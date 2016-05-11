Texas County Courthouse for December 29, 2016

LAND TRANSFERS

December 2016 — Gregory Berglund and Cynthia Berglund to Paul Morris and Teresa Morris, part of S 12, T 31, R 9.

December 2016 — Erma J. Tyree and re Charles E. Tyree, deceased, to Eldon L. Bever, beneficiary, part of S 2, T 29, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

December 2016 — Lees Pine Bluff, LLC, Marilyn M. Lee, trustee of the Marilyn M. Lee Trust, to Donald R. Cain and Diana K. Cain, part of S 12, T 30, R 11.

December 2016 — Sandra L. Woods and re Timothy J. Woods, deceased, to Lynn Sullivan, beneficiary, part of S 29, T 31, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

December 2016 — Kelly Waschenbecker and Jennifer Waschenbecker to Kenneth J. Thibodaux Jr., and Heather L. Thibodaux, part of S 8, T 30, R 8.

December 2016 — Dennis P. Maxwell and Janice L. Maxwell, co-trustees of the Dennis P. Maxwell and Janice L. Maxwell Revocable Trust, to Walter E. Bailey, lot 4, Tiger Subdivision, City of Houston.

December 2016 — Lloyd Crewse and Jennifer Crewse to Kendra Crewse, beneficiary, part of S 22,23, 26 and 27, all located in T 31, R 12. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

December 2016 — Lloyd Crewse and Jennifer Crewse to Brett Crewse and Maylia Crewse, beneficiaries, part of S 23, 24 and 25, all located in T 31, R 12. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

December 2016 — Wyman Creek Ranch, LP, Robert W. Belden, Kathleen V. Belden, Denise V. Roenspie and Carolyn M. Belden Carson, partners, to Wyman Creek Ranch, LLLP, part of S 26, 27, 33, 34 and 35, all located in T 29, R 7.

December 2016 — Brian Hayes and Terina F. Hayes to Ronnie Evans, part of S 21, T 31, R 9.

December 2016 — Tommy G. Teague and Leslie J. Teague, trustees of the Teague Trust, re Wesley N. Kallemyn, deceased, and re Adeline I. Kalleymyn deceased, to Tommy G. Teague and Leslie J. Teague, trustees of the Teague Trust, part of S 21, T 33, R 11.

December 2016 —James M. Taylor to Bradford E. Ellsworth, Jean Ellsworth, James B. Ellsworth and Bret C. Ellsworth, part of S 34, T 29, R 11.

December 2016 — Merlyn W. Johnson and Amy Sue Johnson to Herbert E. Jerrell and Betty A. Jerrell, part of S 13, T 29, R 7.

December 2016 — Cody Wayne Page, a/k/a Cody Page, and Whitney Holly Page, a/k/a Whitney Page, to Kyler Hayes and Victoria Hayes, part of S 31, T 31, R 11.

December 2016 — Mary J. Hoffman and Stanley C. Hoffman to Gary Hill, part of S 5, T 28, R 10.

December 2016 — Ricky D. Massey and Dotty Massey to Loyd Mitchell and Janace Mitchell, part of S 3, T 28, R 12.

December 2016 — Delaina Lois Lee to Darrell Lee and Lonnie Lee, beneficiaries, part of S 22, T 31, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

December 2016 — Traci C. Ciepiela to Troy E. Crowe and Teresea R. Crowe, part of S 6, T 30, R 9.

December 2016 — Kathy Johnson, Donald B. Johnson, Kimberly Jo Moreno and Louis Moreno to Kimberly Jo Moreno and Louis Moreno, part of S 35, T 29, R 12.

December 2016 — Richard D. Wilson and E. Maria Wilson to Richard Douglas Wilson and Emma Maria Wilson, co-trustees of the Wilson Living Trust, part of S 28, T 28, R 11.

December 2016 — Corinne Y. Benson to Corinne Yvette Benson, trustee of The Benson Living Trust, part of S 20, T 33, R 9.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Dec. 18, 2016 — Chance Wade Moncrief, 24, and Chelsea Marie Hanson, 27, both of Licking.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Marla Kay Denton, $133.50; Colby Harrison Grove, $179.50; Randall J. McBride, $329.50; Gabriela Mondragon, $179.50; Matthew S. Monks, $129.50.

Jordan C. Blake — Receiving stolen property. Serve three years in Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with four years supervised probation, restitution, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, 10 days shock, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Roger Burgess — Count one: Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Serve four years in Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count two: Littering, $300 fine.

Corey Fitzpatrick — Burglary, second degree. Serve five years in Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, restitution, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation, 28 days shock with credit for time served.

Tammy S. Frazier — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Probation revoked, serve five years in Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Everett L. Kinney — Financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, property value $1,000-$49,999. Probation revoked, serve 10 years in Department of Corrections.

Lyndall Masterson — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, 10 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Melody J. Miley — Distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

William J. Moore — Count one: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, Heartland Requirement, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, REACT, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count two: Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Serve 30 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served. Count three: Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $300 fine.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Shasta Belle Atkisson, $30.50; Antonio Renaldo Barnes, $80.50; Christopher Don Beeson, $20.50; Lois Jane Ethington, $20.50; Tabbitha Lynn Evans, $55.50; Matthew Joseph Grayson, $80.50; Madison Haylee Harris, $80.50; Alicia Ranee Herndon, $20.50; Alex Christopher Leitner, $80.50; Todd F. Lipps, $20.50; Jay Michael Louy, $30.50; Clayton M. Mosley, $30.50; Victor M. Osenniy, $55.50; David Kieth Phillips, $30.50; Jimmy Ray Pierce, $20.50; Christopher Jay Polk, $20.50; Mary Ann Riddle, $20.50; Caleb Ray Strickland, $30.50; J. Gargasz Thomas, $155.50; John Wesley Underwood, $20.50; Woeart Stephen Van, $55.50; John Thomas Woolf, $30.50; Kurt Allen Wyatt, $55.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Quentin McKenzie Benson, Larry Craig Mainer.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following were issued tickets for pursue/take /kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus $93.50 court costs: Gregory S. Record, $149.50; Shirley A. Stokes, $74.50; Gary P. Warren, $249.50; Thomas C. Watts, $299.50.

Paige Alyse Jane Mackey — Operating motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window: $30.50 fine plus court costs.