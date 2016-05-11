Blessing Box Update

The Blessing Box at the end of Rogers St. in Licking is going strong! The originator of the box, Sherry Kuhn, is pleased not only with the number of folks who are taking advantage of the “just in time, just what I need!” supplies, but also the behind the scenes people who quietly keep the box well stocked.

Truly a blessing, a peek inside the box reveals a notebook of prayer requests, anonymous but not unspoken. Be assured that prayer warriors are praying for those in need of God’s grace and comfort.