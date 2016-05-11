Texas County Courthouse for January 5, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

December 2016 — Clint Vaughn and Melissa Vaughan to Janet Blaske, part of S 3, T 28, R 12, lot 35 Eastgate Estates, Mountain Grove.

December 2016 — Merlyn W. Johnson and Amy Sue Johnson to Jason Jerrell and Jessica Jerrell, part of S 13, T 29, R 7.

December 2016 — Samuel Luther Kelley and Tracy Kelley to Stacy L. Koehn and Stephanie J. Koehn, part of S 19, 29 and 30, all located in T 30, R 11.

December 2016 — Tony F. Cook and Deborah Cook to Derek Jeffery Phillips and Stephanie Phillips, part of S 9, T 32, R 8.

December 2016 — ALLTEL Communications Inc., ALLTEL Communications, LLC and Verizon Wireless, DBA to American Towers, LLC, part of S 21, T 28, R 10.

December 2016 — Paul D. Thomas to Victoria RaeAnn Sigman and Brandon Sigman, beneficiaries, part of S 31 and 36, both located in T 28, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

December 2016 — LCB Rentals, LLC, Larry W. Baker and Cynthia B. Baker, members to Suzanne Cox, part of S 14, T 28, R 11.

December 2016 — Suzanne Cox to Scott Tucker and Amy Tucker, beneficiaries, part of S 14, T 28, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

December 2016 — Carolyn Ann Harper, trustee of the Carolyn Ann Harper Revocable Living Trust Agreement, to James L. Moore and Alicia M. Moore, part of S 14, T 28, R 11.

December 2016 — Lois E. Pendergraft and re Lawrence A. Pendergraft, deceased, to Judy Ketchum and Grant Pendergraft, part of S 5, T 29, R 8.

December 2016 — Roy Lynn Renegar, trustee of the Roy Lynn Renegar Revocable Living Trust and Gary W. Smith, trustee of the Gary W. Smith Trust, to Derek S. Cook and Nicole A. Cook, part of S 5, 6, 7 and 8, all located in T 31, R 9.

December 2016 — Tony Sternberger, Sandra G. Dorsey Sternberger and re Robert R. Dorsey, deceased, to Barton Keith Bernard and Sheila Ryan Bernard, part of S 24, T 32, R 10.

December 2016 — Roy Ogden and Michelle Ogden to Linda Wrinkles and Don Wrinkles, part of S 36, T 33, R 9.

December 2016 — Enos M. Hershberger and Edna J. Hershberger to Alonza W. Shearer and Amy E. Shearer, part of S 23, T 30, R 7.

December 2016 — Shirley A. Tubbs to Jimmy R. Nelson and Karen A. Nelson, lots 3 and 4, both located in block 2, Meadow Estates, City of Licking.

December 2016 — Deborah Durbin to Jacqueline Hohlt, beneficiary, part of S 27, T 31, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

December 2016 — City of Licking to Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association, part of lots 1 and 2, both located in block 2, Woodlawn Addition, Licking, part of S 12 T 32, R 9.

December 2016 — Decatur W. Mitchell, trustee of the E. D. Mitchell Living Trust, to Michele Mitchell Fross and Decatur W. Mitchell, co-trustees of the Travis B. Mitchell Living Trust, Michele Mitchell Fross, trustee of the Michele Mitchell Fross Family Trust, Decatur W. Mitchell, trustee of the Decatur W. Mitchell Trust, part of S 12, T 33, R 9, part of S 10, T 33, R 8 and part of S 11, T 30, R 10.

December 2016 — Rory Davis and Kelly Davis to Austin Massey and Shyane Massey, lot 23, Eastgate Estates, part of S 3, T 28, R 12.

December 2016 — Jeffrey W. Allen and Julie Allen to Jeramy Lee and Lonnie Lee, part of S 33, T 31, R 10.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Warren Anderson Jr., $31.50; Erik Philip Buchheit, $129.50; Kari Lyn Cox, $25; Joshua Paul Ellison, $92.50; Bradley Jay Epperson, $129.50; Ocea Danielle Fortenberry, $25; Ollie Vee Hampton, $129.50; James Allen Haynes, $129.50; Andrew Fredrick Mueller, $279.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine unless otherwise indicated: Ocea Danielle Fortenberry, $20; Tyler C. Gauch, $20; Nicole Sue McCraw, $20; James L. Routh, Jacob J. Smith.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Kyle Matthew Ballew, $204.50; Jeri Lynn Boyd, $79.50; Juan Bernardo Coronado Quirox, $179.50; Mary Kathryn Felton, $204.50; Juan P. Guillen $204.50; Jeffrey G. Horvat, $329.50; Justin Odie Jenkins, $179.50; Eric Christopher Jewell II, $129.50; Darryl Brent Johnson Jr., $133.50; Eric S. Ladeau, $204.50; Kelly Michelle Lettmann, $204.50; Catherine S. McCabe, $133.50; Tyler Corey McGrath, $179.50; Alan H. Mueller, $179.50; Joby Willard Sanders, $179.50; Rodney Edward Schaffer, $179.50; Michael John Schulte, $179.50; Daniel Keith Woods, $329.50.

Daniel Glen Campbell — Count one: Tampering with a motor vehicle, first degree. Count two: Theft/stealing less than $500. Probation revoked, serve five years in Department of Corrections, without credit for time served.

Raymond Page Clark — Driving while intoxicated, drug intoxication. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, SATOP, seven days shock, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

Chasity M. Counts — Driving while intoxicated, drug intoxication. Serve five months incarceration, concurrent.

John Croteau — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seven days shock, SATOP.

Steve Koenig — Domestic assault, third degree, first or second offense. Serve seven days in Texas County Jail.

Katrina A. Martin — Count one: Assault, third degree. Count two: Endangering the welfare of a child, second degree. Serve 15 days in Texas County Jail, consecutive with credit for time served, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Sally Jo Mason — Stealing motor fuel. Serve 15 days in Texas County Jail.

Michael S. McGuire Sr. — Non-support. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, 10 days shock, pay current support plus $50 a month towards arrears.

Christian Midkiff — Unlawfully operating all-terrain vehicle without proper bicycle safety flag, $16.50 fine plus court costs.

James L. Routh — Count one: Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seven days shock, SATOP. Count two: Driver failed to secure child 80 pounds or more or over 4’9” in booster seat/safety belt, $50 fine.

Hiroshi Sato — Failed to proceed with caution/yield right-of-way/reduce speed when approach stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency light, $500 fine plus court costs.

Deborah Joy Scott — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, SATOP, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seven days shock.

Kristen Renae Scott — Failed to dim lights when within 500 feet of oncoming vehicle/300 feet of rear of a vehicle, $33 fine plus court costs.

Jacob J. Smith — Person 21 years old or less operating moving noncommercial motor vehicle while sending, reading, texting on mobile electronic device, $200 fine plus court costs.