Popular Show Women’s Pro Rodeo Today Films in Licking

By Marie Lasater

Licking’s 33rd annual PRCA Rodeo is proving to be a special year. Not only has the weather been perfect for rodeo, last Friday night marked the 100th night of PRCA rodeo in our town.

Adding to the significance of the centennial performance, the film crew from Women’s Pro Rodeo Today, here in Licking for the first time, filmed much of the action over the 3-day event.

Now in season 10, Women’s Pro Rodeo Today is the official show of the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association, and is the most popular show on RFD TV. The weekly show has proven to be the most watched professional rodeo show, with equal numbers of men and women viewing. Even though only women compete in barrel racing, men are often involved in training barrel horses, and the sport has broad appeal, with its fast action and partnership between rider and horse.

Roy Davenport, Senior Producer of Applebox Pictures, the company filming the action, explains the popularity of the show as follows, “Fans are able to discover what makes these women truly special, not only as pro athletes at the very pinnacle of their sport, but also as great examples of why the western lifestyle is so appealing.”

Over the years, Davenport has seen barrel racing grow in popularity, and the competition is very tight. Often there is only 500th of a second between the first and second horse, and competitors are always trying to shave fractions of seconds off their speed. Only 15 will make it to the National Championship Rodeo, and to get there, horse and rider may have to run in up to 90 rodeos.

The average age of a barrel racer may be edging upwards, and last year there was a record set for the oldest world champion, 68 year old Mary Burger from Oklahoma.

“The great thing about barrel racing is that it is a sport you can keep doing a long time,” says Davenport. “We do see a lot of 50 year olds getting back into barrel racing after their kids are grown, when they have time to return to the sport.”

Being a world champion barrel racer isn’t just about the fastest time; it involves a lot of strategy, deciding where to compete, evaluating specifics of the arena – for example is it open or closed, does it tend to be muddy or dry? Different horses perform better under certain conditions. And a champion barrel horse has to be able to undergo the rigors of travelling up and down the road to different events. It is not uncommon to attend 3 events in 3 different states in a week’s time. That takes stamina.

In addition to shooting action footage and interviewing the cowgirls, the film crew will be interviewing folks that keep the rodeo going in our town year after year, asking questions like, “What does it take to keep a rodeo like this going? Why do you do it?”

If you don’t catch the episode on RFD TV, airing every Wednesday night at 9:30 pm in our time zone, you can go to WPRT.TV for on demand footage.