4H Holds Lego Robotics Workshop in Houston

By Marie Lasater

4H groups here in Texas County held a Robotics workshop at Houston Extension Office, located at 114 W. Main on June 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

25 4-H members from Licking, Houston and Plato enrolled in the workshop, with activities led by volunteers from the Kaleidoscope Discovery Center in Rolla. Supplies for the workshop were provided under a grant received by Kaleidoscope, a non-profit group based in Rolla whose mission is to promote STEM activities with youth. STEM is an acronym for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. The Kaleidoscope organization provides students opportunities to work with different applications of math and science. MS&T students on hand to help were Matthew Trimble, Drazen Gonzales. Jeorge Atherton, Jacob Cryts, and Benjamin Wegner.

During the workshop, 4-H members participated in hands on activities in groups, rotating between various Robotic activities like Lego Education WeDo, Lego Mindstorms EV3, Ozobots, and learning about real life uses of robotics. 4-H volunteers assisting with the workshop were Bobby and Serena Hagler, Flo Crisp, Wayne Bittle, and Sarah Dubose of Laclede County who was observing the program in hopes of bringing it to her county.

If you would like to see what Lego Robotics are all about, children are invited to Story Time with Miss Flo at the Licking Library from 1-3 pm on June 20th.