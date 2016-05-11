Dakin Retires from The Licking News

By: Christy Porter

Debbie Dakin, Managing Editor of The Licking News has left the newspaper after fifteen years of serving the community through her responsibilities.

Dakin started her journalism career at Newburg High School covering the school sporting events for The Rolla Daily News. She enjoyed writing and sports so it was perfect, she said. After a hiatus using her skills in other professions, fifteen years ago she returned to her newspaper career at The Licking News.

Dakin worked for Eric and Beverly Derrickson, being hired to perform printing jobs. In 2003 when Dakin started with the paper, computers were being used, but the job press and a machine called the Riso were being utilized for printing. Dakin was trained first to use the Riso.

“Tons of printing was being done at the Licking office.” says Dakin. “We did all types of business printing, envelopes, cards, stationary, ballots and brochures for Intercounty Electric Co-op among others. I learned more from Derrickson than anyone I have ever worked for, he was a patient teacher, a great guy and could fix anything.”

The cutter that was used for printed materials was from the 1800’s, and had no safety guards like equipment today has. There were strict insurance restrictions on its operation so Dakin did not use the cutter. She did however help run the job press. “I did not set the press up but did monitor it, adding ink and blanks and unloading,” explains Dakin, “We also used wax layout sheets, which was hands on manual layout as opposed to the digital downloads that are done today.”

While digital cameras were being used at that time, 35 mm cameras were still in use. The newspaper had a darkroom where photographs were developed from negatives. Today everything is digital and downloaded.

“The Licking News is a 100 year plus publication, originating in the 1840’s. Many of the earliest editions of the newspaper have been destroyed by fire over the years, some, while very delicate, still remain,” says Dakin, while sharing the history of The Licking News, “Eric Derrickson was a third generation owner of the paper. Gene his father, and Gilbert his grandfather preceded him as owners of the newspaper.”

Her first column was Partnership in Education, later followed by her Crafter’s Corner column. When a co-worker resigned, Dakin took over her position. Monday through Wednesdays Dakin did hands on newspaper work, which included stories, events, photography, advertising, subscriptions and helping Eric with whatever needed to be done. Thursdays and Fridays were reserved for printing responsibilities.

Derrickson, who was confronting health issues, sold the paper to Donald Dodd after 1-1/2 years of Dakin’s tenure. This was followed closely by a relocation of the office facilities. Dakin was promoted to office manager and her responsibilities increased. She was instrumental in keeping the local office running smoothly. Dakin became Managing Editor after additional employee changes.

“I appreciated all the trust Donald Dodd placed in me,” says Dakin speaking of her twelve years of employment with Salem Publishing. “Marie was already experienced in newspaper and writing, so it was a natural fit when she purchased The Licking News almost two years ago,” says Dakin, of Lasater, present Publisher.

When questioned about her favorite part of the job, Dakin replies, “I have covered some marvelous events and learned so much from covering them, and by doing interviews. I have met incredible people and am so grateful for the long-lasting friendships that I cherish. There have been a few events that I dreaded to cover and would drag my feet but even those, each time were okay.”

Dakin continues, “I am not a typical reporter. I write from the heart as opposed to protocol. I have always tried to treat whoever I was talking to with respect and dignity. I have liked the work, even though it took me away from my family more than I liked. I appreciate the opportunities I’ve had over the years.”

Dakin’s friendly and helpful presence will be missed as will her many anonymous kindnesses. Says Dakin, “I’m leaving because sometimes it’s time to make a change and for me, now is that time. I truly care about the newspaper and its customers, and I wish Marie much success. Thank you Licking for all the memories.”