Licking Schools Family Fun Night

By: Lilly Fleming

Derrickson Intern

This year’s Family Fun Night was a big hit; there were more people here than in past years. The event had many things that you could do, including the younger children that attended. There were bounce houses and a variety of blow-up stands where the kids could hit a ball and race each other. A stage was set up with a karaoke station where kids got the chance to rock out to all their favorite songs. The High School Art Club was also there painting kids’ faces for free.

Other outdoor activities included a climbing wall, pony rides, mechanical swings, and other carnival rides.

There were of course a lot of families there, especially families with younger children.

When asked why parents thought it was important to bring their children out for the night at the school, there were several responses. One of the more popular responses was that it gave the younger kids a chance to see their friends outside of a school setting; while others said it was fun because it gave the family something enjoyable to do as a family and get out of the house on a Friday night. It was obviously a great night of family bonding, with smiles on everyone’s faces.

Family Fun Night helped the kids to experience another side of school life. This is important and will encourage the kids to have more fun at school and improve interactions with peers and teachers.