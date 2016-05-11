Texas County Courthouse Report June 8, 2017

LAND TRANSFERS

May 2017 — David Embury and Glenna Roxann Embury to Kenneth Embury, part of S 22, T 28, R 11.

May 2017 — John Cope and Tonya Cope to Robert Dampier and Thena Dampier, trustees of the Robert Dampier and Thena Dampier Revocable Trust Agreement, part of S 31, T 31, R 9.

May 2017 — Miriam Rose and Caleb Wood to Daniel D. Zimmermann and Ynez Zimmermann, part of S 3, T 32, R 11.

May 2017 — James E. McNiell and Wilda McNiell to Don Franklin Murphy, trustee of the Don Franklin Murphy Revocable Trust and Marla Jean Murphy, trustee of the Marla Jean Murphy Revocable Living Trust, part of lots 5 and 6, both located in block 1, Second Fair View Addition, City of Houston.

May 2017 — Nolan E. Tate and Ellen K. Tate to Nathan Goad and April Goad, part of S 27 and 28, both located in T 29, R 11.

May 2017 — Lance J. Neal and Jessie Neal to Tylor Chase McNiel and Lacey Jacqueline McNiel, part of S 11, T 31, R 10.

May 2017 — David Elliott, Melissa Elliott and re Dale Ramsey to Jerry G. Swink and Christina J. Swink, part of S 2, T 31, R 9.

May 2017 — Verlin B. Moore and Angelia K. Moore to Matthew G. Gregory and Tamara S. Gregory, part of S 21, T 31, R 10.

May 2017 — Justin L. Barton to Jennifer R. Mohrman, part of S 20, T 31, R 8.

May 2017 — Duane Hiler and Rose Hiler to Jack R. Cutter and Kathryn J. Cutter, lot 4, block 2, Pages First Addition, City of Mountain Grove.

May 2017 — Barry Glover to Amber Wilson, part of S 13, T 29, R 10.

May 2017 — Barry Glover to Bailey R. Glover and Adam E. Glove, beneficiaries, part of S 20, T 28, R 10. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.

May 2017 — Shirley J. Gentry, Darrel G. Gentry, Roger D. Norris, Carolyn Norris, Dana L. Harper, Bradley G. Gentry and Tricia R. Gentry to David D. Doss and Carol S. Doss, co-trustees of the David D. Doss and Carol S. Doss Revocable Living Trust, part of S 18, T 30, R 9.

May 2017 — William Edward Robertson, successor trustee of the Dale Robertson Revocable Living Trust, re Dale Robertson, deceased, to William Edward Robertson, part of S 35 and 36, both located in T 29, R 12.

May 2017 — John Henry Mallet a/k/a John Mallet, successor trustee of the Duell N. Mallett Family Trust, re Duell N. Mallett, deceased to Wesley Kovachik, part of S 24, T 33, R 10.

May 2017 — Donald R. Cain and Diana K. Cain to Jared M. Poma and Corinne E. Poma, part of S 12, T 32, R 11.

May 2017 — Donald James Stephens and Sharon K. Stephens to Matt Duncan and Janell Duncan, part of S 25, T 33, R 9.

May 2017 — Eric Brawley to Tyler D. Wells, part of S 24, T 29, R 7.

May 2017 — Dennis L. Bailie and Judy Ann Bailie to Kacie N. Stephens and Travis W. Stephens, part of S 3, T 32, R 8.

May 2017 — Rex Lee Owen, Margarita Owen, Sharon D. Owen a/k/a Sharon Owen to Rex Lee Owen and Margarita Owen, part of S 14, T 32, R 11.

May 2017 — Ellen Jane Brown, f/k/a Ellen Jane Brown Davis, successor trustee of the Elmer A. Baker and Guita Frances Baker Revocable Living Trust, re Elmer A. Baker, deceased, and re Guita Frances Baker, deceased, to Earl Thomas Baker, Acelyn Arthur Baker and Kelsey H. Baker Rossetto, part of S 25, T 28, R 11.

May 2017 — Ellen Jane Brown, f/k/a Ellen Jane Brown Davis, successor trustee of the Elmer A. Baker and Guita Frances Baker Revocable Living Trust, re Elmer A. Baker, deceased, and re Guita Frances Baker, deceased, to Brad Allen Baker and Ellen Jane Brown f/k/a Ellen Jane Brown Davis, part of S 25, T 28, R 11.

May 2017 — Homestead Crossing Inc. to Lyndall Gammon and Mary Gammon, part of S 35, T 28, R 9.

May 2017 — Peter Joseph Maki and Lucinda Ann Maki, co-trustees of the Maki Living Trust, to Cory Derrick Mallett, part of S 19 and 20, both located in T 30, R 10.

May 2017 — Peter Joseph Maki and Lucinda Ann Maki, co-trustees of the Maki Living Trust, to Douglas Moseley and Michele Moseley, part of S 19 and 20, both located in T 30, R 10.

May 2017 — Peter Joseph Maki and Lucinda Ann Maki, co-trustees of the Maki Living Trust, to Thomas M. Heitkamp, part of S 19 and 20, both located in T 30, R 10.

May 2017 — Peter Joseph Maki and Lucinda Ann Maki, co-trustees of the Maki Living Trust Agreement, to Donnie R. Munson and Peggy Munson, trustees of the Donnie R. Munson and Peggy Munson Revocable Living Trust, part of S 20, T 30, R 10.

May 2017 — James L. Friend, trustee of the James L. Friend Trust and Audrey L. Friend, trustee of the Audrey L. Friend Trust, to Leonel Perez, lot 4, Sugar Maple Estates, No. 2.

May 2017 — Friend Rentals, LLC to Leonel Perez, lot 5, Sugar Maple Estates No. 2.

May 2017 — Michael W. Cross, Dessie Bird and Stephen Bird to Billy Cross and Corrissa Cross, block 1, town of Hartshorn.

May 2017 — Ozark Land Company Inc. to Benjamin L. Boswell, part of S 5, T 29, R 8.

May 2017 — Mable O. Pounds, trustee of the Lewis E. Pounds and Mable O. Pounds Revocable Living Trust, to Steven E. Pounds and Judy A. Pounds, part of S 26 and 27, both located in T 30, R 10.

May 2017 — Peter Joseph Maki and Lucinda Ann Maki, co-trustees of the Maki Living Trust Agreement, to Cory Derrick Bramlett, part of S 19 and 20, both located in T 30, R 10.

May 2017 — Mary Monroe, trustee under a Declaration of Revocable Living Trust, to Randy Campney and Maisoun Campney, part of S 10, T 29, R 10.

May 2017 — Lilly Louise Cook to Linda Jane Cantrell, James Thomas Cook, Richard Lynn Cook and Katherine Elizabeth Cook, beneficiaries, lot 3, block 3, Garst First Addition, Cabool. Not effective to transfer title until death of grantor.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

May 27, 2017 — Thomas Michael Prenger, 34, and Jessica Annilece Borton, 24, both of Licking.

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT

The following driver was issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Antonio Demarcus Askew, $25.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine unless otherwise indicated: Bryon Keith Dugger, $20; Chelsea Ladawn Epley, Derrick Wayne West.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

John T. Baker — Non-support. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, pay child support plus $50 in arrears every month, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Leonard E. Bay — Driving while intoxicated, persistent. Serve four years in Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation.

Shelly Cichon — Count one: Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense. Count two: Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $150 fine plus court costs.

Albert Clinton Croff — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Justin D. Dake — Non-support. Probation revoked, serve six months in Texas County Jail, the execution of sentence suspended with two years supervised probation, pay monthly child support plus $50 in arrears, five days shock, seven days shock.

Justin Wayne Dixon — Arson, second degree. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Lyndon Dodson — Driving while revoked/suspended. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation, court costs.

Bryon Keith Dugger — Count one: Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second or subsequent offense: $100 fine plus court costs. Count two: Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer: $45 fine plus court costs.

Michael Farris — Stealing related offense, third offense. Probation revoked, serve four years in Department of Corrections, consecutive, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jennifer L. Holden — One count: Endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, first degree, first offence. Four counts: Endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, first degree, ritual/ceremony. Serve five years in Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation, consecutive, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Michael T. Key — Non-support. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, pay child support plus $50 in arrears every month, court costs.

Meghan Michele Ledford — Width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet: $329.50 fine plus court costs.

Jason K. Loman — Driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with supervised probation.

Kenneth J. Manion — Two counts: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Probation revoked; serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Jackson C. Morgan — Count one: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid. The imposition of sentence suspended with supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count two: Trespass, first degree. Serve 10 days in Texas County Jail with credit for time served, concurrent with shock time.

Amy Lynn Mulready — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Serve seven years in Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Michelle R. Neal — Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail except with a written prescription. The imposition of sentence suspended with three years supervised probation, serve 13 days in Texas County Jail, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation

Adam T. Reams — Abuse or neglect of a child. Serve two years in Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Daniel Rictor — Stealing, firearms, explosive weapon, ammonium nitrate. Serve two years in Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Samuel Jackson Rogers — Two counts: Receiving stolen property. The imposition of sentence suspended with supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.

Gerrie Smith — Receiving stolen property. Probation revoked; serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections with credit for time served, restitution and court costs.

Charles B. Werline — Count one: Manufacture of a controlled substance, within 2000 feet of school or college. Serve 10 years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Count two: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, amphetamine or methamphetamine. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Correction, concurrent.

FINE COLLECTION CENTER

The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Melanie E. Andreasen, $20.50; Dennis Wayne Barton, $20.50; Rachel Morgan Bohms, $20.50; Garrett Lee Brooks, $20.50; Ronald Gary Cardey, $80.50; Ruby Louise Heikes, $55.50; Ashton Whitney Jones, $55.50; Joseph V. Kaufman, $30.50; Aaron Matthew Owens, $80.50; Joseph I. Perry, $80.50; Barbara Marie Tippit, $20.50; Abby Lynn Van Arsdale, $55.50; Deborah Anne Vaughn, $20.50.

The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Dennis Wayne Barton, Garrett Lee Brooks, Anthony David Christopher, Steven Joseph Jackson, Randy Lee Mace, Delano O. Todd, Ruth Elizabeth Todd, Betty Jane Walker, Alyssa Kathleen Wilson.

IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.

The following drivers were issued tickets for failure to register a motor vehicle, entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Eric David James, Randy Lee Mace, Britany Lynn Richards.

Donald Ray Atterberry — Filed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer: $30.50 fine plus court costs.

Kasey Delain Cobb — Unlawfully operating an all terrain vehicle without proper bicycle safety flag: $20.50 fine plus court costs.

David W. Hershberger — Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally: $24.50 fine plus court costs.

David Walter Hirsch — Operating a commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt: $30.50 fine plus court costs.