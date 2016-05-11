Texas County Courthouse Report

LAND TRANSFERS

August 2017 — Joshua L. Cooper, a/k/a Joshua Lee Cooper, and Jennifer L. Cooper to Donald Ray Shafer and Sharon Eileen Harper, part of S 1, T 29, R 10.

August 2017 — Larry C. Logsdon and Mary Beth Logsdon to Nathan Kyle Logsdon and Elizabeth Anne Logsdon, beneficiaries, part of S 6, T 29, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

August 2017 — Joseph Wilson and Deborah Wilson to Dennis Bogart, part of S 1, T 31, R 9.

August 2017 — Sandra Wooten, Jerry Wooten and Jerra Wooten to Jerry Wooten, Sandra Wooten and Jerra Wooten, part of S 19, T 30, R 9.

September 2017 — John E. Thomas and Krista Thomas to Perry Jay Mace, lot 7, block 30, old survey, City of Houston.

September 2017 — Willy Walker and Carla Walker to C&W Concrete & Construction, LLC, lot 2, block 30, old survey, City of Houston.

September 2017 — Adey Farms, LLC to Justin Adey and Mandy Adey, part of S 15, T 30, R 9.

September 2017 — Woods & Waters Inc. to Edward Arnold, part of S 33, T 28, R 9.

September 2017 — Raymond F. Purdom and Gloria M. Purdom to Mo. Homestead Protection Trust of Raymond and Gloria Purdom, Celia Purdom, successor trustee, part of S 11, T 33, R 10.

September 2017 — Terry Keith Wolfe and Tricia Marie Wolfe to Lonnie C. Wolfe and Rebecca J. Wolfe, part of S 35, T 31, R 10.

September 2017 — Jimmy Floyd to Cody Nickels and Elishah Nickels, part of S 16, 20 and 21, all located in T 31, R 8.

September 2017 — Patricia A. Sullivan to Danny Smith and Jacqulynn Smith, lots 1 and 2, both located in block 7, R. L. Hayes Addition, City of Cabool.

September 2017 — Jeremiah Owens and Stephanie Owens to Jordan Breedlove, part of S 12, T 33, R 9.

September 2017 — Jeaneane Stearns, William Stearns and Les Stevenson to Benjamin A. Wolf and Brenda L. Wolf, part of S 29, T 32, R 8.

September 2017 — Paul Edward Burris and Deenna Lynne Burris to Carrie Berkshire, part of S 3, T 28, R 12, lot 12, block 2, Eastside Heights.

September 2017 — Citizens Bank of Newburg to Public Water supply District #4, part of S 5, T 32, R 8.

September 2017 — Patricia I. Driver to Timmy Joe Denton, part of S 24, T 29, R 7.

September 2017 — John Michael Wilson and Tina Marie Wilson to Michael E. Givens, part of S 8, T 30, R 9.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

August 28, 2017 — Laramie Quentin Harris, 32, and Chrystal Jazmine James, 29, both of Licking.

Sept. 2, 2017 — James Paul Seiber, 31, and Breanna Michelle McGowen, 20, both of Mountain Grove.

Sept. 9. 2017 — Billy Carroll Dickens, 41, and Sonya Marie Yoder, 39, both of Licking.

Sept. 11, 2017 — Mark Anthony Parker, 31, of Licking, and Tamela Michelle Hughes, 32, of Bloomington, Illinois.

Sept. 9, 2017 — Weston Wayne Gene Walker, 22, and McKenzie Dawn Tripp, 20, both of Houston.

Sept. 9, 2017 — Steven Dwane Jenkins, 46, and Kimberly Lynne Martin, 39, both of Houston.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following driver was issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Brandon Michael Agee, $25.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for failure to register a motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Dale Thomas Coats, $50; Melissa Sholanda Sims, $45.

Dale Coats — Passing bad check less than $500. Serve one day in Texas County Jail with credit for time served.

Austin Harrison — Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, 40 hours community service, Driver Improvement Program.

Amanda Jane Marshall — Violation of order of protection for adult. Serve 14 days in Texas County Jail.

Gabriel Paddock — Tampering with a motor vehicle, first degree. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Cynthia R. Ramsey — Width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet: $179.50 fine plus court costs.

Carrie Schafer — Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident. Serve 30 days in Texas County Jail, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation, restitution of $150 to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney, seven days shock.

Bobby Wayne Williams — Delivery or possession of item at a county/private jail/correctional center which prisoner is prohibited from receiving: $500 fine, 48 hours in Texas County Jail.

George JJ Wink Jr. — Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, 15 days shock.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Reagan Leigh Caldwell, $20.50; Scott Leron Foster, $55.50; Shawn T. Hatton, $20.50; Jeffery Allen Hines, $20.50; Dustin William Kemp, $30.50; Nathan Mark Mahaffey, $55.50; Jeffrey Allen Matos, $55.50; Chad Michael McAbee, $55.50; Justin Lee McGowan Jr., $30.50; Earnest Earl Renegar, $20.50; Grigoriy Seu, $55.50; Emmett Norman Simpson III, $20.50; Jamie L. Sims, $55.50; Zane N. Vankirk, $55.50; Ivy L. Villa, $20.50; Kennedy Jean Volkart, $30.50; Kimberly A. Watkins, $55.50; Anna Belle Westfall, $30.50; Mark Alan Williams, $55.50; Mark Nathaniel Woolsey, $30.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Quinton Trey Alston, Debra Ann Clark, Tony Lee Clark, Steven Bart Denbow, Christina Mae Hulvey, Jennifer Lee Lancaster, Marc Phillip Lukomski, Justin Lee McGowan Jr., Keith Russell Mikel, Sandra Mae Randazzo, Earnest Earl Renegar.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

Jimmy Martin Hathcock — Operated motor carrier on tires fabric exposed/inferior load rate/groove depth/flat: $80.50 fine plus court costs.

Jeffery Allen Hines — Operating motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Steven W. Holden — Activities violation in a non-designated conservation area: $24.50 fine plus court costs.

Tyler Steven Plowman — Failure to register a motor vehicle: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Kiya Jeannette Robinson — Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint: $20.50 fine plus court costs.

Jessica Kimaree Russell — Failed to display plates on a motor vehicle/trailer: $30.50 fine plus court costs.