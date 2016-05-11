Texas County Health Inspections June 2017

Burger Mobile/ routine inspection 6/22/17: no violations
Country Inn Motel/ routine inspection 6/1/17: 8 violations
El Carnaval Mexican Rest/ complaint inspection 6/23/17: 6 priority & 9 core violations
Fergie’s Mid Town Bar & Grill/ re-inspection 6/1/17: no violations
Golden Hills Resort/ re-inspection 6/20/17: no violations
Houston Sonic/ routine inspection 6/22/17: 1 core violation
Lazy L Motel/ routine inspection 6/8/17: no violations
McDonald’s/ routine inspection 6/27/17: no violations
Optimist Care/ routine inspection 6/15/17: 3 corrected violations
Pizza Hut/ complaint inspection 6/8/17: 2 core violations
Rascalz/ Pre-opening inspection 6/16/17: 1 core violation
Subway #23071/ routine inspection 6/16/17: no violations
The Gas Station/ routine inspection 6/2/17: 3 priority & 3 core violations; re-inspection 6/9/17: no violations
Viking Post #515/ routine inspection 6/2/17: 4 core violations
