Texas County Courthouse for June 22, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

June 2017 — Emmett G. Monks and Kathleen C. Monks to Emmett G. Monks and Kathleen C. Monks, trustees of the Monks Family Revocable Living Trust, part of S 32, T 31, R 8.

June 2017 — Emmett G. Monks and Kathleen C. Monks to Emmett G. Monks and Kathleen C. Monks, trustees of the Monks Family Revocable Living Trust, part of S 4 and 5, both located in T 29, R 10.

June 2017 — Emmett G. Monks and Kathleen C. Monks to Emmett G. Monks and Kathleen C. Monks, trustees of the Monks Family Revocable Living Trust, part of S 4, T 29, R 10.

June 2017 — Alma Booker and re Martin Booker, deceased, to Robert D. Norris, part of S 1, T 31, R 9.

June 2017 — Steven Paul Hurt and re Phyllis M. Hurt, deceased, to Steven Paul Hurt and Jackie Hurt, part of S 7, T 30, R 9.

June 2017 — Drake Rentals, LLC to KNT Properties, LLC, lot 5, block 1, Steffens First Addition, City of Houston.

June 2017 — VFW Post 3009, re James R. Gould, re William F. Gould, re Charles Vance, re David L. Stevenson and Melvyn L. Willbanks, to Logan Svend Walkup, part of S 34, T 28, R 7.

June 2017 — Dewayne Rees and Jean Rees to Rees Land Company, LLC, part of S 4, T 29, R 9.

June 2017 — Marvin L. Honeyfield and re Verla M. Honeyfield, a/k/a Vera M. Honeyfield, to Tyler L. Worley and Ashly L. Worley, part of S 36, T 28, R 9.

June 2017 — William A. Denauro and Elizabeth A. Denauro to Ernest Vantassel and Kimberly Vantassel, part of S 26, T 28, R 11.

June 2017 — Donald Storm, Chris Storm, George Buckner and Evaline Buckner to Ryan S. Wiseman and Emily J. Wiseman, part of S 25, T 33, R 9.

June 2017 — Bill R. Reece and Kathleen J. Reece to Angelique Blain and Mark Blain, part of S 10, T 32, R 11.

June 2017 — Myron D. Bender and Betty Bender to Michael Roger Bender, beneficiary, part of S 30, R 29, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

June 2017 — Ethan Zuiderveld and Heather Zuiderveld to Peter Janoski and Tamarah Janoski, lot 4, Wade Estates, part of S 9, T 33, R 11.

June 2017 — Nathaniel Choate and Rachel Choate to Deborah Edwards and James Mandernacht, part of S 32, T 31, R 9.

June 2017 — Karen Montgomery and re James V. Montgomery, deceased, to Jeffrey Rotz, lot 1, block 2, Westwood Addition, Cabool.

June 2017 — Federal National Mortgage Association to Levi Leighty, part of S 15, T 29, R 11.

June 2017 — Marilyn M. Lee to Paddlewheel, LLC, part of S 7, T 32, R 10.

June 2017 — Dylan Raney and Treasure Raney to Brandon Shannon and Amber Shannon, part of S 3, T 28, R 12.

June 2017 — Warren E. Schultz and Marlene Neal Schultz to James E. R. Burris, part of S 11, T 30, R 9.

June 2017 — Robert Leon James and Beverly Sue James, co-trustees of a Declaration of Revocable Living Trust, to Matthew Kays, Andrea Turner and Carol Turner, part of S 32, T 32, R 10.

June 2017 — Sherrie K. Neumann to Ernest T. Griffin, part of S 36, T 33, R 12.

June 2017 — Matthew W. Mulder and Debra S. Smithson to Lynsy Smithson Stanley, beneficiary, part of S 11, T 33, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

June 2017 — Gary Huff and Kyra Huff to Clint Brown and Margaret McAbee, part of S 7, T 30, R 9.

June 2017 — Ricky R. Wiseman and Paige A. Wiseman to Kenneth E. Huffman and Asenith A. Huffman, lots 117-126, all located in block 9, town of Success.

June 2017 — Dorothy Fay Sharp and re Ralph G. Sharp, deceased, to Dorothy Fay Sharp, trustee of the Sharp Family Revocable Living Trust, part of S 7, T 28, R 8.

June 2017 — Dorothy Fay Sharp and Ralph G. Sharp to Dorothy Fay Sharp, trustee of the Sharp Family Revocable Living Trust, part of S 6, T 28, R 8.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

April 22, 2017 — Job Solomon Boyle, 28, and Audrey Elizabeth Hoots, 23, both of Cabool.

June 3, 2017 — Chad Walker Hunter, 39, and Rachel Marie Altamirano, 43, both of Cabool.

June 9, 2017 — Conner James Hathaway, 19, of Plato and Ashley Dawn Elliott, 17, of Success.

June 10, 2017 — Matthew Gardner Baker, 27, and Kaitlyn Delayne Kell, 23, both of Raymondville.

June 10, 2017 — Tyler Allen Wheat, 25, and Sarah Ann Gray, 20, both of Willow Springs.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Justin Christopher, $300; Tasha M. Simmons, $25; Robert Solano, $95; Gina Brooke Williams, $129.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Justin Christopher, Kenneth L. McGowan.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Ted Bartlett Diehl, $179.50; Chace Hagen, $204.50; Michael Legendre Hunt, $329.50; Shelly Dean Smith, $379.50.

Justin Christopher — Count one: Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. Serve 15 days in Texas County Jail. Count two: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $200 fine. Count three: Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, $300 fine. Count four: Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $300 fine.

Judith Ann Kimrey — Harassment, second degree. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years probation, seven days shock, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, anger management.

Thomas Whitney Murphy — Count one: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Count two: Endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, first degree, first offense. Serve two years each count, in Department of Corrections, consecutive, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Christopher North — Domestic assault, third degree, first or second offense. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, court costs and anger management.

John Phillips Schwartz — Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, court costs.

Christina Ann Elaine Shepherd — Property damage, second degree. Serve 30 days in Texas County Jail, the execution of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, seven days shock, restitution of $365 to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney, anger management.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Quinton Wade Dumas Chatfield, $20.50; James Dwayne Dejournett, $30.50; Mario Fabian Diaz Olascon, $155.50; Cody Harlan Fox, $30.50; Rebecca Jones Friel, $80.50; Zachary Matthew Gambrell, $55.50; Mateo Gomez Gomez, $55.50; Jonathan Ryan Grau, $80.50; Nigel Ryan Griffin, $55.50; Phillip A. Griffiths, $155.50; Andrew Ashmore Hughes, $155.50; Sean Aubrey Jones, $20.50; Thomas E. Ketchum Jr., $20.50; Jesse D. Lane, $55.50; Jennifer Rose Lawrence, $20.50; Christine Marie Leitermann, $20.50; Mary Ann Lovrien, $20.50; Dillon Ray Luck, $55.50; Bradley Charles Mitchem, $80.50; Michael Lindon Morgan, $30.50; Jason Ray Moss, $20.50; Dylan A. Pepper, $20.50; Tyler Joseph Potter, $20.50; Gary Heath Rochester, $20.50; Brad Dewayne Shouppe, $30.50; Elexis Mariah Taber, $20.50; Gary Roderick Turner, $80.50; Myriah Dawn Wallace, $20.50; Jerome M. Williams, $55.50; Andrew Charles Wilson, $30.50; Jack Alfred Woodworth, $20.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Kimberly Kathlene Al Ali, Shawn Caleb Cathey, Jessica Marie Cody, Justin Wayne Dixon, Ronnie Ray Floyd, Kaleb Lamont Friend, Evelyn A. Haven, Dennis Dean Hebblethwaite, Kevin Andrew Helton, Jonathan Lee Hunter, Ellen Annette Lancaster, Aleda J. Oglesby, Jessica R. Pritchard.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

Kevin Andrew Helton — Failure to register a motor vehicle: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Joseph William Revelle — Displayed more than four lighted headlamps on front of motor vehicle: $20.50 fine plus court costs.

Dustin Alan Smith — Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Chad Everett Wake — Operated motor carrier vehicle with unsafe/improper frame/suspension/axle-wheel-rim and or steering system: $130.50 fine plus court costs.