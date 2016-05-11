Texas County Courthouse Report January 19, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

December 2016 — Gene Eickhoff and Peggy Eickhoff to Sarah Pieschke, part of S 13, T 28, R 11.

December 2016 — James M. Taylor to Bradford E. Ellsworth, Jean Ellsworth, James B. Ellsworth and Bret C. Ellsworth, part of S 34, T 29, R 11.

December 2016 — James A. Kupets Jr. and Barbara E. Kupets to Joshua L. Cooper and Jennifer L. Cooper, part of S 1, T 29, R 10.

December 2016 — John S. Beeler, Marlys Beeler, a/k/a Marlys E. Beeler, to John Sheridan Beeler and Marlys Eugenia Beeler, co-trustees of the Beeler Living Trust, part of S 6, T 30, R 9.

December 2016— Mary E. Gentry, trustee of the Harold D. Gentry and Mary E. Gentry Joint Trust, re Harold D. Gentry, to Gentry Construction Company Inc., part of S 19, T 30, R 9.

December 2016 — Mary E. Gentry, trustee of the Harold D. Gentry and Mary E. Gentry Joint Trust, re Harold D. Gentry, to Jerad D. Gentry and Brandi D. Gentry, part of S 12, T 30, R 10.

December 2016 — Mary E. Gentry, trustee of the Harold D. Gentry and Mary E. Gentry Joint Trust, re Harold D. Gentry, to Douglas A. Mills Jr. and Janell L. Mills, part of S 18 and 19, both located in T 30 R 9.

December 2016 — Steve Dawson and Terry Dawson to Matthew Sullins and Kristin Sullins, part of lot 24, old survey, City of Licking.

December 2016 — The Bank of Houston to Ozark Bancshares Inc., lots 1-3 and part of lot 4, Steffens First Addition, City of Houston.

December 2016 — Stanley L. Dean and Shirley H. Dean, trustees of the Dean Family Revocable Living Trust, to Adam Fix, part of S 19, T 30, R 10.

December 2016 — James E. Williams and Vickie L. Williams to Shelby Wadkins and Kymberly Wadkins, lots 30 and 31, Oak Ridge Country Estates, Mountain Grove.

January 2017 — Rhonda L. Neal to Kevin McGowen and Brenda McGowen, part of S 34, T 31, R 9.

January 2017 — William Moore to Sherilyn K. Moore, William Joseph Moore II and Kayla Marie Deak, beneficiaries, part of S 14, T 32, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

January 2017 — Otis Tripp and Bobbie Tripp, a/k/a Bobbie Jean Tripp, to Donald M. Trout and Jennifer A. Trout, part of S 2, T 33, R 8,

January 2017 — Jerry A. Estes and Jeanie K. Estes to Jonathan E. Estes, part of S 21, T 29, R 7.

January 2017 — Jerry A. Estes and Jeanie K. Estes to Jonathan E. Estes and Jeremy A. Estes, beneficiaries, part of S 21, T 29, R 7. Not effective to transfer title until death of owners.

January 2017 — Richard D. Bonner and Sheryl D. Bonner to Steven Lammers and Mary K. Lammers, part of S 20, T 33, R 8.

January 2017 — Gabriel M. Bayne, a/k/a Gabriel N. Bayne, and Sharon K. Bayne to Jason G. Laumeyer, part of S 19, T 32, R 8.

January 2017 — Bill F. Ray and Norma Jean Ray to Sherrill Township, part of lot 17, Ozark Manor Estate.

January 2017 — Sherrill Township to Bill F. Ray, part of lot 17, Ozark Manor Estate.

January 2017 — Peggy J. Hansen to Claude Bryan Pettijohn, beneficiary, part of S 22, T 29, R 9. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

January 2017 — Bruce A. Elmore and Susan E. Steckler, successor co-trustees of the Carlos E. Elmore and Nelda J. Elmore Declaration of Revocable Living Trust, re Carlos E. Elmore, deceased, and re Nelda J. Elmore, deceased, to James R. Swindell and Alicia Swindell, lots 7 and 8, both located in block 24, old survey, City of Houston.

January 2017 — James R. Swindell and Alicia Swindell to Sugar Maple Estates Inc., part of block 17, original survey, City of Houston and lots 7 and 8, both located in block 24, old survey, City of Houston.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Dec. 23, 2016 — BobbyLee Everett Blair, 32, and Marrisa Marie Parsons, 37, both of Elk Creek.

Dec. 30, 2016 — Marty Allen Hancock, 53, and Brenda Marie Moncrief, 46, both of Licking.

Jan. 2, 2017 — Terry Duane Kinnison, 72, of Cabool and Donnie Elise McClenahan, 73, of Grandview.

Jan. 6, 2017 — James Clark Glover III, 49, and Reanna Nicole Craig, 21, both of Cabool.

Jan. 7, 2017 — Everett Leroy Perkins, 63, of Edgar Springs and Betty Jean Spitler, 64, of Licking.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Richard James Baxter, $262.50; Michael Jay Bertel, $262.50; Heath V. Bressie, $129.50; Trever Lee Cantrell, $129.50; Terry Dale Carter, $99.50; Tammy Florene Clem, $279.50; Chelsea Margaret Combs, $279.50; Angel Lee Copenhaver, $129.50; Rochette Harrington Dahler, $262.50; Tyler Dake, $272.50; Danielle Lynn Dunlap, $129.50; Jackie Lee Firestine, $279.50; Kanoshia Kyara Renne Flemming, $262.50; Harley Gene Foster, $129.50; Zane Taylor Garrett, $145; Aaron Gregory Harker, $279.50; Stanton Paul Heydinger, $129.50; Dane Claude Jeffrey, $145; Christopher Loren Jungbluth, $322.50; Adam L. Kirkwood, $147.50; Richard Laird, $279.50; Julio C. Martinez, $250; Katelyn Nicole Morrison, $129.50; Kristin Gail Norris, $262.50; Brock Lawrence O’Malley, $279.50; Marilee N. Reynolds, $129.50; James Martin Rhea Jr., $99.50; Tracey Jean Roberts, $129.50; Payton Thomas Rohrer, $279.50; Cody L. Schuler, $279.50; Timothy M. Shipp, $129.50; Holly Ann Stringer, $47.50; Samuel Lee Summers, $129.50; Tonia Nicole Tabor, $16.50; Elizabeth May Williams, $129.50; Timothy John Williamson, $262.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Samantha Dawn Dennis, Logan Alan Harp, Adam L. Kirkwood, two counts; Kenneth D. Lee, Payton Thomas Rohrer, Taylor B. Smith, Dustin David Templeton, Eva Aileen Wilson.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Thomas J. Arteme, $329.50; Clarence Carldwell, $329.50; William Gerald Childress, $204.50; David Lee Coffman, $179.50; Ronald C. Dent, $204.50; Terry Ray Farmer, $204.50; Mark Wayne Fortner, $204.50; Robert Jeffrey Lama Gonzalez, $204.50; Carl Otto Herbergs, $329.50; Jeremy M. Hope, $179.50; Nathan Riley Hopkins, $204.50; Mark L. House, $129.50; Linda Marie Hoyer, $204.50; Christopher Shawn James, $204.50; Dennis Michael Lampley, $179.50; Donald Scott Lathrop, $204.50; Ashlynn Sage Mizell, $379.50; Seth W. Morris, $179.50; Lisa Marie Mueller, $204.50.

Alison Kay Myers, $179.50; Brian Scott Savage, $179.50; Robert Wilson Schneider, $379.50; Reggie A. Sisco, $204.50; Ricky Wayne Sisco, $379.50; Dawson Matthew Smith, $179.50; Brennan Austin Spoor, $204.50; Christopher Ryan StJohn, $204.50; Beverly Dawn Travis, $179.50; Ronda K. Verret, $133.50; Sharon Marie Wack, $204.50; Andrew Louis Wilkinson, $379.50; Randall Ray Williams, $329.50.

The following drivers were issued tickets for owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or operator who authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $150 fine plus court costs: Samantha Dawn Dennis, Logan Alan Harp, Gary S. Kelly.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a $50 fine plus court costs: Logan Alan Harp, Warren Henry Richards.

The following drivers were issued tickets for operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Leslie Dean Hayes, $45; Nathan Riley Hopkins, $50.

The following were issued tickets for pursue, take, kill, possess or dispose of wildlife illegally, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Dustin Matthew Jones, $6.50, Michael J. Lewis Jr., $20.50; Scott M. Vaughan, $6.50.

Matthew A. Gale — Count one: Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. Serve 90 days in Texas County Jail, the execution of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, five days shock, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, $150 lab fee, SATOP, REACT, VIP, no alcohol, seven days shock. Count two: Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width: $100 fine. Count three: Unlawfully operated all-terrain vehicle upon highway: $50 fine.

Keith Geringer — Count one: Driving while revoked/suspended, first offense: $100 fine. Count two: Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Count three: Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Defendant’s probation revoked, serve 48 hours in Texas County Jail concurrent with credit for time served.

Vikki L. Hebert — Driving while revoked/suspended, second or subsequent offense. Serve 48 hours in Texas County Jail.

Rita Hinnah — Two counts: Passing bad check, less than $500. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, restitution of $208.36 to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney, seven days shock, financial management.

Brittany Jo Hoots — Non-support. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, pay current child support plus $50 towards arrears, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Mathew James — Count one: Possession of up to 35 grams marijuana. Count two: Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, 48 hours shock in Texas County Jail, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seven days shock, REACT.

Julio C. Martinez — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, 48 hours shock, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, SATOP.

Laraea Deanae Moncrief — Failed to equip car/truck/bus with two approved headlamps/one on each side/on same level: $20.50 fine plus court costs.

Artishia Renee Schuler — Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer: $50 fine plus court costs.

Taylor B. Smith — Count one: Possession of up to 35 grams marijuana. Count two: Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The imposition of sentence suspended with one-year supervised probation, 48 hours shock in Texas County Jail, $300 to Texas County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, seven days shock.

Rebecca Joyce Tune — Stealing leased or rented property. The imposition of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, financial management, restitution of $1,499.09 to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney, seven days shock.

Robert E. Vermillion — Count one: Possession of up to 35 grams marijuana. Count two: Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Serve 48 hours in Texas County Jail, concurrent.

Timothy D. Walker — Count one: Failed to equip motor carrier vehicle with/maintain required brake system, $100 fine. Count two: Failed to display registration plate on commercial motor vehicle, $100 fine.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Jeanette Marie Allen, $20.50; Ryan Lee Blazier, $30.50; Deborah Ellen Buehler, $30.50; Karen Camille Couch, $20.50; Ashley Nicole Dewitt, $80.50; Staci Dawn Estep, $55.50; Tabitha A. Ford, $20.50; Chryston Lane Friesen, $55.50; Samuel Benton Hendricks, $55.50; Paul Allen Juhan, $55.50; Reid A. Martin, $80.50; Kristin Ann Newman, $55.50; Shelby P. Riedman, $80.50; Austin Joseph Riggs, $20.50; Phillip Craig Rodgers, $20.50; Michael T. Wedeking, $55.50; Randall Scott Welborn, $30.50; Reed Michael Ziegler, $155.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Simeon Loyd Lee Sartor, Randall Scott Welborn, Dane Alexander Wommack.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

Justin Lee Sanchez — Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction: $30.50 fine plus court costs.