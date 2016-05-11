Montauk Happenings – Medicinal Plants

On Thursday, June 22, Naturalist Steve Bost and local author Marie Lasater joined forces to present a program on Medicinal Plants. This first-time program met at the picnic table under the tall pines outside the Naturalist’s Office at Montauk. Native medicinal plants discussed included pine, willow bark, plantain, cleavers, sassafras, chinquapin chestnuts, wild honey, purslane, spicebush, milkweed, Eastern red cedar berries among others. Lucky participants were treated to a taste of wild blackberry honey, provided by Steven Bost.

This was the first offering of the Medicinal Plant class, which will be offered again in the future. Watch The Licking News for dates. Programs scheduled later this week are listed below. There is no charge, and all ages are welcome to attend. For more information regarding upcoming classes, contact Steve Bost at 573-548-2225.

Thursday, June 29

10:00am- Life in a Dead Tree- When a tree dies in the woods, it’s still part of the Circle of Life! Come to the amphitheater to learn about some of the animals that use dead trees for food and shelter.

4:30pm-Stream Stomp- Come to the Montauk Spring Parking lot and prepare to get wet and cool off! We will be hands-on learning about the creatures that call the Current River home. Wear shoes suitable for wading.

9:00pm- Candle Light Mill Tour- Join us for a nighttime tour of our Historic Grist Mill. Learn how the machinery operated and even grind your own corn meal!

Friday, June 30

10:00am- Montauk Mill Open- Stop by the Historic Montauk Mill and learn about its history and how the machinery operated!

2:00 pm- Owls Up-close-Join Steve at the Naturalist’s Office for a close up look at Owls. Learn about their unique adaptations that make them the supreme hunter of the night.