Fire breaks out in Texas County Jail

A fire broke out in the Texas County Jail on Monday evening, June 26, at about 6:36 p.m. in wing 4. Houston and Cabool Fire Departments responded, as well as numerous law enforcement officers. The fire was contained to that wing. Firemen remained on scene until around 9 p.m.

Texas County Sheriff James Sigman said, “Inmates in the wing, including those who were previously relocated from the Wright County Jail after a recent fire there, were relocated into the recreation area. After reviewing the tapes a suspect(s) have been identified, but the investigation is still ongoing.”

No injuries were reported from the fire.