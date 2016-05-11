Texas County Courthouse March 3, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

February 2017 — Charlene Taylor and re Calvin Taylor, deceased, to B. J. Fletcher Construction, LLC, part of S 33, T 33, R 11.

February 2017 — Lyndall M. Masterson to Susan D. Skeen, lots 25 and 26, both located in block 4, Raymer’s First Addition, City of Cabool.

February 2017 — Van L. Fiegenschue, Mary Sue Fiegenschue, a/k/a Mary Sue Fieginshue, to Heather Susan Godlewski, part of S 4, T 29, R 7.

February 2017 — Clyde McWilliams to L. S. Lancaster and Edna Lancaster, part of S 21, T 33, R 11.

February 2017 — Cirila C. Emotin, successor trustee of the Consolidated Properties Trust, to Ronnie Atterberry and Joyce Atterberry, part of S 16, T 33, R 11.

February 2017 — Stephen Pierce and Diane Pierce to Ireatess C. Keeney and Margaret L. Keeney, part of S 33, T 31, R 9.

February 2017 — Woodward Smith and Marion E. Smith, trustees of the Smith Living Trust, to Glen C. Miller and Bonnie K. Miller, part of S 29, T 31, R 8.

February 2017 — Tim C. Davis to Jeff Stigall and Michelle Stigall, part of S 3, T 28, R 11.

February 2017 — Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Lawrence M. Peterson and Olevia A. Peterson, part of S 16, T 33, R 11.

February 2017 — James H. Barnes and Judith R. Barnes to Shannon Bridges, beneficiary, part of S 3 and 10, both located in T 30, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

February 2017 — Peter J. Maki and Lucinda A. Maki to Peter Joseph Maki and Lucinda Ann Maki, co-trustees of the Maki Living Trust, part of S 25, T 31, R 8.

February 2017 — Ralph G. Oliver trustee of the Ralph G. Oliver Living Trust and Sharon Oliver, trustee of the Sharon Oliver Living Trust, to Carl Golden, part of S 22, T 28, R 9.

February 2017 — New Life USA, Alexander Zvenyatskovskiy, board member, to Billy Cross and Corrissa Cross, part of S 20, T 30, R 10.

February 2017 — Daneta L. Hines and re Leslie E. Hines, deceased, to Shiny Avery, part of S 14, T 29, R 10.

February 2017 — Elaine Jones and re Michael Jones, deceased, to Kayleann Jones, beneficiary, part of lot 12, Collier’s Third Addition, Licking. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Feb. 22, 2017 — Devin Eugene Garrett, 21, and Stephanie Rae Kinker, 24, both of Houston.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Darryl Leon Ball, $262.50; Goran Devic, $129.50; Darrell Dewayne Eason, $45; Christopher M. Emerick, $100; Stacey Marie Finnegan, $95; Jermaine J. Hill, $95; Nancy Ellen James, $262.50; Kiera Lynette Jordan, $145; Kassie M. Routh, $50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine unless otherwise indicated: Dustin M. Benson, Alana Janette Cuffie-Balentine, $20; Lane Michel Daniel, Shawn Hood, Kyle Adam Rector, Kassie M. Routh, Erik S. Warren.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Anthony Michael Dean, $133.50; Khadra Heikhaden Dirir, $329.50; Brian James Martin, $179.50; Carroll L. Newnam, $79.50; Kenneth Gregory Popp II, $204.50; Crystal Lynn Rutledge, $179.50; Mary L. Stringer, $204.50; Todd Owen Sutherland, $329.50; Curtis Wayne Williams, $379.50.

The following drivers were issued tickets for owner-operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or operator who authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Jermaine J. Hill, $100; JoAnn Marie Hodson, $150; Danny C. Richards II, $150.

The following drivers were issued tickets for driving while revoked/suspended, first offense, entered a guilty plea and paid a $300 fine plus court costs: JoAnn Marie Hodson, Jennifer Marie Parker.

The following drivers were issued tickets for operating motorcycle when driver’s license not validated for such operation, first offense. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $300 fine plus court costs: Karl Kootz, Kyle Adam Rector.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Karl Kootz, $100; Kyle Adam Rector, $100; Erica R. Willbanks, $45.

Christopher M. Emerick — Four counts: Passing bad check, less than $500. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, restitution of $1,556.43 to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney at $100 a month.

Pamela Dee Hatch — Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense. The imposition of sentence suspended with six months probation.

Joseph Kaplan — Count one: Driving while revoked/suspended, second or subsequent offense. Count two: Failure to register a motor vehicle. Serve 48 hours in Texas County Jail.

Eva Kinnaird — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, seven days shock, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, SATOP.

Randy Miner — Violence to an employee of department of corrections or to an inmate by an inmate. Serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, consecutive, 30 days shock, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Matthew J. Ramsey — Delivery or possession of item at a county, private jail, corrections center which prisoner is prohibited from receiving. Serve five days in Texas County Jail.

Nicole Robinson — Failure to proceed with caution/yield right-of-way/reduce speed when approaching stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergence light: $500 fine plus court costs.

Sherrie Russell — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, seven days shock, SATOP, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

Jesse J. Shaw — Failed to yield to MoDOT stationary vehicle displaying amber or amber and white lights: $350 fine plus court costs.

Dominic J. Walker — Property damage, second degree. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year probation, 20 days shock in Texas County Jail, restitution, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Erica R. Willbanks — Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense: $145 fine plus court costs.

Christopher E. Wilson — Two counts: Assault-attempted assault against a law enforcement officer, corrections officer, emergency personnel, highway worker, utility worker or probation and parole officer, other than deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, physical injury, second degree. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count three: Assault, third degree. Serve 30 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, concurrent.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Deborah Lynn Andrews, $80.50; William Tyler Batey, $55.50; Gregory Don Brown, $20.50; Shawn Robert Butler, $20.50; John Eric Citron, $80.50; Dana Arleen Emerson, $55.50; Robert James Ennis, $80.50; Madeline Jennifer Ford, $55.50; John Jacob Gibson, $20.50; Jerrell Jacob Gilbee, $55.50; Aleasha Renea Gilmore, $55.50; Robert Lynne Holt, $155.50; Andrew James Hunsucker, $30.50; Alaric James Jones, $20.50; John Russell Lane, $80.50; Christine Diane Lewis, $20.50; Natasha Jane Parsons, $55.50; Landon Bernard Rolfe, $20.50; Yi Sun, $55.50; Joshua A. Taylor, $20.50; Haeli E. Walker, $55.50; Hayley Cheyanne White, $30.50; Kalle Dona Wilkey, $30.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Alonda M. Elliott, Michael Joe Hall, Lance James Jones, Kelby Dale Moore, Joseph Paul Shelton.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

Lance James Jones — Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint: $10 fine.

Randall Eugene Pippin — Weight on livestock/milk hauler exceeds 85,500 pounds: $400 fine plus court costs.

Jason Linn Taber — Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer: $30.50 fine plus court costs.