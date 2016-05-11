Texas County Courthouse Report

LAND TRANSFERS

August 2017 — Bruce W. Holland and Pattie Holland to Jennifer Scott, beneficiary, part of S 21, T 31, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

August 2017 — Rowena Watson, Paul Troka, Sidney G. Watson, Lois Watson and re Wanda G. Watson, deceased, to Leon Travis and Diane Travis, re Eugene L. Watson, deceased, lots 4 and 5, both located in block 5, King-Well Acres Addition, Houston.

August 2017 — Robert Oates to Kenneth Carlton and Meagan Carlton, part of S 2, T 32, R 12.

August 2017 — Charles Stevenson and Carrol Stevenson to Jondalyn Kay Robles, beneficiary, part of S 3, T 30 R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

August 2017 — Danny Bedwell, Judy L. Millraney f/k/a Judy L. Bedwell and Raymond Millraney to Kreagan LLC, part of S 4, T 30, R 9.

August 2017 — Harry Sherman Kelly III, Patti Kelly, Joseph E. Richardson III and Kathy L. Richardson, trustees of the Joseph E. III and Kathy L. Richardson Joint Revocable Trust, to Brownhill Cattle Co., LLC, part of S 1, T 30, R 9 and part of S 6, T 30, R 8.

August 2017 — Homepride Bank to Justin McMinn, part of S 11, T 28, R 10.

August 2017 — Davidson’s Land, LLC, William G. Davidson and Tod Oran Davidson, members to 573 Legacy Holdings, LLC, part of S 17, T 32, R 9.

August 2017 — Timothy D. Miller and Emily Miller, trustees of the Timothy D. Miller and Emily Miller Revocable Trust to Lillie Smith, Charles Howard and Elizabeth Lee, part of S 22, T 29, R 7.

August 2017 — John W. Phillips to JW Phillips Leasing, LLC, part of S 6, 7, 18, 30 and 31 all located in T 28, R 9 and part of S 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36 and located in T 28, R 10.

August 2017 — Clyde Helmick to Jeff Stigall and Michelle Stigall, part of S 1, T 28, R 11.

August 2017 — Richard M. Lannen, Virginia Lannen, Rosalva Haro Lannen, Keith E. Lannen, Jana Lannen, Tanya Lannen Polder, a/k/a Tanya Marie Lannen Swart, a/k/a Tanya Marie Haro Lannen, and Jonah Polder to Gary Moore, Delane Moore and Hilda Moore, part of S 19 and 20, both located in T 30, R 10.

August 2017 — Gary Moore, Delane Moore and Hilda Moore to Christopher Moore and Angela Paben, beneficiaries, part of S 19 and 20, both located in T 30, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

August 2017 — Burl W. Wood and Linda A. Wood to Wood Farms General Partnership, part of S 1 and 6, both located in T 29, R 11 and part of S 6 and 7, both located in T 29, R 10.

August 2017 — Earl A. Wood and Debbie G. Wood to Wood Farms General Partnership, part of S 1 and 12, both located in T 29, R 11.

August 2017 — Burl W. Wood, Linda A. Wood, Earl A. Wood and Debbie G. Wood to Wood Farms General Partnership, part of S 11 and 12, both located in T 29, R 11.

August 2017 — Terry Elliott and James Elliott to Terry Elliott, Brittni Kean and James Elliott, part of S 31, T 31, R 7.

August 2017 — Anne Lamming to John Lamming, beneficiary, Anne S. Lamming Revocable Trust, re Colin D. Lamming and re Sarah A. Lamming, part of S 1, T 31, R 7. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

August 2017 — Steven Woolsey, Katrina Woolsey, Doug Woolsey, Tina Woolsey, Upper Jack’s Fork Trail Ride, Inc. A Missouri Defunct Corp., Scott Woolsey and Debbie Woolsey to Michael Woolsey and Bonnie Woolsey, part of S 11, T 28, R 8.

August 2017 — Ronald R. Wheeler, Michael Lee Mayhall Jr., Attorney in Fact, to Michael Lee Mayhall Sr., part of lots 3 and 4 located in block 1, Oak Crest Addition, Houston, part of lot 5, block 24 and all of lot 6, block 24, both located in old survey, Houston.

August 2017 — Don Phillip Henderson to Leon Olen Henderson, beneficiary, part of S 3, T 32, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

August 2017 — Don Phillip Henderson and Donna J. Tomory, beneficiary, lot 8, block 2, Meadows Estates, City of Licking. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

August 2017 — Andrea Headrick to Raymond R. Cooper, part of S 7, T 29, R 9.

August 2017 — Kenny Jones and Sherry Jones to Kenny Jones and Sherry Jones, part of S 1, T 29, R 10.

August 2017 — Kenny Jones and Sherry Jones to Zachary Jones, Tina Carson and Britney Jones, beneficiaries, part of S 1, T 29, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

August 2017 — Michael Lee Mayhall Sr., Michael Lee Mayhall Jr., Attorney in Fact, to Michael Lee Mayhall Jr., part of lots 3 and 4, located in block 1, Oak Crest Addition, City of Houston and part of lots 5 and 6, located in block 24, old survey, Houston.

August 2017 — Frank H. Sullivan and Sherri L. Sullivan to Wideman Investments, LLC, part of S 9, T 28, R 9.

August 2017 — Thomas Richard Stubbs and Nancy Kay Stubbs to Doug Moseley and Michele Moseley, part of S 6, T 30, R 9.

August 2017 — Verlin A. Beasley and Faye M Beasley to Roger V. Beasley, Dennis E. Beasley and Danny L. Beasley, part of S 19, T 31, R 7.

August 2017 — Verlin A. Beasley and Faye M Beasley to Roger V. Beasley, Dennis E. Beasley and Danny L. Beasley, part of S 24, T 31, R 8.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Aug. 14, 2017 — James Robert Sisk, 86, of Licking and Judy Kay Sisk, 56, of Waynesville.

Aug. 18, 2017 — Donald Leon Jones, 84, and Veronicia Denise Garrett, 52, both of Licking.

Aug. 19, 2017 — Daniel Lee Johnson, 45, and Stephanie Dawn Martin, 41, both of Houston.

Aug. 18, 2017 — Austin Wayne Diedrich, 19, and Rebekah Ann Clonts, 18, both of Licking.

Aug. 21, 2017 — Dale Allen Depler Jr., 27, and Jeneifer Ann Hosna, 34, both of Houston.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Reagan Taylor Barton, $279.50; Colton Wesley Cate, $129.50; Blaine A. Clancy, $25; Brandi Haley Dale, $179.50; Billy Ray Davis, $99.50; Kaecyn Layne Gee, $22.50; Zachary Glen Gregory, $279.50; Robert Bruce Grisham, $129.50; Kathleen Lucinda Jackson, $99.50; Leslie Keith Legrand, $129.50; Justin Brian Mayer, $129.50; Christopher Michael Revoir, $129.50; Jason Edward Ruzicka, $120.50; Matthew James Summers, $645; John Dennis Thiel, $279.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine unless otherwise indicated: William Todd Baldwin, $20; Melissa E. Beal, Roger Burgess, Amie Joslin, Tom Roger Moorhead, $20; Jason Edward Ruzicka.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: William Theophile Adams, $133.50; Aaron Christopher Barton, $179.50; Bo Jack Blankenship, $179.50; Merlene Jewell Brake, $204.50; Nicholas Perry Cooper, $329.50; Cory Douglas Crane, $129.50; William George Declue, $204.50; Stormy Donaldson, $329.50; Travis Lynn Erwin, $204.50; Joshua Dean Gulick, $379.50; Mariah Johanna Lane, $379.50; Mark Edward Phillips, $329.50; Karen Matteson Schulte, $179.50; Tracey Dee Steere, $329.50; Justin M. Tanksley, $204.50; Jessica Wehling, $204.50.

Aaron B. Arthur — Driving while intoxicated. Serve 90 days in Texas County Jail, the execution of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, two days shock, SATOP, seven days shock.

Jeri Lynn Boyd — Driving while intoxicated. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seven days shock, SATOP.

Roger Burgess — Operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense: $300 fine plus court costs.

Daniel Deluca — Minor visible intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02%, first offense. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, 20 hours community service, no alcohol, successfully complete high school.

Kendrick Fulton — Violence to an employee of Department of Corrections or to an inmate by an inmate. Serve five years in Mo. Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Shawn M. Harris — Assault, second degree. Operating a motor vehicle with criminal negligence, causing physical injury to person authorized to operate emergency vehicle. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Justin C. Lancaster — Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second or subsequent offense: $300 fine plus court costs.

Kurt W. Maggard — Violation of order of protection for adult. Serve 30 days in Texas County Jail, the execution of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, no contact with plaintiff.

Noah Moseley — Failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, 20 hours community service.

Lora Ann Peroutka — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, SATOP, seven days shock.

Tyler George Sims — Count one: Possession of up to 35 grams marijuana. Count two: Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, or operator who authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Probation revoked, sentenced to 22 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

Corey Tharp — Count one: Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury-death to any person. Count two: Escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony. Serve three years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Steve Tyler — Violence to an employee of Department of Corrections or to an inmate by an inmate. Serve 10 years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Keeton H. Waring — Assault, second degree, operating a motor vehicle with criminal negligence causing physical injury to person authorized to operate an emergency vehicle. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Alex J. Wilson — Count one: Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, $200 fine plus court costs. Count two: unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $200 fine plus court costs.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Emily Lois Bebout, $155.50; Teresa Mae Berry, $80.50; Rebekah Michelle Brockelbank, $155.50; Billie Jo Cook, $55.50; Michael D. Costa, $30.50; Donny Warren Freeman, $20.50; Dustin Christopher Gray, $20.50; Jerome Bernard Hirtz, $55.50; Lester David Hood, $20.50; Reginald Dean Huggins III, $20.50; Adrian Christopher Jackson, $155.50; Justine M. Kaurich, $20.50; Charles Wayne Kerr, $55.50; Corey Ross Martin, $30.50; Samuel Aloyisus Moore, $155.50; Nikki Anne Newsome, $20.50; Kristie Ngoc Nguyen, $80.50; Charles B. Powell, $80.50; Gregory S. Record, $80.50; Matthew K. Reiskis, $80.50; Mark A. Safe, $30.50; Joshua Samuel Sigman, $55.50; Leah Miranda Spranger, $55.50; Deborah Jane Stark, $155.50; Brooke Ashlea Williams, $30.50; Brandon Michael Zerbe, $80.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: James Edward Baldree, Doyle Emmett Bradford, Antony Mario Ehrhart, Marney L. Jordan, Mark A. Safe.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Dalton Shawn Hatton, Matthew Gene Miles, Jessie Lea Talbot.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Ernest Francis McCush, Audrianna Jo Wake.

Lester David Hood — Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Ronald Jeffrey Sherry — Failed to display plates on a motor vehicle/trailer: $30.50 fine plus court costs.