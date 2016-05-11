Texas County Courthouse January 26, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

January 2017 — Diane L. Ingalls, a/k/a Diana Ingalls, re David R. Ingalls, deceased, to Robert Rodney Traquair and Karen Lynn Traquair, lots 8-12 and part of lot 13, Tanners Acres, part of S 6, T 32, R 11.

January 2017 — Lillie Jackson, trustee of the Lloyd Jackson and Lillie Jackson Living Trust, re Lloyd Jackson, deceased, a/k/a Howard Jackson, to Earnest Clark and Kathryn Clark, part of S 9, T 29, R 7.

January 2017 — Mark Bryant and Tammy Bryant to Brennon Lee Bryant and Brittany Marie Cochran, beneficiaries, part of S 26 and 35, both located in T 30, R 7 and part of S 1, T 29, R 7. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

January 2017 — Debra D. Knight to Steve A. Crawford, part of S 29, T 31, R 10.

January 2017 — L & R Mobile Homes Inc., Kevin McGowen, president, and Kelly McGowen, secretary, to Mary Thomas, part of S 18, T 31, R 10.

January 2017 — Garry M. Jarrett and Shirley Jarrett to Marvin Jarrett, Mark L. Jarrett and Pamela K. Estes, beneficiaries, lot 29, Eastgate Estates, part of S 3, T 28, R 12. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

January 2017 — Jack L. Aronowitz, re Jeanette Aronowitz, deceased, to Barry Glover, part of S 13, T 29, R 10.

January 2017 — Thomas Elvin Cain and Lana Rae Cain to Thomas Elvin Cain and Lana Rae Cain, part of S 15, T 28, R 11.

January 2017 — Faye Stoops to Kenneth Rees, Randy Rees, Ricky Rees, Lori Eaton and Jeffrey Rees, beneficiaries, part of S 29, T 30, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

January 2017 — Joan C. Keeney, f/k/a Joan C. Gesslin, re Sara L. Digiorgio to Sara L. Digiorgio, Teresa E. Hayworth and Gina S. Raynor, beneficiaries, part of S 5, T 32, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

January 2017 — Ty Aaron Porter and Amy Jo Porter to Eugene L. White, part of S 16, T 28, R 11.

January 2017 — Justin Copley and Heather Copley to Bob Biram, lots 1 and 2, both located in block 6, town of Plato.

January 2017 — Alan Jeffress and Deborah J. Jeffress to Patricia J. Shilling and Brayme Michael Mosley, beneficiaries, as joint tenants with right of survivorship, part of S 5 T 29, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

January 2017 — Diana L. Ingalls to Warren D. Brabant and Teresa L. Brabant, trustees of the Warren D. Brabant and Teresa L. Brabant Revocable Living Trust, part of S 6, T 32, R 11.

January 2017 — B. Schiessle and Michael Schiessle to Michael Pelfresne, part of S 1, T 29, R 10.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jan. 11, 2017 — Troy Lee Thompson, 44, of Elk Creek and Teresa Kay Bratton, 43, of Houston.

Jan. 18, 2017 — Ethan Terrell Skaggs, 25, and Anne Njeri Mburu, 23, both of Cabool.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Richard W. Adams, $45; Joseph Scott Atkins, $95; Michael H. Dominguez, $279.50; Lashadrick Shonte Dunn, $95; Matthew Dillon Hunter, $25; Michael Cain Mitchell, $95; Bryce Conrad Parker, $325; Christina Shepherd, $100; Patrick O. Swift, $25; Coy Adikai Tuni, $145; Jimmy Waters, $100.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine unless otherwise indicated: Daniel L. Cooper, Michael Vernon Dunkin, $20; Heather Elaine Grange, $20; Kase Michael Sanders, $20; Christina Shepherd, Brianna Nichole Silsbee, Jimmy Waters.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Maureen Rhenea Butler, $133.50; Kristen Fry, $381.50; Tina Marie Knott, $204.50; Lagelica Tafajara Lloyd, $329.50; Kaitlin Marie Sims, $133.50.

The following drivers were issued tickets for owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or operator who authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Lisa M. Christopher, $150; Maia Keanani Manning, $150; Atasha L. Starbuck, $75; Jimmy Waters, $150.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Krystal N. Base, $100; Maia Keanani Manning, $75.

The following drivers were issued tickets for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Daniel L. Cooper, $300; Atasha L. Starbuck, $400.

The following drivers were issued tickets for operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $300 fine plus court costs: Francisco Junco, Brianna Nichole Silsbee, Keri L. Terrill.

The following drivers were issued tickets for driving while revoked/suspended, first offense. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $300 fine plus court costs: Jennifer Marie Parker, Jimmy Waters.

Steven Alan Barton — Non-support. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, pay monthly child support plus $50 in arrears, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Dmitri Brock — Speeding violation. Serve 24 hours in Texas County Jail.

Missie Joe Collins — Driving while revoked, suspended, second or subsequent offense. Serve 30 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Hailey Dawn Coston — Speeding violation. Serve five days in Texas County Jail, concurrent with Department of Corrections, court costs.

Ashley Nicole Dewitt — Failure to register motor vehicle, $22.50 fine plus court costs.

Robert Dixon — Assault, second degree. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, consecutive, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Ron G. Erbschloe — Non-support. Serve three months in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, concurrent.

Michael Farris — Stealing related offense, third offense. Serve four years in Department of Corrections, consecutive, the execution of sentence suspended, with five years supervised probation, restitution and court costs.

Larry M. Fisher — Failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light: $881.50 fine plus court costs.

Scott Edward Gibson — Operating motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window: $22.50 fine plus court costs.

Gary Greenwood — Count one: Burglary, second degree. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count two: Reckless burning or exploding. Serve 10 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

William Thomas Hebert — Receiving stolen property. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

George Lamborn — Count one: Burglary, second degree. The imposition of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation and court costs. Count two: Theft/stealing less than $500. Serve 10 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

Riley Edward Ledbetter — Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident: $300 fine plus court costs.

Maia Keanani Manning — Operated motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order: $100 fine plus court costs.

Russell P. McMinn — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of a synthetic cannabinoid. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, REACT, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Michael Cain Mitchell. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left: $100 fine plus court costs.

Erica D. Moore — Count one: Hindering prosecution of felony. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, consecutive. Count two: Distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce of attempt to or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce a controlled substance. Probation revoked, serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections, consecutive.

Jerry Potts — Domestic assault, second degree. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jacob Reiner — Aggravated endangerment of an emergency responder, $500 fine plus court costs.

Wesley E. Sartor III — Count one: Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, persistent offender. Count two: Driving while revoked/suspended, first offense. Count three: Seat belt violation. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections. Count four: Assault, third degree. Serve 20 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time serve, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Heather R. Strunk-Jarrett — Littering. Probation revoked, serve seven days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

Amanda J. Wake — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, REACT, 20 days shock, 30 days shock with credit for time served, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jeffrey W. Watts — Unlawful possession of a firearm. Probation revoked, serve two years, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Michael Edward Adams, $155.50; Dana Michelle Barnett, $55.50; Richard D. Cade III, $55.50; Harlon Eugene Cole, $30.50; Wesley Cole Ellison, $80.50; Lindsay Amber Fagans, $55.50; Wesley Joe Heath, $30.50; Calandra Arlette Hilliard, $55.50; Kristin Marie Johnson, $55.50; Ryan Mathew McKee, $80.50; Brittany Renee Millington, $55.50; Martha Jo Moody, $55.50; Larry Wayne Nelson, $20.50; Lawrence Nocerino, $20.50; Michael S. Obrien, $20.50; Timothy E. Partain, $30.50; Arlena Mae Rumfelt, $30.50; Makenzie Collean Spencer, $55.50; Tyler James Whittle, $30.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Michael Edward Adams, Edward Clarence Dewitt, Kenneth Glenn Henson II, Jason W. Hill, Martha Jo Moody, Walid Said Samahah, Trenton Ross Shelton, Makenzie Collean Spencer.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

Roy Russell King — Failure to register motor vehicle: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Ryan A. Sigman — Pursue, take, kill, possess or dispose of wildlife illegally: $249.50 fine plus $93.50 court costs.