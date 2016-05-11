Local Author Gene Stiles Publishes Volume Four of the Colony Series

By: Andrea Sullins

At the young age of eleven, a now renowned international author wrote a poem and started going door to door in Simi Valley, California trying to sell his work to save up enough money to buy a Mother’s Day present. The L.A. Times and Valley News (now known as the Los Angeles Daily News) both wrote a human interest article on Gene Stiles after hearing about his attempt. “It was a coffee cup, said ‘MOM’ on it, she was a coffee drinker, just like me,” Gene laughed when asked if he remembered what he bought his mother that year.

Gene just released his fourth book in the series he calls The Colony: The Saga of Earth’s First Civilization. Colony-Atlantean is the first in the series, followed by Colony-Neander, Colony-Blood Kin, and the most recent volume released just this past November, Colony-Seeds of War. He’s currently working on volume five and when asked when he thought he might be done he replied, “It’s very detailed and intricate, and involves so many hard sciences that it’s hard to tell when I’ll be finished. Usually it takes me eight months to a year to write a book.”

“The Colony series is Historical Science Fiction,” Gene stated. It’s a blend of hard sciences, world mythologies, and religions, as well as lost civilizations. Gene has always been interested in sciences, UFO’s, and the unexplained since he was a child, and has researched a wide range of sciences and religions for 50 years and counting. “I don’t just accept something, I study it,” he declared with confidence, “Curiosity is my middle name.”

Late at night, or early in the morning when it’s quiet, is this local author’s favorite time to write. It must be working well because he published three books before the Colony series even started coming together. To Walk the Winding Road-A Story of Abuse and Survival was released in 1993. Phenomenon-The Xenon West Story is a fiction novel Gene wrote, but is based on his experience as the creator, owner, and operator of one of the hottest teen night club’s in Southern California during the 1980’s. He also incorporated the stories from some of his employees that worked for him while managing the very popular teen hangout. His third publishing he described as more of a ‘pocketbook’ is titled Brotherhood of the Bike. It informs new motorcycle riders of what life is like when you choose to start riding on two wheels instead of four.

Gene moved to Licking 9 years ago with his late wife Dianne, after he injured his leg while working in Oregon. “We started talking about what we really wanted at that point in life and decided to get out of the rat race,” Gene said, as he talked about the dreams they followed and accomplished together over the fifteen years they were married. “We never spent one, single night apart the first ten years we were together, I miss her every day,” he stated. I can hear the devotion and love in his voice as he talked about some of their memories together before she passed away due to cancer three years ago. She was the person who convinced him to start writing and acted as a sounding board throughout Gene’s months and months of dedication to the still ongoing Colony series.

‘I’m 65 years old and I still learn something new every day,” Gene said.

To stay updated on Gene Stiles and purchase any of his 7 books, follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/genestilesauthor/ or you can purchase from Amazon.com.