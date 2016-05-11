Texas County Courthouse Report

March 2017 — Peggy A. Lindsey and Darrell G. Lindsey, trustees of the Peggy A. Lindsey Revocable Living Trust, to Darrell G. Lindsey and Peggy A. Lindsey, trustees of the Darrell G. and Peggy A. Lindsey Joint Revocable Living Trust, lots 1 and 2, both located in block 2, Page’s First Addition, City of Mountain Grove.

March 2017 — The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Wilbur Dean Tracy and Deborah Tracy, part of S 10, T 33, R 11.

March 2017 — Brenda Sue Barton and Lonnie E. Barton to Brandy M. Barton, beneficiary, part of S 13, T 29, R 7. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — James T. Smith and Vicky L. Smith to James T. Smith Jr., beneficiary, part of S 32, T 33, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — George Sholtz and Cynthia Sholtz to Sugar Maple, LLC, part of S 6, T 32, R 8.

March 2017 — Angel Copenhaver to Terry Voyles, lot 14, with exception, Colliers Third Addition, City of Licking.

March 2017 — Billy R. Bates and Brenda K. Allee Bates to Michael Carroll and Cassandra Carroll, part of S 7, T 30, R 9.

March 2017 — Daniel K. Montgomery and Carmen S. Montgomery to Jessica Watson, part of S 1, T 28, R 11.

March 2017 — Nathan Christeson to Craig Finzel, part of S 10, T 28, R 11.

March 2017 — Terry Lynn Brown to Linda S. Paul-Peters, part of S 28, T 29, R 10.

March 2017 — Crystal G. Atchison-Whittier, f/k/a Crystal G. Atchison, f/k/a Crystal Van Hove, and Paul B. Whittier to Crystal G. Atchison-Whittier and Paul B. Whittier, part of S 24, T 29, R 7.

March 2017 — Carl B. Nunn, re Joyce L. Nunn, deceased, to Christina Stillwell, Timothy Nunn, Samantha Crockett, Randolph Nunn, Patricia Houston, Tonya Polk and Anthony Mangan, beneficiaries, lot 8, block 1, Eastside Heights Subdivision, part of S 3, T 28, R 12. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

March 2017 — MTGLQ Investors LP to Randy Campney Sr., part of S 1, T 28, R 11.

March 2017 — David K. Hall and Tabitha D. Hall to Ethan Anderson and Stacy Anderson, part of S 2, T 32, R 12.

March 2017 — Wilfred Ernest Rice Jr. and Patricia A. Rice to Catherine Lynne Rice and David Evan Rice, beneficiaries, part of S 34, T 30, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

March 2017 — Chance C. Drake to Steven Jenkins, part of S 7, T 30, R 9.

March 2017 — Jessie D. Herndon and Viola Herndon to Melvin Seyler and Peggy Seyler, lot 1, Country Club Estates.

March 2017 — Gretchen Steinhagen Hartzog, trustee of the Lorenzo Dow Hartzog Trust, Lorenzo Dow Hartzog, deceased, to Gretchen Steinhagen Hartzog, trustee of the Gretchen Steinhagen Hartzog Trust, part of S 2 and 3, both located in T 33, R 12.

March 2017 — Shirley Ann Nickle, trustee of the Shirley Ann Nickle Revocable Trust, to Jimmy D. Jones and Rebecca S. Jones, part of S 33, T 31, R 9.

March 2017 — Melissa A. Emerick and Kelley M. Nash to Kenneth Campbell and Carolyn Campbell, part of S 27, T 32, R 10.

March 2017 — Jeffrey G. Clark to Walter Brown, part of S 17 and 18, both located in T 28, R 9.

March 2017 — Gary Miller and Madeline Miller to Gary Holden and Loretta Holden, part of S 9, T 29, R 10.

March 2017 — Donald J. Ford and Frances G. Ford to Gary Rex Hamilton and Amy R. Hamilton, co-trustees of the Gary Rex Hamilton and Amy R. Hamilton Revocable Living Trust Agreement, part of S 17 and 18, both located in T 29, R 9.

March 2017 — MTGLQ Investors LP to Benjamin Todd Haley, part of S 19, T 30, R 9.

March 2017 _ Richard Nugent and Caroline Nugent to Donald J. Burrus and Judy Ann Burrus, part of S 1, T 29, R 8.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

March 11, 2017 – Benjamin Samuel Venn, 19, of Houston and Elizabeth Ann Brim 18, of Willow Springs.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Brandon James Alcorn, $179.50; Jackson Parker Aleman, $262.50; Travis Lee Bailey, $262.50; Mark Allen Boyd, $129.50; Keyera Dawn Kelly Cockrum, $95; Ashley Nicole Dewitt, $30.50; Richard Myril Ellis, $72.50; Jeffrey Dale Enlow, $99.50; Lacey Leeann Ennis, $25; Turon Aaron Franklin, $279.50; Kelly M. Gordon, $45; Phoenicia Faith Halebrook, $279.50; Geri Leyh Hedrick, $129.50; Jesse L. Houston, $45; Gary Wayne Johnson, $279.50; Ashley L. Joyce, $147.50; Justin Lee Kneessi, $95; Kate Waithera Macharia, $99.50; Paige Alyse Jane Mackey, $99.50; Cara Michele Mahoney, $95; Desarae Danielle Nunnery, $55.50; Richard John Odiam, $262.50; Matthew Don Perisho, $147.50; Spencer M. Rice, $179.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine unless otherwise indicated: Dustin James Clark; Kelly M. Gordon, $20; Ashley L. Joyce, Donald Pearson Jr.; Christina Dawn Pruett, $20; Roxanne A. Schuster, Ashley Lea Smotherman, Preston Sterling.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or operator who authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibly. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Daniel John Alderliesten, $150; Desiree N. Clark, $50; Stacey M. Cook, $150; Gary R. Cox, $75; Eric Ryan Groom, $150; Tyler Drew Johnston, $150; Luis Carlos Martinez, $49.55; Donald Pearson Jr., $150; Matthew Don Perisho, $50; Roxanne A. Schuster, $150; Preston Sterling, $150.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Ronald Lee Baggett, $379.50; Jennifer Mary Bordelon, $204.50; Dustin James Clark, $329.50; Crystal M. Coatney, $329.50; Nicholas Alan Wade Crider, $329.50; Charles Franklin Daniels, $133.50; Craig Anthony French, $199.50; Kent A. Fults, $133.50; Kleveland Nicholas Gastineau, $179.50; Bradley M. Gillespie, $329.50; Samina Faisal Khan, $129.50; Nicholas Ryan Miley, $329.50; Kevin J. Monico, $329.50; Abigail Jane Peterson, $379.50; Dragosh Georgiyevich Postevka, $379.50; Alissa Brooke Runge, $329.50; Juliet Mattie Vonallmen, $204.50.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Terry Dean Dobson, $50; Eric Ryan Groom, $50; Donald Pearson Jr., $50; Ashley Lea Smotherman, $22.50.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a $50 fine plus court costs: Brandon James Alcorn, Roxanne A. Schuster, Zachary D. Sims.

The following were issued tickets for pursue, take, kill, possess or dispose of wildlife illegally, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Lewis A. Gandy, $41; Robert L. Williams, $249.50.

Daniel John Alderliesten — Speeding violation. Serve one day in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, board bill and court costs.

Levi A. Bittle — Assault, second degree. Serve four years in Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Orval K. Clark — Aimed/used a motor vehicle spotlamp in a glaring manner/to dazzle a person: $53 fine plus court costs.

Jesse L. Houston — Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint: $25 fine plus court costs.

Ronald Dale Lee — Driving while revoked/suspended, third or subsequent offense. Serve 41 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jason K. Loman — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, persistent offender. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

Cheyenne Mourning — Three counts: Distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce a controlled substance. Probation revoked; serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent.

Desarae Danielle Nunnery — Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility: $150 fine plus court costs.

Adam T. Reams — Count one: Theft/stealing, less than $500. Serve 90 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count two: Driving while revoked/suspended. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Preston Sterling — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, seven days shock, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, SATOP.

Timothy Erin Sullins — Driving while revoked, suspended. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Logan Temple — Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left: $150, fine and costs.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Donna Lynn Adams, $20.50; Tyler A. Alberts, $20.50; Patricia Karen Anderson, $20.50; Andrea Davene Brown, $55.50; Elizabeth Sue Christie, $20.50; Jason Thomas Frerderick, $80.50; James G. Gershner, $80.50; Colt Alan Hardy, $20.50; Tamera Lakita King, $55.50; Harold Walter Malone, $20.50; Conrad Lee Palmerton, $30.50; Sheila Ann Peterman, $20.50; Kaila Mekelle Shannon, $55.50; Corey Allan Stallcup, $80.50; Karen Lynn Stewart, $55.50; Tiffany Ann Wright, $55.50; Joseph Clay Young, $30.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Kela D. Canterbury, Steven Keith Dorothy, Taylor D. Lee, Jamie L. Offill, Shyola Joe Shelson, Corey Allan Stallcup, Joshua Logan Wagner.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Terri Lynn Edgar, Kyle Taylor Roberts.

Kela D. Canterbury — Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint: $10 fine.

Steven Keith Dorothy — Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Joshua Logan Wagner — Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person: $80.50 fine plus court costs.