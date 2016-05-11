Texas County Courthouse – March, 30, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

March 2017 — Matthew J. Moloney and Heidi C. Moloney to Cameron Akers and Laken Akers, lots 7 and 8, both located in block 2, R. L. Hayes Addition, City of Licking.

March 2017 — Shirley Dean Fields to Bobby Gentry Jr., Sarah Denning, Sally Arteaga, Susan Gentry, Bobby Gentry III, Brett Gentry, Brody Gentry and Ethan Gentry, beneficiaries, part of S 3, T 29, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

March 2017 — Grant H. Gabel to Grant H. Gabel and Kelly Allen Gabel, part of S 31, T 32, R 8.

March 2017 — Cabool Properties LLC to Adam Williams and Samantha Turner, part of S 15, T 28, R 10.

March 2017 — JWH Real Estate LLC to Adam Williams and Samantha Turner, part of S 14, T 28, R 10.

March 2017 — Bradford E. Ellsworth and Jean M. Ellsworth to Kendra Ritchie, part of S 17, T 28, R 11.

March 2017 — Roy Milburn Burch Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Burch, co-trustees of the Burch Living Trust, to James L. Wilson and Brigette C. Wilson, lot 18, block 3, Oakwood Estates.

March 2017 — Robert Forbes and David Forbes to David Forbes, Daniel Forbes, Douglas Forbes and Darla Sue Rein, part of S 35, T 29, R 12.

March 2017 — Chris Goff, a/k/a Christopher L. Goff, and Rhonda Richards to Christopher L. Goff, a/k/a Chris Goff, part of S 12, T 31, R 10.

March 2017 — Christopher L. Goff, a/k/a Chris Goff, to Rhonda Richards, beneficiary, part of S 12, T 31, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

March 2017 — Thomas G. Saunders, Kim Saunders, Edward C. Saunders, June Saunders, Lisa J. White, Shelley M. Hall, Tony Hall and re Joyce M. Saunders, deceased, and re Charles E. Saunders, deceased, to William J. Balling Jr. and Rena E. Helms, trustee of the Residence Trust, part of S 24, T 32, R 8.

March 2017 — Alley Tie & Lumber Inc. to Edward L. Alley, Shirley Alley and Christopher J. Alley, part of S 25, T 28, R 7.

March 2017 — Jeremy Hannaford and Stacy Hannaford to Virgil Pulliam and Verla Pulliam, part of S 33, T 29, R 11.

March 2017 — Vincent H. Sims and Dena A. Sims, co-trustees of a revocable living trust, to Jerry D. Wallace and Donna K. Wallace, part of S 21, T 30, R 10.

March 2017 — Jerry D. Wallace and Donna K. Wallace to Jerod Wallace and Jayson Wallace, beneficiaries, part of S 21, T 30, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — Doyle Bennett and Nella Bennett to Cindy Ament and Susan Grogan, beneficiaries, part of S 3, T 28, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — Vernon Sullins and Beverly Sullins to Brandon R. Roberts, Kaylee Gale and re Belinda Sue Gale, deceased, beneficiaries, part of S 12, T 32, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — Ronnie Turner and Wilma Turner to Danny L. Nungesser and Carolyn S. Nungesser, lot 20, block 3, Raymer’s First Addition, City of Cabool.

March 2017 — Stephen L. Hawkins and Joan Marie Hawkins to Stephen Lowell Hawkins and Joan Marie Hawkins, co-trustees of the Hawkins Living Trust, re Stephen Lowell Hawkins and re Joan Marie Hawkins, part of S 16, T 29, R 10.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

March 17, 2017 — Jared Stephen Blackwelder, 35, and Misty Dawn Rodgers, 22, both of Cabool.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Kasey Marie Anthony, $44.50; Justin O’Neal Glover, $85; Bret Kenneth Heimsness, $25; John E. Thebeau Jr., $45; Maggie Jean Vasquez, $45; Ryan Mitchell Wagner, $25.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a $204.50 fine plus court costs: Talmus Austin Ayers, Beth Miriam Dykes.

Leonard E. Bay — Driving while intoxicated, persistent. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs.

Mickey D. Brooks — Count one: Burglary, second degree. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count two: Theft/stealing less than $500. Serve 10 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

Christopher James Casper — Count one: Assault, second degree. Count two: Unlawful use of weapon; shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle, building. Serve seven years on count one, 15 years on count two, consecutive, in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Darius L. Collins — Pursue, take, kill, possess or dispose of wildlife illegally: $591 fine plus court costs.

David Corwin — Count one: Burglary, second degree. The imposition of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation, REACT, 100 hours community service, restitution, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count two: Theft, stealing less than $500. Serve 10 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

Michael A. Cutchlow — Deliver, attempt to deliver, possess, deposit, conceal controlled substance at correctional facility, city/county jail or private prison/jail. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, consecutive, court costs.

Bethany Marie Hall — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. The imposition of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation, court costs, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, REACT, seven days shock.

Dustin Lee Koenig — Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width: $53 fine plus court costs.

Michael J. Lewis Jr. — Driving while revoked, suspended. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jeconah B. Stillwell — Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer: $44.66 fine plus court costs.

Gerald W. Toman — Domestic assault, second degree. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, restitution, seven days shock, anger management, 120 days in Texas County Jail, 34 days credit, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Gary Leon Adamson, $20.50; SarahJean Ashley Darschewski, $30.50; Tony Derell Gales, $30.50; Tyrell Carson Gibson, $55.50; Holly Anne Herald, $20.50; Drew Alexander Hubbs, $20.50; David L. Monger, $30.50; Caroline Toni Nugent, $55.50; Tynika Emily Pinter, $30.50; Hannah Joy Textor, $20.50; Jamie Nicole Towell, $80.50; DeWayne Thomas Williams, $55.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Daniel Sheridan Cook, Dovie Lurea Garrett, Darien Tyler Will Hale, Tyler James McCown, Jeremyah Lee Nelson, Rodney Vernon Ramsey, Brett Austin Shafer, Randy Dean Shafer.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

Shaylin Deanelle Hutsell — Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Jeffrey Scott Russell — Failure to register a motor vehicle: $30.50 fine plus court costs.