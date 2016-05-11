Route 63 Car Club draws huge crowd at annual event

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

Melissa@thelickingnews.com

There are very few things that fuel enthusiasm quite like the internal combustion engine. Since the early 50’s and 60’s, owning a car has been the solution to all the troubles a teen faced: finding friends, having fun, and achieving freedom as a newly fledged adult. The feeling of being under the hood of your car tweaking and working in the heart of the single most important possession was, and is still, a powerful experience.

For attendees at the 33rd annual Route 63 Car Club, that same enthusiasm was alive and well.

In the last decade, the relationship between drivers and their cars has faded largely due to the younger generations losing sight of that experience that their parents knew so well. With a record turnout this year, many people came out and relived the good old days. From 1930’s models to custom built hot-rods, there was something for every automotive taste. One estimate of entry totals was over 150, making it the best attended car show in the last couple of years.

With a clear blue sky and temperatures climbing well into the 90’s, the show made the most of the long summer day. Back again to share their passion of hand-crafted ice cream, Gary Duncan and his lovely wife Jackie served four flavors and the often-sought-after root beer float. The many vendors who set up tents included the World Travel Club who had a host of baked good to sell.

Mayor Keith Cantrell worked through the crowd as he made his list of favorites and agonized over the decision, often revisiting the vehicles on his list. Police Chief Scott Lindsey also chose his favorite amongst the many exquisite vehicles on display.

The Route 63 Car Club meets on the first Monday of each month, 7:00 pm at the Town and Country meeting room (the little building just east of the supermarket). They welcome new members and encourage anyone interested to come to a meeting.