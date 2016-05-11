Local Golf Course seeks buyer

By Marie Lasater

Those who have discovered the relaxing world of golf were likely out playing the game this weekend. In Texas County, we are blessed to have a local 9-hole golf course, centrally located and open to players of all levels.

63 years ago, the original Houston Golf Course was established in June, 1954. The 9-hole course with sand greens surrounded the airport on the east, north and west sides. The sand greens were replaced with the traditional grass greens in 1959. The city of Houston continued to manage the course until June of 1969 when it was leased to the Houston Country Club.

In 1981, the course was moved when the airport expanded. This effort was accomplished by dedicated golfers and members of the Houston Country Club who purchased 90 acres where the course is now located off Hwy B. In 1984 construction of the existing course began with a clubhouse and cart storage buildings. The new golf course was designed by Doug Witham, and opened for play in 1987.

The golf course last changed hands in 2007 when Gordon Ziegler, then owner asking $500,000, planned to close the business. At the time, dedicated golfers raised enough money to lease the course from Ziegler, and the course was purchased by Ben Evans in 2009 when the lease expired.

Over the years, the Oakwood Golf course has been the home course to golfers from both Licking and Houston High Schools, and owner Bud Evans estimates that 30 – 40% of its members come from the Licking area, although tournaments bring in golfers from several surrounding counties.

Golf is a quiet sport, and Oakwood Golf Course has quietly supported the community over the years, with benefit tournaments bringing in over half a million dollars for charities such as The Gentry Center, TCMH Healthcare Foundation, the Optimist Club and Houston Tiger Booster Club. The next scheduled tournament will be Sept. 9 and 10 to benefit the Gentry Residential Treatment Center, offering a day of golf with free cart and lunch, one mulligan per player, and the famous Lions’ Club fish fry at the conclusion of the tournament for a $60 entry fee.

Evans, who loves the Oakwood Golf Course and meeting all the people who come with the job, had a life-changing experience in Oct. 2015 when he had a serious heart attack, leading to a decision to sell the business and spend more time checking some items off his bucket list. Taking a break from his own round of golf on the day we visited, Evans discussed the future of the course. Currently appraised at $400,000.00, he is asking $325,000 – a bargain by any measure that includes the 90-acre course, clubhouse, and all equipment. Evans hopes that the original owner, the City of Houston, will consider buying the course back. Having a local golf course is a huge boon to a community, and a sport very popular among retirees; and a much greater draw than 90 acres of farmland that may be the alternative.

There will be a public meeting to discuss the history of Oakwood Golf Course on August 21st at 5:30 pm at Houston City Hall. Everyone is encouraged to attend this meeting and add his or her voice to the future of the Oakwood Golf Club.