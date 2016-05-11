FDA alerts pet owners on recent dog food recalls with possible contamination

A recent news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website warns pet owners about a potential pentobarbital contamination in the canned dog food that is manufactured by the J.M. Smucker Company.

Jeff Sossamon, from the University of Missouri News Bureau, stated that, “More than 107 million cans of dog food have been recalled because they contained trace amount of pentobarbital, the tranquilizer used to put down sick or injured animals.”

The FDA then tested the products, confirming the presence of pentobarbital. The J.M. Smucker Company has initiated a withdrawal of certain canned dog food products from its Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Ol’ Roy, and Skippy brands. The firm is withdrawing all lots of these products that were manufactured from 2016 through the present. The FDA is issuing this notice in order to make pet owners aware of the firm’s action.

“The FDA plays a key role in preventing these situations and in protecting our pets when these situations arise,” said Tim Evans, an associate professor of veterinary pathobiology and head of toxicology in the Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (VMDL) at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. “For the last couple of years, I have been trying to disseminate information on what veterinarians and their clients can do when they suspect a pet food contamination. I firmly believe that the nutritional and health benefits of commercially manufactured pet foods, especially those manufactured by companies with a long history of dedication to pet nutrition and health, continue to greatly outweigh the low risks of contamination in these products.”

Evans says tools and resources are available for consumers to stay informed of pet food recalls such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMA). Pet owners can sign up for pet food alerts and notices at their websites.

The FDA received the following list from the firm Feb. 16, and promptly released it to the public. The agency became aware of reports of other products also subject to withdrawal and requested clarification from J.M. Smucker, which has assured the agency that the list provided below covers all withdrawn products.

The list of withdrawn products the firm provided to the FDA include:

Gravy Train with T-Bone Flavor Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910052541.

Gravy Train with Beef Strips, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 791052542.

Gravy Train with Lamb & Rice Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910052543.

Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034418.

Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034417.

Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 22-ounce can, UPC 7910051645.

Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 22-ounce can, UPC 7910051647.

Gravy Train Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034417.

Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010377, 7910010378.

Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-Can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice Bistro Hearty Cuts with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Homestyle Meatballs & Pasta Dinner with Real Beef in Tomato Sauce, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010382, 7910048367, 7910010378.

Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-Can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef’s Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010380, 7910010377, 7910010375.

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010375.

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010378.

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010380.

Ol’ Roy Strips Turkey Bacon, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 8113117570.

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 79100502469.

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910050250.

Skippy Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910050245.

According to the FDA, “Pentobarbital is a barbiturate drug that is most commonly used in animals as a sedative, anesthetic, or for euthanasia. The FDA’s preliminary evaluation of the testing results of Gravy Train samples indicates that the low level of pentobarbital present in the withdrawn products is unlikely to pose a health risk to pets. However, any detection of pentobarbital in pet food is a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act—simply put, pentobarbital should not be in pet food. The FDA is investigating to learn the potential source and route of the contamination.”