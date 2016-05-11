Live Shooter Drill at Houston Schools

Houston Elementary and Middle Schools were the scene of a live shooter drill held at 9:50 am on October 30th. Manning the scenario was Spearpoint LLC, with Tim Ceplina, Jeremy Dillon, Kevin Reed and Joby Hoops coordinating the drill.

In the scenario presented, there were 2 separate shooters, one at each school, with a total 6 fatalities, including the shooters. At the onset of the drill, law enforcement, ambulance and fire, along with the county coroner, were notified by dispatch. At that time, they were notified a drill was in progress, and all departments responded.

Tim Celina, Spearpoint LLC president, and also Chief of Police for Houston remarked, “The response time was very fast, much quicker than I imagined.”

Following the drill, a debriefing was held in the cafeteria. The drill was helpful to all responding departments, providing a better understanding of the logistics of navigating the schools during an emergency, and coordinating with other departments.

No children were present during the drill.