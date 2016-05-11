BREAKING NEWS: Flames Engulf Home on School Street in Licking

At approximately 1:40 p.m. on March 7th, 2018, a house on School Street in Licking Mo. has currently been engulfed in flames and trying to be contained by the Licking and Raymondville Fire Departments. First on the scene was the Chief of Police for Licking, Scott Lindsay. He started securing the scene by making sure everyone was out of the home and directing traffic elsewhere. Noticeable amounts of smoke billow out of the open doors and windows before bystanders heard the whoosh of the flames break out around the outside of the carport, eventually taking it to the ground as the Licking Fire Department started unrolling the hoses. Fire Fighters Kent Sturgeon, Mike Drozdo, and Bobby Liveoak hit the ground running, while Randy Wilson assists with hoses and water on the fire truck. Water is being doused on the flames, along with the neighboring house to the right of the fire. Homeowner Eric Terry stated it was something in the laundry room that started the fire. He had switched out the laundry and came back a couple minutes later to smoke and flames coming from the room he had left moments before. “If it’s not one thing, it’s another,” Terry commented. Texas County Ambulance was dispatched to be on scene and they are currently asking for bottled water to be brought for the family and firefighters as they are still hard at work to try and save what they can from the home.