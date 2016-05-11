Licking Police Department: Emergency Preparedness-Pets

Submitted by Chief of Police/Emergency Management Director Scott K. Lindsey

Being prepared for an emergency starts with having a plan to deal with an incident before anything bad even happens. Your pet should be a part of your plan. Licking is fortunate to have a large storm shelter that can hold many people. The police department operates the shelter when school is not in session.

Pets are allowed to be brought into the shelter if they are in a carrier. This is where your emergency preparedness plan for your family comes into play. Trying to locate your pet and get them in the carrier when the tornado siren or your smart phone sounds is going to be a stressful event. It is essential to plan ahead to ease the stress. Be weather aware, when the weather forecast predicts the possibility of severe weather, have your pet supplies and carrier in a designated spot where they can be quickly accessed. Consider having food or water packaged and ready to take along with you in case you cannot return home.

The reasons, the policy at the Licking storm shelter is in place are to insure the safety of both people and animals inside the facility. Unrestrained pets could pose a danger each other and people. Licking police officers will attempt to inform citizens of the policy and enforce the rules of the shelter, however we ask for the cooperation of the public with this as well. It is likely, especially during tornado warnings that the number of people entering the shelter will exceed the ability of our staff to monitor every person that enters the building. We realize that these types of events are stressful for people because they are also stressful for our officers. It is with these concerns in mind that we ask for the cooperation and assistance of citizens in planning ahead for emergencies.