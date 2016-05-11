Boone Creek Baptist Church provides backpacks to families in need

by Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

On July 29, Boone Creek Baptist Church held their annual back to school supply give away. Volunteers at the church outfitted backpacks to help needy students in the area begin the year on the right foot. Over 115 backpacks were filled with the appropriate supplies of each grade.

“This is our fourth year doing this,” said Jennifer Smith who organized the event. “We bought more supplies this year so everyone who comes will get something.” The church provided loose supplies like pens, paper, pencils and other supplies to students who did not receive a backpack.

The event was well attended and many families walked away with the essentials their students needed. The line of parents and students stretched across the parking lot as they waited their turn to participate. All who came were treated to a hot dog dinner with chips, cookies and a drink. “We wanted to give back and share the Lord’s love with those in need,” Said Smith.