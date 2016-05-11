Raymondville Picnic: 66 Years of Family Fun

By Marie Lasater

Since 1951, the Raymondville community has hosted their annual picnic, bringing together friends and family of all ages from neighboring communities.

Always a great get-together with family-centered entertainment, this year was no different. In addition to Bingo every night, music by popular bands Ronnie Derrick and the Second Time Around Band, Garold McCoy and the South 63 Band, and Roy Stevenson and Together Again, special acts entertained the crowd nightly.

Performing on two nights was Strong Man Steve, a Missouri native who is the 2 times Guinness Book World Record Holder and holds the world’s record for the Hands Behind Back Teeth Lift – lifting 390 lb. Friday night showcased centerline dancing, and the Scottish Dancers performed on Saturday night.

Of course, the best part of a community picnic is the children, and they had a special Kid’s Night on Thursday, with cash games and prizes. Everyone enjoyed the carnival rides in the midway, provided by Big D’s Amusements, and the purchase of an armband allowed big and little kids to ride all the rides to their heart’s content.

Mom got a break from cooking, with plenty of vendors with delicacies like funnel cakes, kettle corn, corn dogs, hamburgers and cotton candy.

This year’s great weather, great community turnout and great fun will be hard to beat, but looking forward to 2018 and the 67th Annual Raymondville Picnic.