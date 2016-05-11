DAR Member Receives Award for Outstanding Historical Preservation

Licking, MO – Linda Mondy was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Missouri State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was awarded this certificate because of her dedication and outstanding effort toward Historic Preservation by locating and preserving cemeteries and preserving lineages.

Linda has been seeking information to keep the memory of the deceased alive. She has tried to document occupations, military experience, honors, hobbies children, ancestors, and any other information to help preserve documentation for lineage researchers to come. She works diligently to help people find their ancestors and paint a picture of their lives. Linda has voiced her sorrow of seeing broken headstones and the feeling of those that have been forgotten. She has tried to preserve and document these decaying stones so that they are not lost forever.

Linda has been on many adventures finding these memories. Due to some cemeteries located on private property she has come to some dead ends helping people with their ancestry. If anyone has a cemetery located on their private property, Linda would love to gain permission to come document those graves. She is very respectful to private property and once the graves have been documented no one else should need access to the property.

Linda has a true passion for what she does and has assisted many area residents in their quest to find their family history.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org. Missouri Daughters have been serving their communities since 1894. If you are interested in joining, please contact Linda Mondy at 573-674-3798 and/or lmondy@hughes.net.