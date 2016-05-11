Back to school swimming bash a success

By Melissa Gilmour

The second annual Eden Bisker Back To School Swimming Bash gathered together nearly 200 people on August 12. The cooler summer air and slight overcast sky kept the heat at bay. Scotty and Edna Bisker celebrated the memory of Eden along with her friends, families, and members of the community.

At every turn the evening was filled with reminders of Eden and the lives that she touched. People shared stories and memories of the vibrant little girl, handmade banners were hung in remembrance, and some of her favorite things were shared for everyone’s enjoyment.

DJ Lew Lewis set the soundtrack of the night. His popular picks moved people to start dancing, including the two impromptu line dances at the evening’s close. Guests were provided with delightful little cupcakes, fruit drinks, ice cream and cookies.

The evening was well attended and the event has become an important example of a community activity coordinated by regular people. Both Scotty and Edna expressed their gratitude to those who helped, and all the families who came out. Many gift certificates, backpacks, and prizes were awarded to attendees, with the prized item, a quilt made from Taylor Swift shirts, awarded to a very special friend of Eden’s.