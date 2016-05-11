Interactive Video Teller at Landmark Bank Expands Banking Hours and Services

By Marie Lasater

Those of us of a certain age remember the first ATM machine in the late 1970’s. Where I was living in Nashville at the time, the ATM was touted as “Tammy the Timeless Teller.” Truly revolutionary innovations, ATM’s were rapidly embraced, and now one can hardly imagine functioning without them.

Forty years later, ATM’s that have been trusted to take our deposits and dispense cash have made a vast leap in technology. At the new video ATM’s, customers can talk with an actual teller on a video monitor, enabling expanded functions and faster transaction speeds. Forgot your ATM card? No problem, show the video teller your driver’s license to prove your identity. Not just a video chat, the teller controls the machine and all of its functions.

In some ways the video teller is even better than an in-person transaction. Because the machine counts the cash and physically enters the amount of deposited checks, the remote teller doesn’t have to, making transactions more quickly. Spanish speakers can request a Spanish-speaking teller. While the new machines can perform 90 percent of what a teller inside the branch can, it is important to note that no jobs will be eliminated, and the bank will remain fully staffed. Two of the functions the video teller cannot do are printing out your bank statement or printing counter checks.

The virtual teller can also see both sides of checks being deposited and return to you any that lack a signature. The teller can also cash checks to the penny in any denomination you want, with the only exceptions being dimes, $10 and $50 dollar bills. Deposits are also credited in real time while it can take up to 2 days for a deposit at a regular ATM machine to be credited to your account. There is no maximum transaction at the video teller, unlike the ATM where you can only get out $500 per day.

Video tellers provide ultra customer safety, and virtually eliminate robberies at the ATM, not a problem here in Licking, but certainly a consideration in the larger cities.

The video teller is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 days a week, and only closed for 7 holidays a year. Tammy Sullins of Landmark Bank says the video teller is being installed to enhance customer convenience. “Instead of having to rush to the bank before it closes at noon on Saturday, customers can spend the day at the river and do their banking in the evening,” says Sullins. “Some customers are surprised there’s somebody right there who asks them about the weather, and since often the same teller assists them at different times, they actually get to know the video teller who helps them with their transactions.”