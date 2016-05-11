No buyer for The Animal Shelter of Texas County

A group of approximately 15 turned out Friday, August 4 on the Texas County Courthouse steps to see the Animal Shelter auctioned off to the highest bidder. This was a sad event for many, as the Animal Shelter provided a much-needed service for the area. Even though there were many on hand, no one bid. Security Bank of the Ozarks, who held the note on the shelter, then bid $300,000.00. It is unknown what future plans may be for the site.