Wow, did the kids have a great time playing games on the grounds of the old Licking Mill last Sunday. In the annual event hosted by Licking Downtown, Inc., it was a walk back in time that started with the National Anthem sung by the Cat’s Meow acapella group of the Licking High School chorus, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Students proudly marched their pumpkins up the ramp in front of the mill for everyone to enjoy, and everyone was a winner in their category. This year’s entries were very creative, with pumpkins turned into gum ball machines, donuts, and other imaginative designs.

Following the pumpkin parade, the lawn at the side of the Mill got a good workout. Completely unplugged, kids of all ages had a blast with ageless games like the three-legged race, stick horse race, Jumping the rope, pumpkin seed spitting contest, and many more.

Capping the fun-filled afternoon was a tour of the Licking Mill. Mrs. Blackburn led the tour, explaining in detail the mechanisms of the mill and function of the original equipment. Mrs. Blackburn’s knowledge was evident, with one young student asking, “How do you know so much about this mill?”

Pumpkin Parade Winners

Mrs. Whitaker-Gum Ball Machine-Crowd Favorite

Mrs. Colvin-Signed pumpkin-Class Participation

Mrs. Hebblethwaite-Sight Words-Book Theme

Mrs. Buehlemann-Mummy-Cutest

Mrs. Reed-Ghostkin-Scariest

Ms. Taylor-Dunkin Donut-Most Adorable

Mrs. Goforth-Cookie Monster-Best Character

Mrs. Heath-Not a Pumpkin-Looks like Mr. Cooper

Mrs. Coffee-Little Cappuccino-Most Realist

Mrs. Meizler-Boo Boo-Most Original

Mrs. Berry-Sprinkles Donut-Yummiest

Mrs. Blackburn-Cowardly Lion-Movie Character

Mrs. Hagler-Mad Scientist-Class Theme

Mysteries in History-King Tut-Character in History

Special Thanks:

Wade Bisker-Jack o Lantern

Katie Joyner-Bill

Mason Epstein- Heavy

To view and download all pictures from the 2017 pumpkin parade, go to The Licking News Facebook page in the photo album Pumpkin Parade.