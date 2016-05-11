By: Andrea Sullins

Since moving back to Licking, I’m finding all kinds of different places to purchase various items. A few weeks ago, I learned of the Deason Dry Goods, where Susan and Moses Schwartz sell a variety of items. This week, after hearing feedback from that article, I found out there is another store I needed to visit. If you go down Buffalo Road about a half mile, on the right you’ll see a little white sign hanging for Miller’s Country Store.

Daniel and Barbara Miller have a beautiful home on the left and their store is built on the right side of their house. When you enter the gates, there are plenty of places to park vehicles and a hitchin’ post to tie up the horses. The young boys were outside hammering on some extra boards lying around, while the girls were cheerfully following around the women cleaning and helping Barbara inside. As I walked inside, I’m amazed at all the different supplements that are all neatly lined up on the shelves against the wall. The store was very busy as I was visiting with Barbara, a lot of women and children going in and out. When I start to circle around the store, I see little ones running around, looking at all the toys and games on the shelves. I kept getting cute little smiles from them, and they seemed to find my blue and white tie-dye skirt fascinating.

After seeing how organized and neatly this store is presented, you can tell this is not Daniel’s first store. He and his wife Barbara have been in the business of selling dry goods, herbs and supplements throughout their whole lives. While Daniel lived in Indiana, he ran an herb and supplement store with his first wife during the 80’s and 90’s. When he and Barbara moved to our area in July of 2014, they opened Miller’s Country Store. I asked why they decided to move from Indiana, “We were just ready for a change,” Barbara smiled. Daniel also has a way with words and writing. He has served as a scribe for some of his extended family; putting their words and emotions into numerous letters and poems.

My son was with me as we visited with Barbara and Daniel, looking through all the toys, books and fun notepads they have along the bottom of the shelves. Barbara is very good with children, and got my shy little three year old to say a few words here and there. He settled on a little dump truck he found amongst the other kid friendly items they have to offer.

They have different tools and thick wool socks along the back wall, and a few different craft items. As I look out the window at the beautiful countryside view, I see woven baskets, bins in various sizes, even woven paper towel holders on a top shelf. They are all handcrafted by Amish women and seem to be flawless. For those of you that like to use kerosene, Daniel and Barbara also offer a few kerosene and cooking stoves.

As for the supplements offered, they have every vitamin I can think of in capsule and liquid form. The shelves are lined with commonly known names such as prenatal vitamins, fish oil, magnesium, various dietary supplements, and multi-vitamins for adults as well as for children. There’s also a shelf dedicated to treats for those of you who have a sweet tooth.

Then I see my favorite, a shelf of essential oils right at eye level. The visit was a success as Tommy and I walked to the car happily; him chomping on a piece of candy, carrying his dump truck, and me already taking in a deep breath of my new lemon/eucalyptus oil before getting in the car.

They don’t have set hours, but I would imagine if you go anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday you will be able to catch Barbara or Daniel at Miller’s Country Store and they will be happy to help you!