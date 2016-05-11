Walkaway offender recaptured without incident

By Debbie Dakin

The public was notified Wednesday morning, March 22 that offender Jason Butler #1134987, incarcerated at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, had walked away from his work duties at a worksite in Willow Springs.

The 36-year-old Butler was serving a five-year sentence for delivery/attempt to deliver/ possess/deposit/conceal a controlled substance at a correctional facility, city or county jail, or private prison/jail. He is described as a white male, five feet eight inches, 169 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes from Buchanan County. When he fled the MoDOT work crew, Butler was wearing a gray prison uniform and a brown coat.

Local law enforcement, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Department of Corrections worked together to apprehend Butler. News releases encouraged the community to lock their doors and to take their keys out of vehicles.

A local firefighter sighted Butler and contacted local authorities. At 11:23 a.m. Butler was apprehended in Willow Springs by the Missouri State Highway Patrol without incident. He was returned to the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections at 12:38 p.m.