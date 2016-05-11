Houston Elementary and Middle Schools were the scene of a live shooter drill held at 9:50 am on October 30th. Manning the scenario was Spearpoint LLC, with Tim Ceplina, Jeremy Dillon, Kevin Reed and Joby Hoops coordinating the drill.
In the scenario presented, there were 2 separate shooters, one at each school, with a total 6 fatalities, including the shooters. At the onset of the drill, law enforcement, ambulance and fire, along with the county coroner, were notified by dispatch. At that time, they were notified a drill was in progress, and all departments responded.
Tim Celina, Spearpoint LLC president, and also Chief of Police for Houston remarked, “The response time was very fast, much quicker than I imagined.”
Following the drill, a debriefing was held in the cafeteria. The drill was helpful to all responding departments, providing a better understanding of the logistics of navigating the schools during an emergency, and coordinating with other departments.
No children were present during the drill.
Be the first to comment on "Live Shooter Drill at Houston Schools"