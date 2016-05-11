Licking Police Department gets new vehicle

The Licking Police Department has received a new vehicle to add to their fleet. The 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is much like a Ford Explorer. It has the motor of a Ford Taurus, but in a different shell. The new car arrived in late July but it has been undergoing some adaptation since it will be used as the Canine Vehicle.

“Everything is now pretty much all installed,” said Police Chief Scott Lindsey. “The cage for the dog and the hot pop system.”

Lindsey explained the hot pop system constantly monitors the temperature inside the vehicle. If the handler would be out of the vehicle and the air conditioning would go off, once a certain temperature is reached the doors will automatically pop open. This could save a dog’s life.

Corporal Pat Burton will be assigned the new vehicle, as he will be the handler of the new canine. Burton is tentatively scheduled to go in late September and get the new drug dog and the training needed.

“The new vehicle has more room for both the handler and the dog than the previous vehicle,” said Lindsey. “This is also the first time we have had a patrol car with all wheel drive or four wheel drive. That will be a good benefit for the department. It’s exciting getting a really good vehicle.”

Corporal Burton stated, “I really want to thank and say how much we appreciate all of the generous donors who helped make getting the new drug dog possible. I got confirmation Thursday night that we are getting a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois. He weighs 60 pounds now. Right now his name is Loki, I don’t know if it will change.”

The Malinois is a medium to large breed of dog that looks much like a German Shepherd. They are very intelligent and easy to train. They excel in obedience, tracking, agility, herding, showing, search and rescue, and police work.

They have a high energy level and are quite sensitive.

Corporal Burton showed the hot pop adaption on the new police vehicle. “If the inside temperature reaches 90 degrees the lights will flash, the horn will sound and the rear window will go down. If it reaches 95 degrees the rear door will pop open and the dog can get out. I also have a button on my person that I can push that will open the door and release the dog remotely if necessary.”

The Licking Police force are looking forward to meeting their newest officer and will be glad when he is an active part of the department.