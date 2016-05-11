Texas County Health Inspections June 2017

July 20, 2017

Burger Mobile/ routine inspection 6/22/17: no violations

Country Inn Motel/ routine inspection 6/1/17: 8 violations

El Carnaval Mexican Rest/ complaint inspection 6/23/17: 6 priority & 9 core violations

Fergie’s Mid Town Bar & Grill/ re-inspection 6/1/17: no violations

Golden Hills Resort/ re-inspection 6/20/17: no violations

Houston Sonic/ routine inspection 6/22/17: 1 core violation

Lazy L Motel/ routine inspection 6/8/17: no violations

McDonald’s/ routine inspection 6/27/17: no violations

Optimist Care/ routine inspection 6/15/17: 3 corrected violations

Pizza Hut/ complaint inspection 6/8/17: 2 core violations

Rascalz/ Pre-opening inspection 6/16/17: 1 core violation

Subway #23071/ routine inspection 6/16/17: no violations

The Gas Station/ routine inspection 6/2/17: 3 priority & 3 core violations; re-inspection 6/9/17: no violations

Viking Post #515/ routine inspection 6/2/17: 4 core violations

