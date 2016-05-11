Future of Oakwood Golf Course in Limbo

By Marie Lasater

At a Monday evening meeting held on August 21st at Houston City Hall, the council room was packed with extra seating brought in as approximately 60 citizens gathered to discuss the future of Oakwood golf Course.

Mayor Don Tottingham opened the meeting, and those wishing to speak were instructed to fill out speaker cards. Newly appointed City Administrator Tona Bowen presented a slide display covering the history of the golf course, the current offer on the table, assets associated with the business, and a review of financial reports from Oakwood and other golf courses around the area. The last 3 year’s tax returns show Oakwood is basically at break-even status, with only a $8,000 variance. The current asking price is $325,000, with $125,000 in cash and the rest financed.

15 citizens filled out speaker cards and were allotted 3 minutes to speak. Of those publicly voicing their opinion, there were nine for, five against, and one who declined to speak.

Joleen Durham spoke on behalf of Texas County Memorial Hospital and the TCMH Healthcare Foundation of which she is a board member. Both entities are in support of the golf course, which has raised over $197,500 in donations from the annual golf tournament hosted over the past 12 years, enabling $81,000 in scholarships to be given to area students in addition to other projects. Having a golf course also aids in recruiting physicians, pharmacists, CRNA’s and other mid-level providers moving to the area who appreciate having a local course.

Dr. Allen Moss of Houston High School also feels the golf course is an asset to the community. It offers both Houston and Licking students the opportunity to play and practice at a course near to home. If the golf course closes, students would have to travel to another city to play. Golfing is a sport that can be a path to scholarships, and two students at the meeting spoke about their desire to pursue a golf scholarship. It was also noted that if the golf course closes, it would be very cost-prohibitive to build another.

Business owner Fawn Bell is not opposed to a golf course, but feels that past financials should be fully analyzed to determine if the business is viable. The current financial status was also a concern of those opposing the purchase, especially when considering the financials of other golf courses in the region who are experiencing annual losses of revenue. The golf course at Eminence appears to be an exception, maintaining break-even status.

Those against purchasing Oakwood voiced objections that the City shouldn’t be funding a business outside of city limits as city taxpayers would be footing the bill. It was argued that the course would only benefit the members, currently totaling 88, at the expense of the non-golf playing taxpayer, and taxpayer dollars were better spent elsewhere.

Also on the table for consideration by the Houston City Council are funding for splash pads for the community pool, and additional hangars at the municipal airport. At the regular City Council meeting following the special meeting, a request was made by Mayor Tottingham requesting the city sponsor the Mayor’s Challenge Golf Tournament that has been held in the past. The request was rejected by the Council.

The City Council will be making a decision in September. City Administrator Tona Bowen emphasized to those assembled that their voice mattered and would be heard.