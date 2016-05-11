BREAKING: Fire from Burn Pile Spreads from Gusting Winds

A burn pile has gotten out of hand next to the Water Treatment Plant in Licking, Mo. Fire Fighters are quick on the scene while the fire continues to burn over 10 acres of field and wooded area. The winds have been very strong today, making it nearly impossible to keep the fire from lighting up again in various places. A home that sits behind the Ed Green Realty office,off of Elohim’s Way, is in danger of the fire spreading through their small woods area . Trying to contain and eventually extinguish this fire is going to take some time.

Please remember, do not burn even if the wind is slightly blowing, unless you are prepared to stay with the fire and properly extinguish it