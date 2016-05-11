Fire breaks out in Texas County Jail

June 29, 2017

Photos by John Casey

A fire broke out in the Texas County Jail on Monday evening, June 26, at about 6:36 p.m. in wing 4. Houston and Cabool Fire Departments responded, as well as numerous law enforcement officers. The fire was contained to that wing. Firemen remained on scene until around 9 p.m.

Texas County Sheriff James Sigman said, “Inmates in the wing, including those who were previously relocated from the Wright County Jail after a recent fire there, were relocated into the recreation area. After reviewing the tapes a suspect(s) have been identified, but the investigation is still ongoing.”

No injuries were reported from the fire.

