Texas County Courthouse Report

August 2017 — Marium Feutral and re Will A. Feutral, deceased, to Janet M. Vogt and Glenn M. Vogt, part of S 16, T 29, R 7.

August 2017 — Kimberly Jo Moreno and Louis Moreno to William Joseph Moreno, beneficiary, part of S 35 T 29, R 12. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

August 2017 — Richard J. Bowlin and Carol A. Bowlin to Norman L. McLaughlin, lots 45 and 46, with easement, Golden Hills Equine Community, Phase IIB.

August 2017 — Justin Adey and Mandy Adey to Matthew Jackson and Erin Jackson, part of S 21, T 31, R 9.

August 2017 — Jennifer I. Lorenzen and Rodney S. Lorenzen to Amber Powell, lot 5, Wades Acres.

August 2017 — Ray James and Ruthie James to Marc David Hess and Windy May Hess, part of S 20, T 29, R 8.

August 2017 — Chas E. Lee Estates, LLC and Marilyn M. Lee, trustee of the Marilyn M. Lee Trust, to Andrew J. Almany and Amanda J. Almany, part of S 27 and 28, both located in T 32, R 9.

August 2017 — Elizabeth Ann Martin and Roger A. Martin to Elizabeth Ann Martin and Roger A. Martin, part of S 15, T 30, R 10 and part of S 23, 24, 25 and 26, all located in T 31, R 10.

August 2017 — Elizabeth Ann Martin and Roger A. Martin to Bryan S. Martin and Stephen Brent Martin, beneficiaries, part of S 15, T 30, R 10 and part of S 23, 24, 25 and 26, all located in T 31, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

August 2017 — George R. Worthington, Sharlotte A. Worthington, Penelope M. Barnicle, Robert T. Barnicle, Nicholas J. Worthington and Robert G. Worthington to George R. Worthington and Penelope M. Barnicle, trustees of the Worthington Texas County Trust, part of S 24, T 32, R 12.

August 2017 — Benjamin A. Evins to Thomas Lyons, lot 8, Carmichael Estates No. 2.

August 2017 — Mo. Loobac Properties II, LLC, Steven Matherly to Gorjian Cabool, LLC, lots 22-25, all located in block 10, original survey, City of Cabool.

August 2017 — Billy J. Hale and Ruby R. Hale, The Hale Family Trust to Rodney Dotson and Debra Dotson, part of S 3, T 28, R 10.

August 2017 — Michael C. Cooper and Beverly A. Cooper to Matthew Sullins and Kristin Sullins, part of lot 26, old survey, City of Licking.

August 2017 — Paul V. Edwards and Leann M. Green, successor trustees of the Harrison E. Edwards and Patricia A. Edwards Revocable Living Trust, to Taran M. Stokes and Keysa M. Stokes, lot 14, Ozark Manor Estates.

August 2017 — Neil L. Shelton, Olga N. Shelton, Antonio Trejo and Mary C. Trejo to Darren Silva and Cheryl OFarrell Silva, part of S 13, T 24, R 9 and part of S 24, T 28, R 9.

August 2017 — Roger W. Bornhorst and Kim A. Bornhorst to Neil I. Shelton, Olga N. Shelton, Antonio Trejo and Mary C. Trejo, part of S 18, T 28, R 9 and part of S 24, T 28, R 9.

August 2017 — Neil I. Shelton, Olga N. Shelton, Antonio Trejo and Mary C. Trejo to James A. Fowler and Glynnda Fowler, part of S 24, T 28, R 9.

August 2017 — Nancy L. Creason, Celena D. Miller and William Miller to Rocky Wayne Gilbert Jr. and Brittany Gilbert, part of S 32, T 31 R 8.

August 2017 — Michael Wilbanks and Jodie L. Wilbanks to Tyler D. Wells, part of S 24, T 29, R 7.

August 2017 — Jaime A. Valdez and re Tanya Valdez, deceased, to Robert Webb, LLC, part of lot 21, Collier’s Third Addition, City of Licking.

August 2017 — Marion G. True and Gayle B. True to Alex Edward True, Guden Allison True and Jane True Haberlandt, beneficiaries, part of S 26, T 32, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

August 2017 — Traci Goetz, Anthony Goetz, Janda Jenkins and Michael Jenkins to Neugebauer Farms, LLC, part of S 4 and 5, both located in T 30, R 8.

August 2017 — Raymond Courtney and Pearl Cabaron Courtney to Daniel K. Boyle, part of S 5, T 30, R 8.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Aug. 12, 2017 — Chance Cole Drake, 36, and Hannah Marie Cummins, 27, both of Houston.

Aug. 19, 2017 — Robert Wayne Vaughan, 51, and Traci Lane Edwards, 54, both of Huggins.

Aug. 25, 2017 — Joseph Paul Shelton, 26, and Amy Rae Frederich, 28, both of Licking.

Aug. 30, 2017 — Robert Joseph Ferguson, 49, of Ellsberry, and Patricia Ann Sawyer, 47, of Raymondville.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Richard James Baldwin, $329.50; Daniel Louis RZ Brown, $279.50; William Enoch Burgess, $25; Dakota James Cooper, $179.50; Gustavo Javier Dordal Breton, $45; Randy Fernandez, $95; Jason E. Fish, $397.50; Kasey Jay Garrett, $129.50; Adam Thomas Nemmers, $129.50; Carrie Beth Pritchard, $129.50; Felicia Renea Rudolph, $295; Jedediah Lane Smith, $329.50; Jason Kyle Soileau, $329.50; Michael Tyrone Stewart, $147.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine unless otherwise indicate: Terry Michel Arvin, Jeremy Wade Carney, Derick Jay Cook, Mark Dobson, Justin Lee Dooley, Marcus Dudley, Keaton Lee Fletcher, David Arron Fouts, Brandon James Lee Giller, Ray Goodson, Rita Faye Hicks, Dustin Matthew Jones, Julia Lee Kohl, Gregory Allen Lada, Daustin Coy Luck, Larry Craig Mainer, Jeremy Lewis McMinn, Tina D. Redman, Curtis Scott Rouse, Karen D. Taylor, Tonya Darlene Teems, Michael Anthony Wallace, $20; Bradley James Wilber.

In other proceedings — state vs.

The following drivers were issued tickets for owner operated a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Terry Michel Arvin, $75; Daniel Ray Castle, $75; Joshua Michael Golden-Wolfe, $150; Dustin Matthew Jones, $75; Julia Lee Kohl, $150; Gregory Allen Lada, $50; James Owen McNamee, $150; Bradley James Wilber, $75.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Clay Michael Ashworth, $229.50; Robert Lawson Barnett, $179.50; Misty Dawn Bivens, $329.50; Catherine Ann Buchheit, $179.50; Courtney Dawn Cummins, $204.50; Anthony Paul Dampier, $329.50; Jean Gabel, $204.50; Jonathan Achenkunju George, $204.50; Rocky W. Gilbert Jr., $379.50; Megan Lynn Hawkins, $204.50; Steve Lopez, $204.50; Shawnee Sue Mangan, $204.50; Jennifer D. Nicholson, $329.50; Paul E. Plancon, $204.50; Daniel Eugene Romine, $179.50; Zbigniew Rybarczyk, $329.50; Christoph J. Taormina, $204.50; Clayton Douglas Turner, $179.50; John W. Underwood, $179.50; Kelly Racine Welch, $329.50.

The following drivers were issued tickets for owner operated a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second or subsequent offense. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $150 fine plus court costs: Dale E. Cates, Tonya Darlene Teems.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Derick Jay Cook, $22.50; Robert Joseph Ferguson, $22.50; Brandon James Lee Giller, $50; Ray Goodson, $50; Curtis Scott Rouse, two counts, $22.50 each count; Robert N. Smith, $50.

The following drivers were issued tickets for operating a motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $22.50 fine plus court costs: Gary L. Buckner Jr., Cody Jay Osborne.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to display plates on a motor vehicle/trailer entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Keaton Lee Fletcher, $50; Gregory Allen Lada, $22.50.

Curtis N. Bass — Count one: Driving while intoxicated. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, SATOP, seven days shock. Count two: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $500 fine.

Justin Wayne Bowling — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Allen Wayne Brown — Driver failed to secure child 80 lbs. or more or over 4’9” in booster seat/safety belt: $12.50 fine.

Jeremy Wade Carney — Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $50 fine plus court costs.

Dale E. Cates — Driving while revoked/suspended. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Derick Jay Cook — Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, $50 fine plus court costs.

Susan L. Dixson — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Serve seven years in Missouti Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Marcus Dudley — Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

Michael Farris — Stealing related offense, third offense. Serve four years in Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation.

Eric B. Fisk — Domestic assault, third degree, first or second offense. Serve three months in Texas County Jail, the execution of sentence suspended with one-year probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Brandon James Lee Giller — Displayed, possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person, $50 fine plus court costs.

Pamela Dawn Harris — Arson, second degree. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and restitution.

Charles M. Hill — Count one: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Count two: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Donna Michelle Hunter — Speeding violation. Serve two days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, board bill, court costs.

Kimberly M. Karnes — Count one: Assault, second degree. Count two: Armed criminal action. Serve five years in Department of Corrections on each count, served concurrently, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Michael S. Longrie — Count one: Domestic assault, second degree. Probation revoked, serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections. Counts two and three: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Probation revoked, serve seven years each count. Count four: Theft/stealing less than $500. Serve one-year in Texas County Jail with credit for time served. Count five: Theft/stealing more than $500 but less than $25,000.

Daustin Coy Luck — Count one: Driving while intoxicated. Count two: Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

Steven F. Manson — Count one: Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Count two: Identity theft or attempt. Serve 30 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count three: Domestic assault, forth degree, first or second offense. Serve 14 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

James Lee McCoy — Driving while revoked, suspended. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

Lucas Lee McGaugh — Endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, first degree, first offense. Serve six years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Payton Nicole Mordis — Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or operator who authorized another to operate a motor vehicle without financial responsibility: $150 fine plus court costs.

Timothy Ray Neal — Count one: Burglary, second degree. Probation revoked, serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections. Count two: Theft/stealing more than $500 but less than $25,000. 120 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, concurrently.

Donald Pearson Jr. — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Earl Sawyer — Possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense or possession of less than 20 pictures/one film/videotape. Serve 12 years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jimmie Dean Scantlin Jr. — Non-support. Probation revoked, serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

Jake Schwartz — Sexual abuse, first degree. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Lisa R. Sisler — Two counts: Domestic assault, second degree. Serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Timothy Lee Smith — Failed to wear protective, approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion: $25 fine plus court costs.

Terry Wayne Storm — Count one: Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. Count two: Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Probation revoked, serve three months in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

Thomas J. Sullins — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Probation revoked, serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

James D. Wakenight Jr. — Distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce a controlled substance. Probation revoked, serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Joe Brant Avant, $55.50; Amanda Lynn Bailey, $80.50; Pamela Jo Brown, $80.50; Nicole Janean Byrum, $55.50; Justyn Scott Cheatham, $20.50; Russell A. Clark, $55.50; Mary R. Deleonardis, $80.50; Spencer L. Dickinson, $80.50; Kevin Dale Faulkner, $80.50; Tyler Richard Gay, $20.50; Timothy Matthew Geringer, $155.50; Renee Lashaun Harrell, $20.50; Tamara Morrison Hawkins, $55.50; Merle J. Hodges, $55.50; Lesia G. Mayfield, $55.50; Lacey O. Myers, $55.50; Macy Bartlette Pope, $55.50; Titus Michael Ray, $55.50; Doyle Wayne Revelle, $55.50; Ashleigh Nicole Showalter, $30.50; Jessica Elizabeth Storm, $55.50; Clayton B. White, $80.50; Kaylee Danielle Windings, $55.50; Deborah Geiger Wondrely, $55.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Rajwinder Singh Dhillon, Nichole Catherine Elledge, Donald Lee Kern, Lisa Michelle Sanders, Trinity D. Sawyer, Andrew James Smith, Jessica Elizabeth Storm, Tyler Paul Strain.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to display plates on a motor vehicle/trailer, entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Joshua Salvador Boyle, Chance Heith Hunter.

Patric R. Fuwell — Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner: $80.50 fine plus court costs.

Dustan Keith Hernandez — Failure to register a motor vehicle: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Debora Lin Robinson — Operating a motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window: $30.50 fine plus court costs.