard W. Hawkins and Catherine A. Hawkins, trustees of the Howard W. Hawkins and Catherine A. Hawkins Revocable Living Trust Agreement, to Jim Rackley and Juanita Rackley, lots 7 and 8, Short’s Subdivision, part of S 10, T 28, R 12.

December 2016 — Texas County Food Pantry Inc, Tanya Pacheco, executive director, to Jerald Freeman, part of S 7, T 32, R 8.

December 2016 — Leroy E. Schoessel and Shirley Schoessel to Shirley Schoessel, part of S 2, 3 and 10, all located in T 28, R 11.

December 2016 — Shirley Schoessel and Leroy E. Schoessel to Terry Jane Hardin, beneficiary, part of S 2, 3 and 10, all located in T 28, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

December 2016 — Clinton Real Estate, LLC, Gary B. Clinton and Sandra J. Clinton, members to Chayil Boatright and Rachel Boatright, part of S 10, T 28, R 11.

December 2016 — Ethel M. Sykes to Steven R. Sykes, Lindsey A. Sykes and Alycia F. Sykes, part of S 10, T 30, R 7.

December 2016 — Black Diamond Cattle, LLC to Bernal D. Barr and Stella B. Barr, part of S 22, T 28, R 10.

December 2016 — Pamela Sue Wilson, f/k/a Pamela Sue Dean, to Pamela Sue Wilson and Whitney Holly Page, as joint tenants, part of S 31, R 31, T 11.

December 2016 — Danny Koch and Darlene Koch to Randy Roy Koch and Ruth Elaine Koch, trustees under a revocable living trust agreement, part of S 8, T 30, R 10.

December 2016 — Andy Shetler and Marjorie Shetler to Heath Enterprises, LLC, re Bank of Mansfield, part of S 5, T 28, R 11.

December 2016 — Delbert Kirk Rust, Lori Rust, Kent Wade Rust and Tina M. Rust to Kent Wade Rust and Tina M. Rust, part of S 24, T 28, R 11.

December 2016 — Daneta L. Hines and Leslie E. Hines, deceased, to Randy Campney Sr., part of S 23, T 29, R 10.

December 2016 — Kimberly D. Crader, successor trust of The Counts Trust, re Harmon Counts and re Roberta Counts, to Mark Robertson and Judy Robertson, part of S 8, T 32, R 8.

December 2016 — Lindell Brumley and Carola Brumley to Lindell Brumley and Carola Brumley, trustees of the Lindell and Carola Revocable Trust, part of S 14, T 28, R 12.

December 2016 — David A. Rust and Amanda R. Rust to Christopher Arwood and Tracey A. Arwood, part of S 27, T 30, R 9.

December 2016 — Randall Roberson to Trevor Dwayne Roberson, beneficiary, part of S 17, T 29, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

December 2016 — Charles Ronald Jones to Kimberly N. Wolfe, Nathan C. Jones and Clayton D. Jones, beneficiaries, as tenants in common, part of S 30, T 31, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

December 2016 — Harold Dean Gentry and Mary Ellen Gentry to Harold D. Gentry and Mary E. Gentry, trustees under the Harold D. Gentry and Mary E. Gentry Joint Trust Agreement, part of S 19, T 30, R 9.

December 2016 — Dan Smith and Karla Smith to Dan Smith, Karla Smith, Ethan Smith and Brandi Smith, part of S 23, T 32, R 8.

December 2016 — Susan E. Colson and Larry C. Colson to Gordon R. Donnalley III, Matthew P. Colson, Kenneth C. Donnalley and Joshua L. Colson, beneficiaries, part of S 2, T 28, R 11, lot 1, Whispering Oaks Subdivision, City of Cabool. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

December 2016 — Chandra L. Carter to Bobby E. Carter Jr., lot 1, Elder Creek Estates, Plato.

December 2016 — Ralph Stanley Flageolle and Barbara L. Flageolle to Kimberley C. Cox and Audrey Cox, part of S 25, T 29, R 12.

December 2016 — Mary A. Steelman, trustee under the terms of a declaration of revocable living trust, and re Albert R. Steelman, deceased, to Jacob York, part of S 11, T 29, R 7.

December 2016 — Merckling Enterprises, LLC, Marty Merckling, member to Texas County Health Department, part of S 5, T 30, R 9.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Dec. 6, 2016 — Kaleb Dean Lee, 19, and Aleesha Rae Utter, 26, both of Licking.

Dec. 3, 2016 — Leonard Ray Clark Jr., 39, and Stephanie Dee Ann Greathouse, 31, both of Summersville.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Durondra Renee Depriest, $22.50; Kyla Rae Segelhorst, $45.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Erica Nicole McGivney, Jasper D. Robbins.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Robert Michael Maggard, $379.50; Edward Don Taylor Jr., $79.50.

Jasper D. Robins — Count one: Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense. Serve 30 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, remaining time to be served on weekends. Count two: Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or operator who authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility: $150 fine.

Alisha R. Cook — Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree. Serve two years in Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Stephanie F. Dann — Three counts: Theft/stealing, less than $500. Serve 60 days on count one, three – six months on each following count consecutive. The execution of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation.

William S. Dixson — Damage to jail/jail property. Serve two years in Department of Corrections, consecutive to current sentence, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Scott B. Hoylman — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, persistent offender. Serve four years in Department of Corrections, shock 120 days, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Robert D. Lane — Count one: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Serve five years in Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count two: Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Serve five days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

Brandon M. Williams — Abuse or neglect of a child. Serve two years in Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Nikki Nicollette Bailey, $30.50; Jabaree E. Bennett, $20.50; Martha A. Bowman, $30.50; George Glenn Burns, $30.50; Nathan Quinn Chappell, $55.50; Robert Raymond Cooley, $20.50; Justin Paul Copley, $20.50; Gabrielle Joanna Crook, $30.50; Gary A. Davis, $ 80.50; Dana J. Drake, $80.50; Alex Caitlin Fender, $20.50; Lawrence D. Gann, $55.50; James Lynn Gillum, $280.50; Phillip David Goller, $30.50; A. C. Gonzalezbarajas, $55.50; Erick Robert Goodbeau, $30.50; Ashley Nicole Gruender, $80.50; Jonathan S. Hamil, $20.50; Monte Wayne Howell, $55.50; Stoney Dion Hutson, $30.50; Christopher Ray Hylton, $55.50; Janet E. Kahlstorf, $155.50; Kerry Lane McCormick, $80.50; Joseph Vincent Messina, $55.50; Shawn David Miller, $20.50; Jarel Ellis Rowe Jr., $20.50; Scott Allan Rush, $20.50; Shirley Ann Schweitzer, $30.50; Jennifer Lauren Shidemantle, $155.50; Amanda Gail Thompson, $20.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Leeann Nicole Beck, Gordon Wayne Chambers, Cheryl A. Gowen, Ashley Nicole Gruender, Justin Thomas Jeffers, Dennis Michael Proctor.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following were issued tickets for pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus $93.50 court costs: Rudolph James Ellison Jr., two counts, $74.50 and $249.50; Donald R. Foster, $74.50; Jonathan R. Knight, $49.50; William E. Knight, two counts, $199.50 and $249.50.

The following drivers were issued tickets for operating motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: James Lynn Gillum, Thomas D. Simms Jr.

Faith Lynn Garrison — Failed to dim lights when within 500 feet of oncoming vehicle/300 feet of rear of a vehicle: $20.50 fine plus court costs.

Christina Marie Michael — Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

James Michael Wilkins — Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer: $30.50 fine plus court costs.