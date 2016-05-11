Municipal Election Results from April 3

The general municipal election for Texas County was held April 3. There were15,754 registered voters, with 1,969 total ballots.

For the Licking R-VIII School Board Member, Jeremy Rinne was in the lead with 250 votes, Rawly G. Gorman had 204, Haley J. Joyner with 192, Brad Richards with 114, and John Huff with 89. For Licking Alderman Ward I, Larry Miller got 54 of the 55 votes, and for Ward II, Mike Aiken had 87 of the 88 votes.

Emergency Service Board Member at Large had Bill Bridges with 1,450 votes, which gave him a 98.04 percent lead. Write In had 29 votes at 1.96 percent.

For the Emergency Service Board Member District 1, Brad Evans had a total of 631 votes, a 60.91 percent lead over Glen McKinney with 403 votes. For the Emergency Service Board Member District 2, Hope Martin had a 99.29 percent lead with 562 total votes.

Houston R-I School Board Members had V. Leon Slape with a 39.82 percent lead and 434 votes, Stacie Ely with 412 votes, and Timothy (Tim) Darin Malam with 243 votes. Summersville R-II School Board Member had Sam Jewett with 103 votes, which was a 41.04 percent lead over Billy Duncan with 88, and Danny J. Smith with 58. Mountain Grove R-III School Board Member had a total of 129 votes. Danny Joe Lathrom being 58 of those, and then a close second with Gregory K. Tesch with 37 and Matt Drake with 34.

Cabool R-IV School Board Member was Stephen L. Hawkins with 271 of the 683 votes. Teddy Joe Noirfalise had 206 votes, and Brenda J. Jarrett had 198. Raymondville R-VII School Board Member had Allan Branstetter with 51 votes. Willow Springs R-IV School Board Members had a close race, with only 76 total votes. Getting 28.95 percent of those was Mac Gum at 22 votes. Following were Keith Lee at 16, Michael McHenry with 14, and Jackie Kimbrough and Farrell R. Graves each with 12.

For Cabool Mayor, Danny Cannon was the popular vote with 128. Cabool Alderman for Ward I was Sam Mudd with 51 votes, and for Ward II was John Williams with 85 votes. Houston Alderman for Ward I was Kevin Stilley at 55 votes, and Joe C. Honeycutt with 41. Houston Alderman Ward II had Charles (Chalky) Wells with 52 of the 70 votes, followed by Fawn Bell with 18. Houston Alderman Ward III had Victoria Castleman-Narancich with 88 votes.

Mountain Grove Alderman Ward I, which is a two-year term, had Carolyn Mitchell with 17 votes and John Sherwood with five votes. Mountain Grove Alderman, which is a one-year term, was Webb Friend with 100 percent of the votes. Summersville Alderman at Large was close. Ben Lehman had 18 votes, while Beverly Baldwin had 15. The Village of Plato Trustee had a total of 10 votes, six of those going to Bobby Biram. The Village of Raymondville Trustee had Gene Dewitt leading at 70.27 percent, with 26 votes.