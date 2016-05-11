Texas County Courthouse, March 16, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

February 2017 — Edith E. Szal, a/k/a Edith Szal, to Thomas David, part of S 8, T 32, R 9.

February 2017 — Tom Vokac and Lucy Vokac to Elizabeth Vokac, beneficiary, part of S 34, T 29, R 11, Tract C, Dogwood Hills Subdivision. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

February 2017 — Kristi Gaskill and Bradley Gaskill to John H. Stenger, lots 3 and 4, both located in block 33, old survey, City of Houston.

February 2017 — Earl Renegar and Mary Renegar to Thomas J. King and Sandra C. King, part of S 28, T 30, R 7.

February 2017 — Disciples Fellowship Inc., Mike Atwood, president, to Shelly Pursifull, part of S 6, T 32, R 8.

February 2017 — Herbert Akers and Kim Akers to Elmer E. McNutt and Julia M. McNutt, part of S 23, T 31, R 8.

February 2017 — Jeanne L. Harris Chatman and Lawrence Paul Chatman to Lawrence Jean Paul Chatman Jr. and Megan Nichole Chatman, beneficiaries, part of S 17, T 33, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

February 2017 — Steven Lammers and Mary K. Lammers to Steven J. Lammers, and Mary K. Lammers, trustees of the Steven J. Lammers and Mary K. Lammers Revocable Trust, part of S 20, T 33, R 8.

February 2017 — Mary Martha Shriver, a/k/a Mary Shriver, to Kayla Shriver and John Shriver, beneficiaries, part of S 17 and 20, both located in T 29, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

February 2017 — Mary Martha Shriver, a/k/a Martha Shriver, a/k/a M. Martha Shriver, to Dara Gulick and Aaron Gulick, beneficiaries, part of S 8, T 29, R 8 and part of S 3, T 30, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

February 2017 — Mary Martha Shriver, a/k/a Martha Shriver, a/k/a Mary M. Shriver, to Julie Guy and Phillip Guy, beneficiaries, part of S 21, 29 and 32, all located in T 29, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

February 2017 — Roxane Louise Powers, a/k/a Roxane L. Powers, trustee of the Roxane L. Powers Revocable Living Trust, to Jonathan Michael Toth and Sarah K. Toth, part of S 30 and 31, both located in T 31, R 11.

February 2017 — Guy Bennett and Mary Ann Bennett to NICA7Project, LLC, part of S 3, T 29, R 7.

February 2017 — Roberta Lybyer to Delbert D. Borden and Cynthia l. Borden, part of S 3, T 30, R 11.

February 2017 — Edward L. Cole and Janet Cole to Edward L. Cole and Janet Cole, part of S 34, T 31, R 10.

February 2017 — Stanley W. Shrock and Pamela A. Shrock to Daniel W. Shrock and Annie M. Shrock, part of S 21 and 22, both located in T 31, R 8.

February 2017 — Chance Drake to John H. Ahu, part of S 2, T 29 R 10.

March 2017 — Marjorie Neagle to Geoffrey Alan Siedsma, part of S 24, T 28, R 7.

March 2017 — Toby Thompson, a/k/a Tobe Thompson, and Erin Thompson to Michael W. Malberg and Beverly L. Malberg co-trustees under declaration of trust, part of S 15 and 16, both located in T 29, R 10.

March 2017 — Jimmie D. Willis and Ellen K. Willis to Miranda Walser, part of S 7, T 30, R 9.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Feb. 25, 2017 — Lonnie Gene Gale, 32, and Jennifer Renee Mohrman, 24, both of Raymondville.

March 5, 2017 — Dylan Bland Bell, 18, and Bridjett Lee Smith, 20, both of Houston.

March 3, 2017 — Lucas William Burgdorf, 34, and Angela Danielle Tate, 38, both of Licking.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Scottie Allece Adams, $76.50; Kyle David Akers, $12.50; Bruce A. Batchelor Jr., $100; Leon Emanuel Farris, $295; Stephanie Lauren Fortsch, $95; Phillip Earl Harmon, $129.50; Robbie Dalton Hutchens, $129.50; Wayne Clinton Lambert, $525; Knute Francis Schneider, $279.50; Nina Marie Schottenhaml, $279.50; Samuel Smith Jr., $379.50; Shirley Ann Stafford, $379.50; Eddy R. Totherow Jr., $25.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Shane L. Briggs, Mickey D. Brooks, Sarah R. Garrett, Rebecca Deanna White.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Karl Alexander Brown, $133.50; Ryna Dawn Bryson, $204.50; Wesley Grant Connell, $379.50; Andrew B. Costello, $179.50; Cari Lynne Enayati, $179.50; Lester Bernard Gillespie, $204.50; Samuel Dean Johnson Jr., $133.50; Peter A. Lafleur, $404.50; Tara Denae Long, $329.50; Dana M. North, $329.50; Shirley Stokes, $356.50.

The following drivers were issued tickets for driving while revoked/suspended, second or subsequent offense, entered a guilty plea and were sentenced to serve 48 hours in Texas County Jail: Shane L. Briggs, Mickey D. Brooks.

Thomas W. Barnard — Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally: $41 fine plus court costs.

Bruce A. Batchelor Jr. — Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense: $300 fine plus court costs.

Leonard E. Bay — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. Serve four months incarceration with credit for time served.

Samantha L. Burleson — Two counts: Violation of education requirement for a child. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, seven days shock, children must attend school at a rate of 95 percent and provide proof of such to probation office monthly.

Dale Coats — Passing bad check, less than $500. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, restitution of $252.82 with a minimum of $50 a month to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney, financial management, seven days shock.

Brandon J. Doria Bridges — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seven days shock, SATOP.

Kelly M. Ellison — Theft/stealing less than $500. Serve 90 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, the execution of sentence suspended, restitution, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Sarah R. Garrett — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, SATOP, seven days shock.

Ted Leon Glidewell III — Count one: Assault third degree. Serve 60 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served. Count two: Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, prior offender. Serve one year incarceration, the execution of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, SATOP, 10 days shock with credit for time served, seven days shock.

Zachary Wayne Holt — Non-support. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Donna Michelle Hunter — Trespass, first degree: $200 fine plus court costs.

Kimberly Karnes — Violation of education requirement for a child. Serve 15 days in Texas County Jail.

Robert Daniel Keller — Domestic assault, third degree, first or second offence. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seven days shock.

Baron Mallory — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, aggravated offender. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation.

Casey R. Myrick — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. The imposition of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation, 14 days shock, 20 days shock, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, REACT, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Stephen Glenn Perry — violation of order of protection for adult. Serve 43 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Kyle Adam Rector — Failure to register motor vehicle: $50 fine plus court costs.

Eva R. Rowland — Property damage, second degree. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, restitution of $678.59 to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney with minimum payment of $50 per month, no direct or indirect contact with co-defendant, seven days shock.

Eric Thornhill — Assault, third degree. Serve 48 hours in Texas County Jail.

Gentry Wilson — Failure to proceed with caution/yield right-of-way/reduce speed when approaching stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency light: $500 fine plus court costs.

Nicole Renee Yannizzi — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seven days shock, SATOP.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Kathryn L. Abell, $55.50; Martin S. Avina Rosales, $55.50; Travis Lee Bailey, $20.50; John C. Baumgarth, $20.50; Ashley Lynn Bohannan, $55.50; Jared Addison Chesnut, $55.50; Christopher A. Cohin II, $20.50; Joey L. Felton, $20.50; Gail A. Hatfield, $55.50; Sterling Jay Hobbs, $55.50; Stephen Eric Holt, $30.50; Darris John Hostetler, $20.50; Terry Ryan Magnuson, $80.50; Tamara N. Maslanka, $80.50; Eric Bernard McCalpine, $55.50; Tyler James McCown, $55.50; Shelby Patricia Messing, $80.50; Richard Thomas Miniat, $55.50; Justin Leroy Morey, $55.50; Garrett Leith Nickel, $30.50; Aria Parker, $55.50; Kari Marie Pereira, $55.50; Daylon Earl Popken, $155.50; Newman Longwell Rex Jr., $155.50; Robert Adam Smith, $55.50; Orion Donovan Wikert, $30.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Jessica Lynn Angelico, Merhanda Merhae Baker, Danielle Mary Chambers, Travis Lee Collins, Sterling Jay Hobbs, Andrea Nicole Hurst, Brittni Marie Kean, Andrew Blake Lewis, Caleb Cole Powell.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Chandra Jeanne Henderson, Stacey Lynette Smith.

The following drivers were issued tickets for operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense. Each paid a $80.50 fine plus court costs: Andrea Nicole Hurst, Justin Leroy Morey.

Andrea Nicole Hurst —Two counts: Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat: $20.50 fine each count, plus court costs.

Tyler David Allen Wells — Operating a commercial motor vehicle without a seatbelt: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Cody L. Whitten — Failed to equip motor carrier vehicle with required brake system/maintain capable brakes: $130.50 fine plus court costs.