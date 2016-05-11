From Widowmaker to Fine Art Designs

By Marie Lasater

Bob Parker is a rancher, big game hunter, real estate agent, former political candidate, and known for being outspoken. Early this year, he added another skill to his repertoire; fine artist, working in sheet metal.

A year and a half ago, Parker had a life-changing event when he suffered a myocardial infarction, in the vessel known as the “widow maker.” Considered the heart attack of all heart attacks, the widow maker is in fact a 100 percent blockage of the left anterior descending artery in the heart – a blockage that can result in sudden cardiac death. Fortunately, Parker received prompt treatment, with placement of a stent and is doing well today, but he has come away from the ordeal with a whole new outlook on life, and a brand new talent.

Early this year, Parker became a metal sculptor. Seeing old, rusted metal lying around, it spoke to him, and he began making metal cutouts of animals, fish, and outdoor scenery. Parker has the unique talent to bring out the design in all sorts of scrap metal, including old bale rings, and even an old gas tank salvaged from his grandpa’s trash pile that now serves as a decorative burner on his front porch.

Without one moment of training, he went from novice to expert rapidly, and soon ran out of “found” metal. “Now we have a metal farm,” remarks wife Karen. “We have a field with metal laying out, just rusting, for Bob’s designs.”

He first sculpted metal with a blow torch, but is now using a plasma cutter. Not just designs, the texture and patina of the metal are integral to the design of a Bob Parker original. Unlike many pieces of art, Parker’s metal sculptures are two sided. They can be hung as wall art, in a window, and some smaller pieces come with stands for table display. They are perfect for hanging outside, and won’t be damaged by the weather.

Parker estimates he has made at least 200 pieces of metal art, many of which are now on display at KJ Burk – Ozarks Art Gallery in Hartville.

Karen Parker says, “I’ve never seen anything like it – to out of the blue just have this gift bestowed on him.” Bob Parker says with a grin, “At least it’s a break from politics!”