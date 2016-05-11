By Debbie Dakin

Licking’s 4th Annual Light the Night brought out a large crowd, both to provide and to receive treats. South Main Street was in a flurry Halloween night, October 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. Lots of little ghosts and goblins could be seen carrying plastic pumpkins or bags filled with goodies.

Licking Assembly of God and Rock Springs Baptist Church both provided hot dogs, chips and drinks, so the family could enjoy a full meal. Several churches had games and contests for kids to participate in. Many businesses, churches and individuals were set up to pass out treats for the kids.

One of the highlights each year is the costume contest. It is so much fun to see the ingenuity that goes in to making some of these costumes.

This year’s costume winners were:

Toddler (0-4)

Joe Dirt-Maxton Evan Princess-Hannah Baker Pocahontas-Oaklee Clouse

Ages 5-8

Cinderella-Khloie Bartlett Lightning McQueen-Bryson Baker Freddy Kruger-Ryder Evans

Ages 9-12

Outhouse-Jack Roberts Dorothy-Kinley Keaton The Madd Hatter-Allie Hock

Ages 12 and up

Riddler-Jory Hock Poison Ivy-Roxanna Hock Wonder Woman-Cadrian Hutsell

Family/Group

Peppa Pig Family-JJ, Kassi, Jaylynn, and Rylynn Ramsey Trolls-Natasha, Levi, Ethan, Brooke, and Eli Stout Wizard of Oz-Felecia, Aisha, Mason Myers and Aryanna Booker and Konrad Hock

It was a fun time for all and such a nice safe environment for kids and their families to enjoy Halloween.