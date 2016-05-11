Texas County Courthouse Report

LAND TRANSFERS

August 2017 — Mildred L. White to James Elliott, part of S 32, T 31, R 9.

August 2017 —Nick Matherly and Faye Matherly, co-trustees of the Matherly Revocable Trust, to Brad Miller and Sherry Miller, part of S 16, T 28, R 11.

August 2017 — Ronald E. Brown, a/k/a Ronald Brown, and Leona G. Brown, a/k/a Leona Brown, to Ronald E. Brown and Leona G. Brown, trustees of a Revocable Living Trust Agreement, part of S 3, 8, 9, 10, all located in T 28, R 9,

August 2017 — Clinton V. Cooper and Shirley Eileen Cooper, a/k/a S. Eileen Cooper, to Clinton V. Cooper and Shirley Eileen Cooper, part of S 24, T 32, R 8.

August 2017 — Larry Foy and Janet Foy to Scott G. Foy and Michael A. Foy, beneficiaries, part of S 34, T 28, R 8. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

August 2017 — William T. McCloy and Georgia McCloy to Luke Wade and Amanda Wade, part of S 22, T 33, R 9.

August 2017 — JHuff Rentals, LLC, Hoemann Estates, LLC, John Huff and Andrew Hoemann, members to Jimmie Ramsey and Kassi Ramsey, lot 7 and part of lot 8, block 4, Dorsey’s Addition, City of Licking.

August 2017 — 4 Wows, LLC, Connie R. Culp and David A. Cates, managers, to Cindy Carlene Stevens, lots 1 and 2, both located in block 1, Friend’s Addition, City of Licking.

August 2017 — Louie D. Adams and Lucille A. Adams to Robert C. White and Vanessa L. White, part of S 31, T 29, R 10.

August 2017 — Wayne D. Madison to William Gail Madison and Thomasina N. Shaw, beneficiaries, lots 4 and 5 and part of lot 3, Tanner’s Acres Subdivision. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

August 2017 — Angela Light, a/k/a Angela Douglas, to Homestead Crossing Inc., part of S 32, T 31, R 8.

August 2017 — Justin Douglas and Shawna Douglas to Homestead Crossing Inc., part of S 32, T 31, R 8.

August 2017 — Kevin York and Pamela York to Gregory Brett Adams and Dana Adams, part of S 34, T 33, R 8.

August 2017 — Wayne Handley and Claudeen Handley to Patricia Lynn Handley, Brett S. Hillhouse and Dylan W. Hillhouse, beneficiaries, part of S 21, T 33, R 11 and part of S 11 and 12 both located in T 32, R 12. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

August 2017 — Darold Headings and Sonja Headings, Virgil Miller and Martha Miller, by their attorney in fact, Christopher V. Miller, to Alfred C. Stern and Catherine M. Stern, part of S 16, T 29, R 7.

August 2017 — Matthew G. Gregory, Tamara S. Gregory and Dona S. Wheeler to Matthew G. Gregory and Tamara S. Gregory, part of S 2 and 11, both located in T 30, R 9.

August 2017 — Earl Renegar and Mary Renegar to Homestead Crossing Inc., part of S 22, T 29, R 9.

August 2017 — Herbert J. Carter Sr., a/k/a H. J. Carter, and Herbert J. Carter to Ellen Moberly, beneficiary, part of S 33, T 33, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

August 2017 — Leon P. Travis, trustee of a Revocable Living Trust Agreement, to Dennis Rodrigues and Marcie Rodrigues, part of S 34, T 31, R 10.

August 2017 — Wells Fargo Bank National Assn., Bank of America Alternative Loan Trust to Southern Specialty Properties, LLC, lot 12, block 7, old survey, Cabool and part of lots 1 and 12, block 7, old survey, Cabool.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Sept. 1, 2017 — Chaseton Matthew Gaddis, 20, Fort Campbell, Ky. and Fallon Haley Dyer, 19, Dayton, Ohio.

Sept. 2, 2017 – Joshua Dale Creek, 25, and Shelby Lou Lay, 23, both of Houston.

Aug. 26, 2017 — Tyler James Openshaw, 26, of Plato and Desiree Nicole Fairchild, 24, of Hartville.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Summer Rose Bliss, $25; Calan Echo Cooper, $25; Casey Ann Cregger, $145; Robert Benjamin Jones, $25; Ruby Renee Yeckering, $45.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $20 fine: Daniel Lee Cooper, Allison Joanna Morris, Michael Dwain Schivitz.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

Monte Douglas Arthur — Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less: $81.50 fine plus court costs.

Mark A. Casso — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Probation revoked, serve three years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

Cory Michael Chafin — Width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet: $329.50 fine plus court costs.

Scott Lynn Folsom — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic canabinoid. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Norman Roy Jackson Jr. — Count one: Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic canabinoid. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation, concurrent. Count two: Distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, produce, produce a controlled substance. Serve 14 years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation, concurrent.

Andrew Mathews — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic canabinoid. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Gary L. Raynor II — Count one: Domestic assault, third degree. Count two: Assault, third degree. Serve four years on each count, concurrent, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation, court costs.

Tina D. Redman — Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense: $100 fine plus court costs.

Jasmine Leann Rickerson — Two counts: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. The imposition of sentence suspended with supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Zachary D. Sims — Count one: Damage to jail/jail property. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections. Count two: Domestic assault, second degree, persistent domestic violence offender. Probation revoked, serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

Rebecca A. Wolfe — Assault, second degree, operating vehicle while intoxicated resulting in injury. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Dakota Ray Akers, $55.50; Ashley N. Arterbery, $55.50; Andrea Meyer Crouch, $55.50; Susan Hill Dement, $30.50; Trudee Marie Ellsworth, $30.50; Cole Howard Ezell, $155.50; Craig Lee Freeland, $55.50; Sonya Layton Freemen, $20.50; Craig Anthony French, $20.50; Carl Martin Gioia, $55.50; Jacqueline Hawley, $155.50; Andrew M. Hoehner, $55.50; Angela K. Holloway, $55.50; Drew Alexander Hubbs, $55.50; Jason Paul Johnson, $80.50; Zachary A. Kelly, $80.50; Debra Ann King, $30.50; Ronie Dorisell King, $80.50; Terry Lee Markum, $55.50; Lacy Jean McNeel, $55.50; Jody L. Purlee, $20.50; Kyle Jay Schmick, $55.50; Jacob Catlin Summers, $55.50; Jeffrey H. Terry, $55.50; Brinika Nykol Timothy, $20.50; Kelsey Robin Vance, $80.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Pammy Sue Bird, Ryan Lee Blazier, James J. Camenisch, Danielle Marie Cotton, Justice Shantay Gaston, Brenda Ann Gorman, Rosanna Marie Hathaway, Thomas Aidan Sawyer, Felisha Anne Skaggs, Jeffery Neil Smith, Michael C. White.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Torre Rochelle Briscoe, Molly Cassandra Shelton.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for failure to display plates on a motor vehicle/trailer, entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Dale Alan Kester, Jodie Feleena Vandiver.

Veronica D. Elaine Christensen — Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Danielle Marie Cotton — Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint: $10 fine.

Nicholas Victor Vince Portincaso — Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Carl Ray Vick — Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right: $30.50 fine plus court costs.