18th Annual Draft Horse and Halflinger Pull

By: Marie Lasater

The 2017 Licking Draft Horse and Halflinger Pull was a great success! Competing in the event were 9 Halflinger pairs and 6 Draft Horse pairs. Turnout was excellent, with almost full bleachers on the west side of the arena. Concessions were also vigorous, with cobblers selling out first, and homemade ice cream and other items also selling briskly.

Despite the recent rain, the arena was suitable for the event, not necessitating a postponement as occurred last year. Looking ahead, event organizers let grass grow in the arena to ensure a safe footing for the powerful equines.

Participants came from as far away as Oklahoma, with many familiar faces returning with their pulling horses. There were also many young faces in the arena, including 15 FFA members and Trevor Frey, joining the family sport.

Speaking of FFA members, participants were very pleased that at the Licking Pull, unlike other pulls, they didn’t have to “throw any blocks.” 15 FFA students, under the guidance of Ag Instructor Van Kirkwood, loaded and removed the blocks on the sled, allowing participants to concentrate on their performance.

Serving as judges for the event were David Frey for the Halflinger Pull and Bobby Blackburn for the Draft Horse Pull.

The heaviest weight pulled was 8700 pounds by Robert Poole’s team Butch and Bill from Buffalo, Missouri.

Winners of the event in place order:

Draft Horse Pull

Halflinger Division

Kenny Martin-Clyde & Doc from Davisville, MO David Frey-Tom & Jerry from Owensville, MO Kenny Martin-Rusty & Buck from Davisville, MO Jody Hinkel-J.T. & Sherry from Spavanaw, OK Brock Griffin-Jerry & Tom from Spavanaw, OK Colt Shelton-Frank & Jesse from Ellis Prairie, MO Cody Shelton-Cephus & Dan from Ellis Prairie, MO Jim Jarvis-Tony & Charlie from Potosi, MO Trevor Frey-Duke & Shorty from Owensville, MO

Draft Horse Division